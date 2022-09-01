ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Briefs: Several activities planned to mark Recovery Month

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

September is National Recovery Month in Richland County

Recovery Month is a national observance held every September to promote and support new evidence-based treatment and recovery practices, the nation’s strong and proud recovery community, and the dedication of service providers and communities who help make recovery possible.

This year Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board and its community partners celebrate National Recovery Month with the theme “Local Hope for Local Recovery.” Officials say they are working hard to educate the community about services that are available locally.

A number of events are planned to mark Recovery month. Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY) will be offering Deterra medication disposal pouches at no charge to the public. The bags are a convenient way to dispose of unused and unwanted medications. On Sept. 10 the first Mansfield Recovery Picnic will be held at Mansfield's Central Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Responding to Addiction in Richland County — the third in a series of town hall meetings sponsored by METRICH, Richland County Opiate Review Board and The Mental Health and Recovery Services Board — will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 14 at Ontario High School.

Other activities are also scheduled throughout September. For a complete list, resources and other information regarding recovery, visit richlandmentalhealth.com.

Mid-Ohio ESC financial report is now available

The full financial report for Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center has been completed for fiscal year ending June 30, 2022. The basic financial statements can be viewed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday in the treasurer’s office of the Educational Service Center at 890 W. Fourth St., Mansfield.

Crestline Public Library announces September activities

CRESTLINE — Registration for the Crestline Public Library's "Story Time" takes place Sept. 1-16. Forms are at the library, located at 324 N. Thoman St. The first Story Time session begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 4 and continues most Tuesdays throughout the year.

"Fall Fun Family Game Night" will be held 6-7:30 p.m. on Sept. 20. The library has many board games and kids games. It's described as a night of family fun with old-fashioned games without batteries or electronics. Families are also invited to bring their own games.

Comments / 0

Related
richlandsource.com

Former Shelby school buildings to become church, community center

SHELBY -- The new owner of the Auburn and Dowds elementary school buildings plans to invest more than $1.5 million in renovations over the next 12 months. Shelby City Schools sold both properties to Core Community Church last year. The district is opening a new pre-K to 8th grade facility.
SHELBY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richland County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Crestline, OH
Richland County, OH
Government
City
Mansfield, OH
Mansfield, OH
Government
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Mansfield police granting wish for 5-year-old with rare illness

The Mansfield Police Department is making a dream come true for a Shelby 5-year-old with a terminal illness. Next week, she'll be sworn in as an honorary officer. Allysson Nead was given just six months to live when she was first diagnosed with Niemann-Pick Type C, a rare and fatal illness for which there is no cure.
MANSFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these places. This unassuming convenience store serves one of the tastiest cheesesteaks in the state. Their cheesesteak - called "Ohio's Best Cheesesteak," which many customers wholeheartedly agree is indeed correct - is filled with seasoned steak, banana peppers, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, cheese, and mayo. If you want to skip the bun, you could make the cheesesteak a salad to save a few calories or have it over fries (customers highly recommend the traditional way with the bun, however). M&S also has a delicious chicken version of the cheesesteak.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Board Games#Briefs#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#National Recovery Month#Deterra#Ontario High School
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers involved in a pursuit

Marion – Troopers from the Marion Post were involved in a vehicle pursuit that occurred on September 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM that started on US 23 near SR 4 in Marion County. The pursuit involved a 2015 Honda Pilot, driven by Joseph Yapp, 41 of Worthington. The...
MARION, OH
cleveland19.com

Lorain City Schools release video at the center of excessive force investigation against school safety officer

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain City School District has released the cell phone video at the center of a use of force investigation against a school safety officer. Last Thursday two high school students got into a fight in the girl’s bathroom, the safety officer came in to break it up. He was put on paid administrative leave after school officials laid their eyes on the cell phone video.
LORAIN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Some Elyria residents scared for their safety as Amtrak station goes dark

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria resident Earl Gregory reached out to the 19 News Troubleshooter Team, because the lights at the Amtrak station have been out since June. “People just can’t find their way up here from the parking lot, “said Gregory “I saw a guy fall the other night”.
ELYRIA, OH
Galion Inquirer

Galion High School mourns loss of a student

GALION- The Galion community was struck with the loss of a senior high school student on Tuesday, August 30. Following the loss, a letter was sent out to parents from Galion City School District Superintendent Jennifer Allerding. Here is the letter in its entirety:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to...
GALION, OH
Lima News

Man found shot in car on Hardin County road

KENTON —The Hardin County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mount Victory man after he was found in his vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound on a Hardin County road. Early Saturday morning, Hardin County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a vehicle stopped in...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman charged with murdering Elyria man

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for answers after an Elyria man was killed in his home Wednesday. Officials with the Elyria Police Department said 28-year-old Keyron J. Ficklin was found was a stabbed to death in in house on Church Lane. According to police, 30-year-old Bonita Tracy...
ELYRIA, OH
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy