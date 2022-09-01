Read full article on original website
A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway special episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. This trailer shows a few of the details we’re so looking forward to when the episode is finally released, potentially later this year around Christmas, or “coming soon”, as Wilman states.
The trailer for the next episode of The Grand Tour has been released, and it’s been confirmed that it is, as we expected, in Norway. Named ‘A Scandi Flick’, the special episode looks like it focusses on the history of rallying as Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May travel across the beautiful country in three rally-bred cars.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick trailer has just been released, but we’ve been watching Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May since we first heard they were filming in Norway for the upcoming episode. Because of this, we have a good idea of what went on behind the scenes.
