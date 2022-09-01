ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Jeremy Clarkson Speaks Out Ahead Of Car Orientated Grand Tour Specials: “I Slightly Miss Cars”

Jeremy Clarkson has confessed that he does “slightly miss cars” after spending so much time on his farming ventures on his ‘Diddly Squat Farm’. Clarkson said he missed exploring different countries with his Grand Tour co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May. We know that the Norway special is coming out soon and also know that the trio were seen travelling around Europe recently which is expected to be the episode after.
The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed

The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick has finally been revealed to the world through its official trailer which was released today. And while we’ve been updating you with everything we can ahead of the show’s reveal, we’ve now got full confirmation of the cars involved in Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May’s trip across […] The post The Grand Tour: A Scandi Flick – Cars Of The Episode Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed

It was recently leaked by an inside source that James May was in an awful crash on the upcoming episode of The Grand Tour, according to The Sun. May was rushed to hospital and underwent various scans, including a brain scan which thankfully came back ok but he did have a broken rib. May recently […] The post Footage From James May’s Horror Norway Crash From The Grand Tour Revealed appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises

James May has teased a continuation of his ‘Oh Cook‘ cooking show as fans have been asking him about his crash during the next episode of The Grand Tour. It has been reported that James May crashed a Mitsubishi Lancer Evo 8 during the filming of the upcoming, yet-to-be-named Grand Tour Norway special. During the […] The post James May Teases New Cooking Show As Grand Tour Excitement Rises appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now

A sneak peek of the upcoming Norway episode of The Grand Tour has been released by the shows executive producer, Andy Wilman. Wilman took to his Instagram to share the video with the caption: “Coming soon(ish) to a telly near you.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andy Wilman (@andy.wilman) It starts […] The post The Grand Tour Norway Special: Sneak Peek Revealed – Watch Now appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Slams James May Over “Massive Accident” During Upcoming Grand Tour Special

The Grand Tour’s upcoming Norway special, A Scandi Flick, will show fans their first proper look at James May’s huge crash which left him with a broken rib and a bloodied face. Hitting a wall at upwards of 40mph after a high speed run through a dark underground tunnel, the presenter slammed his head into […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Slams James May Over “Massive Accident” During Upcoming Grand Tour Special appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan

In his latest column, Jeremy Clarkson wrote about the effects cannabis has on him, while also outlining what happened when, under the influence of the drug, his partner Lisa Hogan asked for a lap dance at a club. Describing this behaviour as “out of character”, Jeremy Clarkson explained how he was under the influence of […] The post Jeremy Clarkson Collapsed After Trying Cannabis With Partner Lisa Hogan appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
James Bond: Sean Connery’s Aston Martin DB5 Sells For Ridiculous Money In Recent Auction

While James Bond’s original car was actually a Bentley, it was the Aston Martin DB5 which made its mark, especially when it was solidified into the history books when Daniel Craig’s Bond died with it in his ownership. But going back further, the legendary Sir Sean Connery owned one until he died in 2020. This DB5 has now sold at Monterey Car Week, and it’s safe to say it turned heads as it reached the lofty heights of almost $2.5 million.
Covering everything car related from the latest supercars to the funniest car shows. We live and breathe the world of motoring.

 https://www.grandtournation.com

