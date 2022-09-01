Read full article on original website
Casino Ladder Match At AEW All Out Hijacked By Stokely Hathaway, Won By The Joker
The winner of the Casino Ladder Match is..... The Joker won the Casino Ladder Match at AEW All Out. With this victory, The Joker has earned a future shot at the AEW World Championship. We just don't know who the Joker is. As Claudio Castagnoli, Dante Martin and Wheeler Yuta...
AEW All Out Results (9/4/2022): Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk AEW Title Match, Casino Ladder Match & More
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for AEW All Out 2022, live from Hoffman Estates, Illinois on BR Live & FITE TV (Internationally). We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - AEW...
CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out
AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
Tony Khan: An Acclaimed/Swerve In Our Glory Rematch Would Be Great At Grand Slam
Hypothetically speaking, AEW president Tony Khan thinks Grand Slam would be a great place to have a rematch between Swerve in our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster). At AEW All Out, Strickland and Lee successfully defended the titles against Bowens and...
Dominik Mysterio Turns On Rey Mysterio & Edge After Their Victory At WWE Clash At The Castle
Rey Mysterio and Edge almost stood tall, but Dominik Mysterio made sure that didn't happen. Rey Mysterio and Edge were able to knock off the team of Damian Priest and Edge in a tag match at WWE Clash At The Castle. At the conclusion of the match, Dominik Mysterio kicked Edge in the groin before delivering a clothesline to his father, Rey.
Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business
Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
Liv Morgan Names Sarah Logan As The Released WWE Star She Wants To Return
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan wants to see Sarah Logan return to the company. Since Triple H was named the head of WWE creative on July 25, several stars who were previously have come back to WWE. Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have all been featured acts on their respective shows since their return.
Seth Rollins Details Real Issues With Matt Riddle, Doesn't Believe Anything Is Off Limits In Promos
The rivalry between Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins took a much more personal turn on Monday when Rollins brought up Riddle's divorce and his ex-wife taking his kids. Riddle and Rollins have a personal history behind the scenes that dates back to 2019 when Riddle's ex-wife body-shamed Becky Lynch, who is Rollins' wife, and other WWE women on Instagram.
Rhea Ripley On Her Heel Turn: It Was Really Important, I Was Becoming Too Lovey-Dovey
Rhea Ripley says her character change has allowed her to be herself again. In recent months, Ripley has turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day. This persona is a stark contrast from the version of the former champion fans had been seeing on Raw; she was a babyface for a number of months, and she had been teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.
Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'
Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022
Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings
Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return
Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Watch: AEW All Out Media Scrum | 9/4/22
Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Bobby Lashley Accepts US Title Steel Cage Match For 9/5 WWE Raw
Bobby Lashley and the Miz will clash again. The Miz took to social media to challenge Bobby Lashley to a steel cage match for the WWE United States Championship on the September 5 episode of WWE Raw. Lashley quickly accepted the challenge. Lashley defeated Miz on the August 29 episode...
Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown August 22-25
- Trish Stratus promo, Women's Tag Title Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa: Jason Jordan. - Edge vs. Damian Priest: Michael Hayes. - Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo: Abyss. - Raquel Rodriguez &...
Trevor Murdoch Reflects On His Time In Ring Ka King Including A Street Fight Against Luke Gallows
Trevor Murdoch talks about the short-lived Ring Ka King promotion. Ring Ka King was an offshoot of TNA Wrestling created specifically for the Indian market. It featured names such as Nick Dinsmore, Chris Masters, Scott Steiner, Abyss, and many more names, including Trevor Murdoch. Speaking with Sean Ross Sapp, Trevor...
Molly Belle: Maxwell Jacob Friedman: Prolific
“Tony, I want you to fire me. You fucking mark, fire me! Fire me! FIRE ME!”. These were the last words spoken by Maxwell Jacob Friedman on AEW television. The impression made may have faded slightly over time but reliving those moments in the ring on that night following Double or Nothing, one thing is for certain – nothing is for certain.
Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him
WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
Tony Khan Says AEW Will Gross Over $100 Million In 2022
AEW is doing good business. Tony Khan has often touted AEW ratings as a sign that the company is in a healthy position with Dynamite being in one of the top two spots every Wednesday on cable for months. Khan has also noted that the last three AEW pay-per-views have surpassed $1 million at the gate.
