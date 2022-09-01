ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

CM Punk's Dog Larry Makes His Entrance Before AEW All Out

AEW All Out: Zero Hour didn't start until 7 p.m. ET, but the entrances began a little earlier in the evening. Before the show went live, CM Punk brought his famous dog Larry out for the arriving audience. Larry ended up running down the ramp before a security guard got...
Fightful

Tony Khan: Not Everybody Needs To Get Along In The Professional Wrestling Business

Tony Khan weighs in on the backstage unrest in AEW. Over the last several weeks, reports have come out regarding not everyone getting along backstage in AEW. CM Punk went off script during his AEW Dynamite promo on August 17 when he called out Hangman Page, Eddie Kingston and Sammy Guevara got into an altercation over uncleared promo material, and Thunder Rosa reportedly has backstage heat.
Fightful

Liv Morgan Names Sarah Logan As The Released WWE Star She Wants To Return

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan wants to see Sarah Logan return to the company. Since Triple H was named the head of WWE creative on July 25, several stars who were previously have come back to WWE. Karrion Kross, Dakota Kai, and Dexter Lumis have all been featured acts on their respective shows since their return.
Fightful

Rhea Ripley On Her Heel Turn: It Was Really Important, I Was Becoming Too Lovey-Dovey

Rhea Ripley says her character change has allowed her to be herself again. In recent months, Ripley has turned heel and aligned with The Judgment Day. This persona is a stark contrast from the version of the former champion fans had been seeing on Raw; she was a babyface for a number of months, and she had been teaming up with Nikki A.S.H. and Liv Morgan.
Fightful

Swerve Strickland Releases Music Video For 'Lifeline'

Swerve Strickland continues to make moves outside of wrestling. Coming off a successful defense of the AEW Tag Team Championships, Swerve Strickland release his music video for "Lifeline." The song features Anthiny King. Fans can watch the video in the embedded player above. "Lifeline" featuring Anthiny King (Official Music Video)
Fightful

WWE NXT Worlds Collide Full Review & Results 9/4/2022

Alex Palowski (AlexSourGraps) and Kate Elizabeth (MissKatefabe) discuss... -Bron Breakker (c) vs. Tyler Bate (c) to unify the "NXT" Championship and "NXT UK" Championship. -Mandy Rose (c) vs. Meiko Satomura (c) vs. Blair Davenport in a triple threat match to unify the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT UK" Women's Championship.
Fightful

Details From AEW Talent Meeting From 8/24 Dynamite Tapings

Fighful Select has learned that there was a mandatory talent meeting at the All Elite Wrestling Dynamite tapings on August 24. Though the meeting is for talent, there are plenty of talent who weren't brought in for this set of tapings and won't be at the show. Fightful Select has learned some details about the talent meeting.
Fightful

More Details Behind Johnny Gargano's WWE Raw Return

Johnny Gargano returned to WWE in a surprise on the August 22 Raw. Gargano's name didn't appear on any rundowns ahead of the show as to keep the appearance secret. There was much of the talent that was there that didn't know, and much of production was not briefed on him appearing. When Gargano walked through backstage a few minutes before is when many people there found out.
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Accepts US Title Steel Cage Match For 9/5 WWE Raw

Bobby Lashley and the Miz will clash again. The Miz took to social media to challenge Bobby Lashley to a steel cage match for the WWE United States Championship on the September 5 episode of WWE Raw. Lashley quickly accepted the challenge. Lashley defeated Miz on the August 29 episode...
Fightful

Producers, Backstage Notes For WWE Raw & Smackdown August 22-25

- Trish Stratus promo, Women's Tag Title Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Bobby Lashley & AJ Styles vs. Miz & Ciampa: Jason Jordan. - Edge vs. Damian Priest: Michael Hayes. - Last Chance Four Way Tag Tourney match: TJ Wilson. - Sheamus, Brutes, Imperium promo: Abyss. - Raquel Rodriguez &...
Fightful

Molly Belle: Maxwell Jacob Friedman: Prolific

“Tony, I want you to fire me. You fucking mark, fire me! Fire me! FIRE ME!”. These were the last words spoken by Maxwell Jacob Friedman on AEW television. The impression made may have faded slightly over time but reliving those moments in the ring on that night following Double or Nothing, one thing is for certain – nothing is for certain.
Fightful

Gunther On Potential Match With Brock Lesnar: It Would Be Great, I Hope To Get In The Ring With Him

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther would like to face Brock Lesnar. In an interview with Gorilla Position ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, Gunther was asked about a potential match with Brock Lesnar at a stadium show in Vienna, the capital of his homeland, Austria. He initially responded by noting that he hopes to see WWE hold a major show in Europe every year.
Fightful

Tony Khan Says AEW Will Gross Over $100 Million In 2022

AEW is doing good business. Tony Khan has often touted AEW ratings as a sign that the company is in a healthy position with Dynamite being in one of the top two spots every Wednesday on cable for months. Khan has also noted that the last three AEW pay-per-views have surpassed $1 million at the gate.
