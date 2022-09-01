Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 63rd and Thurston
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to a shooting Sunday evening, Sept. 4 near 63rd and Thurston. It happened around 7:30 p.m. The extent of injuries is unclear at this point. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. There's no word on whether any arrests have been made. FOX6...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 12th and Atkinson
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to the scene of a shooting near 12th and Atkinson Sunday evening, Sept. 4. It happened around 6 p.m. The extent of injuries is unclear at this time. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. It's unknown whether any arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan
MILWAUKEE - A man, 25, was shot in Milwaukee near 69th and Sheridan Sunday night, Sept. 4. Police said the shots were fired just after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting. No arrests...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
State and MLK Drive shooting; 2 from Chicago wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting that happened Monday, Sept. 5 near State Street and MLK Drive. It happened at approximatley 1:25 a.m. Police say a 30-year-old man from Chicago suffered a minor injury and was treated at the scene. A 25-year-old woman also from Chicago was taken to a local hospital. Both are expected to survive.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee sisters missing; may be in the Chicago area
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate three critically missing girls. They are 11-year-old Jakareia Maclin, who was last seen on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. near 48th and Vliet Street in Milwaukee. Jakareia is described as a female, Black, 5' tall, weighing 125 pounds, with a thin build, brown eyes, and medium length braided black hair. It is not known what she is wearing.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Wells shooting, Milwaukee man seriously wounded: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and seriously wounded Saturday morning, Sept. 3 near 34th and Wells. It happened around 6:50 a.m. when police say someone fired shots from a vehicle. The 41-year-old victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police. Police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee road rage shooting near 48th and Villard
MILWAUKEE - A man, 24, was hurt in a road rage shooting Sunday night, Sept. 4 near 48th and Villard. Police said shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police are looking for the shooter. Anyone with any information...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha shooting; 2 victims showed up at hospitals with injuries
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police say two people were wounded following a shooting on 36th Avenue just north of 50th Street Saturday evening, Sept. 3. Officials say officers responded to the area just after 5 p.m. Saturday. While investigating the area, police spoke with multiple groups with little to no cooperation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 15th and Rogers; 30-year-old man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are seeking a gunman after a shooting near 15th and Rogers early Sunday, Sept. 4. The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at...
WISN
Milwaukee police search for three missing girls
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for three missing Milwaukee girls. Jakareia K. Maclin, 11, is considered a critical missing child. Maclin was last seen at 10 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of North 48th Street. Maclin is with her two siblings Tammyia M. Washington, 15,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man missing; suffers dementia
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a critical missing 62-year-old man, David Nelson. Nelson was last seen around 5:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 near 92nd and Swan Circle – on the city's northwest side. Nelson is described as a male,...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pursuit, stolen car crashed; 4 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say four teenagers were taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle that ended with a crash near 27th and Nash early Sunday, Sept. 4. The pursuit began around 3:15 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the vehicle police pursued had been taken...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
17th and Vliet crash; 2 fled on foot, 3 taken to hospital
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday morning, Sept. 2 near 17th and Vliet. It happened around 12:05 a.m. According to police, unit #1 disregarded the red traffic light and collided with unit #2. The impact of the collision caused unit #2 to roll on its side.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Homicide suspect killed in police shooting in downtown Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — A 47-year-old Milwaukee man that was wanted in connection with a homicide investigation led police on a three-mile pursuit through parts of downtown Milwaukee Friday night and then suffered fatal injuries in a shootout with police, according to the Milwaukee Police Department. The initial traffic stop was...
bhhschicago.com
1732 N 56th St
Proudly positioned on a fantastic lot in the heart of Milwaukee's Washington Heights neighborhood, this well-cared-for colonial is sure to impress! Center staircase, HWF and plenty of natural light make for a great first impression. Formal DR + eat-in KIT w/ timeless tile work, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinet/counter space. Abundance of closet space throughout! Private backyard w/ stamped concrete patio and plenty of green space to enjoy. Must-see 3 car garage (newly built in 2008 per seller) w/ exceptional storage space and bonus parking slab! Lively Washington Heights Neighborhood Association + great proximity to restaurants, shops, and easy freeway access- be downtown in minutes! All this just steps away from other Wauwatosa hotspots- Welcome home!
CBS 58
Teenagers arrested overnight in stolen car following crash
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4, police took four teenagers into custody following a crash near 26th and Nash Streets. Milwaukee police say the teenagers, who were all male, were inside a stolen car. The driver was 15 years old, along with another 15-year-old and two 14-year-olds.
hometownbroadcasting.com
9/3/22 Two Serious Injury Accidents Reported In FDL Friday Night
An 18-year-old Fond du Lac man on a scooter in Fond du Lac was taken to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee Friday night with life-threatening injuries after the scooter he was on was struck by a vehicle. Police say the scooter was trying to cross Scott Street northbound by Mill Street when it was hit by a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old Fond du Lac resident. The man was initially taken to St. Agnes Hospital.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee motorcycle ride; Fisher House Wisconsin benefits
MILWAUKEE - Hundreds of motorcycles will hit the road for a great cause in Milwaukee on Sunday morning, Sept. 4. FOX6's Bill Miston tells you more about the annual Fisher House ride.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha homicide; men sentenced for roles in 2020 killing
KENOSHA, Wis. - Two men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a 2020 Kenosha homicide. Prosecutors charged Nathan Shaw and Giovanni Daniel in the death of Nicholas Christman, who was shot and killed in the backyard of a home. Shaw, 31, of Racine, was sentenced to life...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shootings; man, woman wounded in separate incidents
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a pair of shooting incidents that wounded a man and woman on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1. Just after 3 p.m., police were called to the area near 13th and Galena in Milwaukee. This, after a 38-year-old Milwaukee man showed up at a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police are seeking an unknown gunman.
