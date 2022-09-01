ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash

SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway

SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash

SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop

SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Police investigating funds theft at Kirby Senior Center

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kirby police are investigating theft of funds by a leader of the Kirby Senior Center. Kirby police said it received a complaint August 9th from a board member at the Kirby Senior Center against the center’s executive director. Police looked into the financial...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

If one has a house built in the scenic Texas Hill Country, it makes sense one would want to enjoy the view. At least that might explain why this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home near Joint Base Camp Bullis has a watchtower jutting up from its center. Windows all around the three-story turret provide panoramic views of the lush trees on the five-acre property, which was recently listed for $1.3 million.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Woman, 8-year-old identified in murder-suicide on far Southeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death in an apparent murder-suicide involving a family on the far Southeast Side. The ME’s office said it looks like a mother strangled her 8-year-old daughter before stabbing herself on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mickey Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

