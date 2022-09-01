Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Tasting Food As It Should Be: Meadow EateryJoshua H.San Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Driver slams truck into home to avoid car crash
SAN ANTONIO – A man that was avoiding crashing with another vehicle ended up crashing into a house that was for sale. The incident happened at around 1 p.m. at the 1100 block of Gembler Road. Police say that the driver tried to avoid another car that was coming...
foxsanantonio.com
Man dies after crashing pickup into guard rail along West Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after a deadly wreck early on Labor Day on the West Side. The accident happened around 2 a.m. on U.S. Highway 90 West near Loop 410. Police said the man was driving a 2014 Chevy Silverado when he drifted over into another lane and hit the left guard rail and a utility pole. The driver then went back across the lanes before veering back and hitting the guard rail again.
foxsanantonio.com
Donate blood in San Antonio and get a free car wash
SAN ANTONIO - The Wash Tub's holiday weekend blood drive is still underway. It's partnering with the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center to help meet the dire need of blood and plasma donations. Anyone who donates gets a free wash tub car voucher, plus, a $20 dollar gift card...
KSAT 12
Man dies after crashing his pickup truck on West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man died after crashing his Chevy Silverado in the early morning on Labor Day on the city’s West Side. San Antonio police said the 39-year-old victim lost control of his pickup and crashed into a median around 2:30 a.m. near Loop 410 and Highway 90.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Two suspects wanted for shooting innocent bystander during East Side gunfight
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for two suspects who they say were involved in a gunfight on the East Side that hit an innocent bystander. Investigators have released photos of the two suspects they believe are involved in the shooting. The gunfight happened around 9:30 a.m. on May 3...
Gas rupture closes Potranco Road on Far Westside San Antonio, Officials say
The road was still closed as of 4 p.m., officials say.
Guess the rent of this charming historic San Antonio home near Pearl
The home is a four-minute bike ride to the Pearl.
KSAT 12
SAPD responds to two shootings, 1 fatal, at the same apartment complex overnight
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police were called out to the same apartment complex twice in the same night for two shootings — one that resulted in death and the other that ended with a child and a teenager injured. The shootings happened at the Alamo Estates Apartment...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news4sanantonio.com
Gas prices in San Antonio continue to drop
SAN ANTONIO - If you're taking a quick road trip for Labor Day, there is some good news at the pump. Gas prices in the San Antonio continue to go down,. According to AAA, the average in the Alamo City is $3.173, which is almost 10 cents lower ($3.192)than last week and over 36 cents ($3.538) than last month.
KSAT 12
Man assaulted, choked and robbed Door Dash driver, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing an aggravated robbery charge after police say he assaulted and robbed a Door Dash driver. According to an arrest affidavit, Christopher Gould, 21, got into a verbal argument with the Door Dash driver as the driver was leaving a San Antonio area restaurant on June 18.
KSAT 12
Two men shot during altercation at San Antonio bar, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot outside a San Antonio bar just before midnight on Saturday. San Antonio police said the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. at Thirsty’s SA, located in the 8900 block of S. Presa Street. Police were called out to the bar after witnesses...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Loop 1604 on far West Side, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist in his 40s is dead after a vehicle crash on Loop 1604 early Friday morning, according to San Antonio police. The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Loop 1604 southbound, near West Military Drive on the city’s far West Side. According to police,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
Crime Stoppers, police seek man who fired shots at employees after stealing from convenience store
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in an aggravated robbery at a Southeast Side convenience store. It happened on Aug. 25 at the Stop N Joy located at 1902 Rigsby Avenue, near the Pecan Valley Drive intersection. Police said...
'We're being invaded': Neighbors make a stink over toilet stench
SAN ANTONIO — 89-year-old Doloris "Mama Dee" Williams said in the 1940s at her childhood home, they would sit on the porch and count the different colored cars that passed as a game. She said she would like to sit outside now and enjoy the evenings and wave to...
KSAT 12
Man found shot to death outside home in Northeast Bexar County, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Office’s investigators are trying to learn more about the shooting death of a man outside a home in Northeast Bexar County late Sunday night. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as Antonio Flake, 42. Deputies who...
KTSA
Police investigating funds theft at Kirby Senior Center
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Kirby police are investigating theft of funds by a leader of the Kirby Senior Center. Kirby police said it received a complaint August 9th from a board member at the Kirby Senior Center against the center’s executive director. Police looked into the financial...
Suspect arrested after escaping handcuffs, stealing a police unit and leading police on chase
POTEET, Texas — A man is in custody tonight after crashing into a Poteet police unit, escaping handcuffs, stealing the police unit and leading authorities on a chase, officials said. It all started when Poteet Police say the suspect intentionally rammed a Poteet officer's unit and was arrested Sunday...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
New Braunfels Mexican restaurants – 10 best Tex Mex food places near San Antonio
The small community of New Braunfels is a famous little city that has access to two rivers. It is a city between San Antonio and Austin, and is well renowned for its distinctive flavors and delectable artisan breweries. But apart from all those amazing things, New Braunfels is also a great place for some of the best Mexican restaurants.
San Antonio Current
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
If one has a house built in the scenic Texas Hill Country, it makes sense one would want to enjoy the view. At least that might explain why this four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bath home near Joint Base Camp Bullis has a watchtower jutting up from its center. Windows all around the three-story turret provide panoramic views of the lush trees on the five-acre property, which was recently listed for $1.3 million.
KSAT 12
Woman, 8-year-old identified in murder-suicide on far Southeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s office has revealed the cause of death in an apparent murder-suicide involving a family on the far Southeast Side. The ME’s office said it looks like a mother strangled her 8-year-old daughter before stabbing herself on Tuesday in the 3900 block of Mickey Road.
Comments / 0