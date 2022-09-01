Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Minnesota man arrested for OWI with child in vehicle in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Minnesota man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence in Eau Claire County on Sunday. 36-year-old Sean Renspe of Stacy, Minn. was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a trooper stopped Renspe’s vehicle...
hot967.fm
One Shot A Minnesota State Fair
(Falcon Heights, MN) — Minnesota State Fair Police are confirming that a shooting happened at the fairgrounds Saturday night. The shooting happened after a “large group of youths” began fighting near the Midway. Police say a shot was fired and a man suffered a non-life threatening leg wound. Officials say officers reacted quickly to secure the scene and evacuated the fairgrounds. Minnesota State Patrol officers have been doubled through today. The situation is under investigation.
Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting
LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
hot967.fm
Rochester Man Admits To Driving 100 MPH Before 2020 Deadly Crash
(Rochester, MN) — A Rochester man is confessing to driving more than 100 miles per hour while drunk before causing a deadly crash. Matthew Shaver entered a guilty plea yesterday in Olmstead County Court to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide. The defendant collided with a vehicle in December of 2020 killing Joharmi Rubio. Shaver’s plea deal calls for him to serve three-and-a-half years in prison.
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
hot967.fm
Possible Charges to Be Filed in Fatal ATV Crash in BEC
Additional investigation into the fatal ATV crash that occurred on August 14th has been conducted. Evidence, including video surveillance footage, has led investigators to refer the matter to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office to consider criminal-vehicular injury and criminal-vehicular homicide charges against 30-year-old Joshua Michael Wieland of rural Mankato for operating the ATV during the crash.
Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident
A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
Woman charged with murder, arson after fatal camper fire near Cass Lake
A Minneapolis woman is facing charges of murder and arson for allegedly lighting a camper on fire near Cass Lake on Tuesday, killing someone who became trapped in the blaze. Prosecutors in Beltrami County on Friday charged Cora L. Quaderer, 34, with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
ccxmedia.org
Sunshine Factory to Hold Sept. 6 Fundraiser for Employee Injured By Suspect Fleeing Police
A Plymouth restaurant is trying to help one of its employees who was severely injured in a crash caused by a suspect accused of ingesting heroin, stealing a truck and fleeing from police. That employee’s husband, Dan Fisher, 57, of Maple Grove, was killed in the crash. The Sunshine...
Southern Minnesota News
Criminal charges possible in ATV crash that left North Mankato mother dead
Police say criminal charges could be pending in a fatal ATV crash in South Bend Township last month. The crash ultimately killed Karissa Beth Bode, 32, of North Mankato. Bode died in the hospital the day after the crash. Investigators said initial information showed Bode had been operating the ATV...
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE — A homicide suspect was killed overnight after a shootout with Milwaukee Police, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. National Avenue when officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop. When the driver refused...
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake
Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
KAAL-TV
SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester
(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
Search continues for man who went missing at Minnesota State Fair
Authorities continue to search for a vulnerable man who went missing at the Minnesota State Fair on Wednesday. The State Fair Police Department says there is little to update regarding the search for Brian Nienstadt, who became separated from his group on the state fairgrounds and hasn't been seen since.
Crystal house explosion caused by man attempting to extract marijuana oil, search warrant says
CRYSTAL, Minn — The explosion over the weekend was loud. "It shook the house. I was inside the kitchen and it shook," said neighbor Dennis Wauerflein. It blew the front door right off a small house, tucked into Perry Street in Crystal. And as neighbors gathered, they speculated whether...
Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police in Hastings
A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday. The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities. The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30...
Monticello Man Sentenced for Secretly Recording Young Girl
BUFFALO -- A Monticello man was sentenced to prison for secretly recording a young girl in her home. A Wright County judge has sentenced 27-year-old Matthew Winter to three years and three months in prison. Winter pleaded guilty to five counts of interference with privacy against a minor in July.
Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities
Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
steeledodgenews.com
Local arrests lead to federal charges
State charges have been dropped against three men who were arrested after a traffic stop in Steele County allegedly turned up at least 30 pounds of methamphetamine – because they now face federal charges. Julie Forbes, assistant Steele County Attorney, dismissed all charges against Thomas Virgil Trumble, 60, of...
