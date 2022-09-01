ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, MN

hot967.fm

One Shot A Minnesota State Fair

(Falcon Heights, MN) — Minnesota State Fair Police are confirming that a shooting happened at the fairgrounds Saturday night. The shooting happened after a “large group of youths” began fighting near the Midway. Police say a shot was fired and a man suffered a non-life threatening leg wound. Officials say officers reacted quickly to secure the scene and evacuated the fairgrounds. Minnesota State Patrol officers have been doubled through today. The situation is under investigation.
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man seriously hurt in Lakeville shooting

LAKEVILLE, Minn. – A man is in the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning inside a Lakeville home.Police say it happened at a residence on Orchard Avenue, and the 23-year-old victim is seriously hurt.Police say they are not searching for any suspects.
LAKEVILLE, MN
hot967.fm

Rochester Man Admits To Driving 100 MPH Before 2020 Deadly Crash

(Rochester, MN) — A Rochester man is confessing to driving more than 100 miles per hour while drunk before causing a deadly crash. Matthew Shaver entered a guilty plea yesterday in Olmstead County Court to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide. The defendant collided with a vehicle in December of 2020 killing Joharmi Rubio. Shaver’s plea deal calls for him to serve three-and-a-half years in prison.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.  
SHAKOPEE, MN
hot967.fm

Possible Charges to Be Filed in Fatal ATV Crash in BEC

Additional investigation into the fatal ATV crash that occurred on August 14th has been conducted. Evidence, including video surveillance footage, has led investigators to refer the matter to the Blue Earth County Attorney’s Office to consider criminal-vehicular injury and criminal-vehicular homicide charges against 30-year-old Joshua Michael Wieland of rural Mankato for operating the ATV during the crash.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman charged with killing boyfriend says it was an accident

A woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend told police the gun went off accidentally, killing him. Mark H. O'Dell, 36, of Minneapolis, died of a gunshot wound to the left abdomen, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, which came after a shooting was reported in the 2400 block of Cole Ave. SE around noon on Monday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
spectrumnews1.com

Police: Homicide suspect killed in officer-involved shooting

MILWAUKEE — A homicide suspect was killed overnight after a shootout with Milwaukee Police, according to a Milwaukee Police Department press release. It happened at approximately 10:50 p.m. on the 2200 block of W. National Avenue when officers attempted to carry out a traffic stop. When the driver refused...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minneapolis man has pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a felon. Prosecutors said 42-year-old William Saarela stole a piston on June 2021. In September of the same year, during a domestic dispute with two other individuals, Saarela directed his minor son to bring him the pistol. The Minneapolis man then fired six shots. No one was injured.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KFIL Radio

Body Recovered From Minnesota Lake

Shakopee, MN (KROC-AM News) - A body was recovered from a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a body located by a fisherman, floating near a pier on the north side of Lake O’Dowd around 7:30 a.m. According to a...
SHAKOPEE, MN
KAAL-TV

SUV Flips upside down in SE Rochester

(ABC 6 News) A Sunday afternoon crash ended with an SUV upside down in a Rochester neighborhood. It happened around 4:30 P.M. at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 10th Street Southeast. Joel Whittaker said he was visiting family when the accident happened. “It was that nasty sound when two...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Man Killed After Being Run Over By SUV in Twin Cities

Blaine, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man was killed after he was run over by another vehicle. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said 44-year-old Matthew Johnson of Blaine and a moped were lying on the road in the 1700 block of 119th Ave in Blaine when an SUV, driven by an adult female, ran over Johnson around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
BLAINE, MN
steeledodgenews.com

Local arrests lead to federal charges

State charges have been dropped against three men who were arrested after a traffic stop in Steele County allegedly turned up at least 30 pounds of methamphetamine – because they now face federal charges. Julie Forbes, assistant Steele County Attorney, dismissed all charges against Thomas Virgil Trumble, 60, of...
STEELE COUNTY, MN

