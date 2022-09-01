Read full article on original website
ECU police investigating robbery involving teens; one in custody
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU police are investigating a robbery that involved a group of teens, officials said on Sunday. One of the suspects was in custody. Police said they were notified by phone of a robbery that happened Saturday on campus around 2:22 a.m. in the area of West End Dining near the Bloxton […]
Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
‘A lot of wrong has been done’: Family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd blasts sheriff, seeks transparency
The family of fallen Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd is calling on Sheriff Gerald Baker to answer some of their questions after they say the family was lied to, and other deputies were retaliated against.
Body found inside burned out mobile home in Johnston County
After putting out a mobile home fire in Johnston County, firefighters found a human body.
cbs17
1 charged in crash that killed man on motor scooter in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police said Sunday they charged a man in a deadly crash from Friday night. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 1500 blk of S. Church Street, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police. The crash involved a man...
cbs17
VIDEO: Tractor-trailer explodes during fire along I-95 in Johnston County
BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic was blocked for more than an hour after a tractor-trailer caught fire and exploded along Interstate 95 north of Benson in Johnston County Sunday night. The incident was reported in the southbound lanes near mile marker 83 around 8:30 p.m. about two miles north...
cbs17
1 arrested for cocaine, $100K+ in cash: Halifax County deputies
HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say. On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.
WITN
UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
WITN
Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
Pregnant North Carolina woman shot in the stomach, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — Police in Rocky Mount are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night, according to our partners at WTVD. According to police, the shooting took place around 9 p.m. on Mullins Street. Officers were alerted to the shooting via Shotspotter, a gunshot detection system.
WITN
One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
cbs17
Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. as a ShotSpotter activation after the sound of gunfire was detected, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
WITN
Pitt County crash backs up traffic, one person taken to the hospital
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One person had to be cut out of a vehicle Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pitt County. Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the intersection of Highway 264 and Highway 30 following the noon crash. Once rescuers were able to get the...
cbs17
One dead in Rocky Mount crash between car, motor scooter: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say they’re investigating a deadly crash Friday night between a car and a motor scooter. At about 9:15 p.m., officers say they were called to a crash with injury on the 1500 block of South Church St. According to reports,...
Body found in early morning fire at Four Oaks home
One person is dead after a fire burned through a mobile home in Four Oaks Sunday morning.
WRAL
Wake County sheriff responds to shake-up, deputy Ned Byrd's funeral document
Wake County sheriff responds to shake-up, deputy Ned Byrd's funeral document. The Wake County Sheriff is fighting back over criticism of his dealings with the family of murdered deputy Ned Byrd and the sheriff's office's K-9 unit. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Photographer: Jamie Munden.
WITN
Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
WITN
Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Student charged with voluntary manslaughter in Jacksonville school stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — A fight turned deadly inside a high school in Jacksonville, now one student is charged with voluntary manslaughter. Petitions and Secure Custody Orders have been filed on three teenagers involved in the fight. Since they are juveniles, their names cannot be released. As well as...
