Greene County, NC

WNCT

ECU police investigating robbery involving teens; one in custody

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — ECU police are investigating a robbery that involved a group of teens, officials said on Sunday. One of the suspects was in custody. Police said they were notified by phone of a robbery that happened Saturday on campus around 2:22 a.m. in the area of West End Dining near the Bloxton […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Suspect wanted after 3 shot in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are searching for the suspect they said shot three people at an oyster bar early Saturday. Police responded just before 2 a.m. to a report of shots fired at Heroes Sports Oyster Bar and Grill at 3009 East Ash St. They found Kewon R’Kell Swinson, 27, with a gunshot […]
GOLDSBORO, NC
County
Greene County, NC
City
Snow Hill, NC
Greene County, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

1 arrested for cocaine, $100K+ in cash: Halifax County deputies

HOLLISTER, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Halifax County was arrested on Thursday for possessing drugs and more than $100,000 in cash, deputies say. On Thursday around 7 a.m., narcotics agents with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office say they executed a search warrant at the residence of Joey Lamont Lynch, 43, of Hollister.
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
WITN

UPDATE: Deputies say missing woman “found safe”

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office were asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. Mona Dozier was outside Princeville on NC 33 E and left sometime Friday night. Saturday evening, police updated that Dozier was “found safe.”. Do...
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Goldsboro man found with gunshot wound to the head

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - At around 2:52 A.M. Sunday morning officers with the Goldsboro Police Department heard multiple shots fired near North Center Street. Officers responded and found a vehicle near the intersection of North Center Street and Raynor Street. They found that the driver, Daniel Atkinson, was suffering from...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

One man injured in Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Around 10:20 P.M. officers responded to reports of a shooting with injury in the 300 block of Carolina Avenue. The victim, 30-year-old Andre Bynum was transported to ECU Health with a gunshot wound. The Rocky Mount Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Anyone with...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Pregnant woman shot in stomach in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A pregnant woman was taken to a hospital after she was shot in her stomach Friday night in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. as a ShotSpotter activation after the sound of gunfire was detected, according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WITN

Pitt County crash backs up traffic, one person taken to the hospital

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -One person had to be cut out of a vehicle Friday after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Pitt County. Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the intersection of Highway 264 and Highway 30 following the noon crash. Once rescuers were able to get the...
WRAL

Wake County sheriff responds to shake-up, deputy Ned Byrd's funeral document

Wake County sheriff responds to shake-up, deputy Ned Byrd's funeral document. The Wake County Sheriff is fighting back over criticism of his dealings with the family of murdered deputy Ned Byrd and the sheriff's office's K-9 unit. Reporter: Cullen Browder. Producer: Randall Kerr. Photographer: Jamie Munden.
WITN

Man shot outside of Goldsboro restaurant

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired that sent three people to the hospital early Saturday morning. They say it happened at Heroes Sports, Oyster Bar and Grill in Goldsboro just before 2 a.m. Officers found Kewon Swinson, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Prayer vigil held for fatal school stabbing victim

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Days after a stabbing left a Jacksonville student dead, people came together to pray for the life lost. Thursday morning, a Northside High school resource officer responded to an altercation between students. One was killed and the other was injured in a stabbing. “Communities come together...
JACKSONVILLE, NC

