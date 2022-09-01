ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Carrollton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Weekend Prep Sports Roundup

NEW CARLISLE — The Troy boys soccer team improved to 4-1-0 with a 6-0 win over Tecumseh Saturday. Bradyn Dillow had three goals and one assist and Mitchell Davis had two goals and one assist. Kevin Hipolito had one goal and Bobby Gayhart had one assist. Samuel Westfall and...
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Friday Football Roundup

SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe football team played at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field for the second straight week, only this time it was a home game. The Red Devils picked up a 35-0 win over Vandalia-Butler to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0- in the MVL. Tipp will travel to...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Saturday Boys Cross Country Roundup

BOWLING GREEN — The Troy boys cross country team finished seventh at the Mel Brodt Invitational Saturday. Troy’s top seven included Luke Plaisier, 29, 17:44.6; Gavin Hutchinson, 43, 18:04.4; Kyle McCord, 47, 18:09.0; Noah Zink, 54, 18:22.6; Gavin Romberger, 61, 18:29.6; Ryan McChesney, 87, 18:57 and Chet Snyder, 101, 19:12.0.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
dayton247now.com

Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3

DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Carrollton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Bellefontaine, OH
City
Xenia, OH
City
Wayne, OH
City
Carrollton, OH
City
Piqua, OH
Troy, OH
Sports
City
Troy, OH
City
Tippecanoe, OH
West Carrollton, OH
Sports
miamivalleytoday.com

Piqua football blanks Troy 59-0

PIQUA — After 138 games, they are right back where they started. The Piqua football team won the Battle on the Miami for the third straight year, evening the series at 66-66-6 with a 59-0 victory Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. And the Indians used a familiar formula.
PIQUA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Northmont shuts out Hilliard Davidson in OHSAA Game of the Week

HILLIARD, Ohio — The Northmont Thunderbolts improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win over the Hilliard Davidson Wildcats on Friday. It's the second straight shutout for the Thunderbolts, who have now outscored their opponents 136-13 this season. The loss is the first of the season for...
CLAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Girls Soccer#Golf Bethel 224#Mvl#Trinity Hurd#Xenia 0 Xenia
miamivalleytoday.com

Above all … sportsmanship

Troy’s Devon Strobel, No. 22, helps Indian Sam Schmising to his feet during Friday’s “Battle on the Miami.” The Piqua Indians beat the Trojans of Troy by a score of 59-0.
TROY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Local blood drives

Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in September. The Scott Family McDonald’s will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The blood drive will be hosted at the Miami Valley Centre Mall located at 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash

UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WLWT 5

Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium

MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
miamivalleytoday.com

lifestyle-religion

We are the Miami Valley's best source for news and entertainment. Nobody covers Ohio's Miami Valley like Miami Valley Today!
TROY, OH
The Spun

Cincinnati Loses Star Player To Season-Ending Injury

With their season opener just a couple of hours away, the Cincinnati Bearcats have received devastating news regarding center Jake Renfro. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Renfro is expected to miss the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in camp. Renfro started in 13 games for...
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style

Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Bike Yard is next jump in making Miami Valley a bike tourism hot spot

There are already bike parks in Huber Heights, Lebanon and East Dayton, as well as multiple smaller features. Dayton is building a new mountain bike park that some tourism officials say will strengthen the case that this area really is the “outdoor adventure capital” of the Midwest. The...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

SHS graduate in ESPN commercial

SIDNEY — A 2018 graduate of Sidney High School is appearing in a commercial for ESPN. Avery Voress was chosen to represent The Ohio State University Marching Band in a college football coverage commercial for ESPN. Voress has played tuba since seventh grade and marched for four years as...
SIDNEY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Road closures

TROY — Versailles Road will be closed between Rakestraw Road and State Route 48 starting Sept. 6 -9 for culvert replacements. The Ziegler Road closure between State Route 66 and Crestview Court had been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 16, for culvert replacements. If you...
TROY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy