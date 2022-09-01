Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Weekend Prep Sports Roundup
NEW CARLISLE — The Troy boys soccer team improved to 4-1-0 with a 6-0 win over Tecumseh Saturday. Bradyn Dillow had three goals and one assist and Mitchell Davis had two goals and one assist. Kevin Hipolito had one goal and Bobby Gayhart had one assist. Samuel Westfall and...
Friday Football Roundup
SIDNEY — The Tippecanoe football team played at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field for the second straight week, only this time it was a home game. The Red Devils picked up a 35-0 win over Vandalia-Butler to improve to 3-0 overall and 2-0- in the MVL. Tipp will travel to...
Saturday Boys Cross Country Roundup
BOWLING GREEN — The Troy boys cross country team finished seventh at the Mel Brodt Invitational Saturday. Troy’s top seven included Luke Plaisier, 29, 17:44.6; Gavin Hutchinson, 43, 18:04.4; Kyle McCord, 47, 18:09.0; Noah Zink, 54, 18:22.6; Gavin Romberger, 61, 18:29.6; Ryan McChesney, 87, 18:57 and Chet Snyder, 101, 19:12.0.
Football Friday Scoreboard - Week 3
DAYTON, OHIO (WKEF) - Check out some of the final scores from Week 3 of high school football!. Piqua 59, Troy 0 (Game of the Week) Sidney 49, Greenville 48 (two overtimes)
Piqua football blanks Troy 59-0
PIQUA — After 138 games, they are right back where they started. The Piqua football team won the Battle on the Miami for the third straight year, evening the series at 66-66-6 with a 59-0 victory Friday night at Alexander Stadium/Purk Field. And the Indians used a familiar formula.
Northmont shuts out Hilliard Davidson in OHSAA Game of the Week
HILLIARD, Ohio — The Northmont Thunderbolts improved to 3-0 on the season with a 31-0 win over the Hilliard Davidson Wildcats on Friday. It's the second straight shutout for the Thunderbolts, who have now outscored their opponents 136-13 this season. The loss is the first of the season for...
High school football scores: Vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week
Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Badin at Withrow, but crews will be throughout the Tri-State tonight.
Above all … sportsmanship
Troy’s Devon Strobel, No. 22, helps Indian Sam Schmising to his feet during Friday’s “Battle on the Miami.” The Piqua Indians beat the Trojans of Troy by a score of 59-0.
Local blood drives
Several blood drives will be held in Miami County in September. The Scott Family McDonald’s will be hosting a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6. The blood drive will be hosted at the Miami Valley Centre Mall located at 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua.
I-71 N between Cincinnati, Columbus reopens after crash
UPDATE: As of 3:40 p.m., ODOT is reporting all lanes of I-71 N have reopened. WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash has closed Interstate 71 northbound between Cincinnati and Columbus Saturday, backing up traffic for several miles in both directions. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO app, the crash has closed all […]
Ohio corn maze celebrates 100th anniversary of OSU stadium
MILFORD CENTER, Ohio — A central Ohio farm is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Ohio Stadium, the home of the Buckeyes. The “Maize at Little Darby Creek” in Milford Center has turned its' corn field maze into a tribute to the stadium known as “The Shoe”.
Cincinnati Loses Star Player To Season-Ending Injury
With their season opener just a couple of hours away, the Cincinnati Bearcats have received devastating news regarding center Jake Renfro. According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Renfro is expected to miss the season because of a knee injury that he suffered in camp. Renfro started in 13 games for...
dayton.com
Woman celebrates 100th birthday in style
Former business owner, Wright-Patt employee shares stories. “Nothing special,” Verdell Dawson of Dayton said about her 100th birthday bash, which occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, at Summit Christian Church in Trotwood. “It’s good to be here and to have one. Age flips up on you, you know.”
Jackknifed semi debris leads to I-75 closure
According to regional dispatch, at 9:32 a.m., a semi truck swerved to avoid hitting a car heading north on I-75 past the Stanley Avenue exit.
dayton.com
Bike Yard is next jump in making Miami Valley a bike tourism hot spot
There are already bike parks in Huber Heights, Lebanon and East Dayton, as well as multiple smaller features. Dayton is building a new mountain bike park that some tourism officials say will strengthen the case that this area really is the “outdoor adventure capital” of the Midwest. The...
dayton.com
August restaurant news: 8 closed, 6 coming soon, 5 opened, others reaching milestones
After a wave of new restaurants opening last month, the Miami Valley is grappling with the deaths of two well-known restaurant owners and several favorite restaurants closing their doors. In our August Restaurant Roundup, we remember the legacies of Roger Glass and Tony Spaziani in addition to offering reports about...
Sidney Daily News
SHS graduate in ESPN commercial
SIDNEY — A 2018 graduate of Sidney High School is appearing in a commercial for ESPN. Avery Voress was chosen to represent The Ohio State University Marching Band in a college football coverage commercial for ESPN. Voress has played tuba since seventh grade and marched for four years as...
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closures
TROY — Versailles Road will be closed between Rakestraw Road and State Route 48 starting Sept. 6 -9 for culvert replacements. The Ziegler Road closure between State Route 66 and Crestview Court had been extended and is expected to reopen on Friday, Sept. 16, for culvert replacements. If you...
