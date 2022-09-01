Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox13news.com
New mega bed and breakfast in Davenport
A new one-of-a-kind mega bed and breakfast in Davenport is just a stone trow away from the Orlando attractions. It's called Fantasy Island Resort Orlando.
villages-news.com
PWAC to review updated pricing on windmill and water tower at Brownwood
The Project Wide Advisory Committee will review updated pricing on the reconstruction of the windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square. PWAC members will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The decorative structures were demolished prior to the start of Hurricane Season because the rotting...
fox13news.com
New mega bed and breakfast opens in Davenport next to Orlando attractions
DVENPORT, Fla. - A new one-of-a-kind mega bed and breakfast in Davenport is just a stone trow away from the Orlando attractions. It's called Fantasy Island Resort Orlando. "You can’t find anything else in the world like this," said Emmanuel Mohammed, president of Extreme Getaway homes, which owns the property.
tastychomps.com
Now Open: Brazas Chicken – Avalon Park in East Orlando
Have you heard about the new Brazas Chicken in downtown Avalon Park in East Orlando featuring Peruvian style rotisserie chicken , ceviche , chaufa fried rice and more?. Peruvian cuisine is one of my favorites in all the world – blending together rich ancient Latin American traditions with recent immigrants from China and Japan – you can see the influences come together in chau fa (literally fried rice) and ceviche, which features sliced fish in lemon juice and herbs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandomagazine.com
Best 8 Orlando Food Halls
3201 Corrine Dr, Orlando, FL 32803 • eastendmkt.com. East End Market in Audubon Park is Orlando’s flagship food hall, founded by Central Florida native John Rife, who has a knack for curating vendors. In the market’s almost 10-year history, some of Orlando’s most celebrated food businesses have passed through the market. Kadence recently won its first Michelin star and started as a seven-seat sushi bar in East End. Gideon’s Cookies, whose Disney Springs location is so popular they’re forced to use a virtual queue to reduce crowd size, still occupies space in the market.
villages-news.com
‘Million dollar mile’ walking path due for completion later this month
A controversial walking path branded by an official as the “million dollar mile” is due for completion later this month. The Lake Miona Walking Trail is under construction along Buena Vista Boulevard. It is due for completion on Sept. 23, with a grand opening ceremony to follow, according to the District Office in The Villages.
vieravoice.com
Long-awaited Thrifty store opens to fanfare, festive crowd
Patrons of Thrifty Specialty Produce & Meats can now enjoy shopping in central Brevard instead of having to drive to Melbourne or Palm Bay. The grocery store opened its newest and largest store July 29 in Rockledge with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that attracted a cheerful crowd. In front of that...
sltablet.com
Resurfacing scheduled for North Ridge Boulevard, Clermont (Beginning Sept 6)
CLERMONT – The resurfacing of North Ridge Boulevard between Grand Highway and just east of Citrus Tower Boulevard is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 6. The City of Clermont has hired Ranger Construction to complete the work. Crews are scheduled to begin Tuesday at S. Grand Highway and work east to remove and replace the top layer of asphalt. When they reach Pacific Avenue, the paving operation will turn and work west back to S. Grand Highway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This new restaurant is headed to I-Drive
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Kavas Tacos + Tequila, a new restaurant concept from Meraki Food Group, is coming to International Drive’s Pointe Orlando entertainment complex this fall. Co-owner...
WESH
Officials: Car strikes apartment building in Seminole County
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Seminole County Fire Department, a car struck a building on Sunday. The incident occurred on Sorrento Circle in Winter Park. Red Cross was contacted in order to help an apartment resident, the fire department said. No injuries were reported and no other residents...
Big aquarium project shares more details
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. The Brevard Zoo’s aquarium project at Port Canaveral is slated to open in 2027 — and the details for that opening have become clearer.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange, Ocoee, TFA, Windermere Prep all win
Teams from West Orange and Southwest Orange had varying degrees of success in Week Two. Our recap here!. Week Two of the 2022 prep football season is in the books, and teams from West Orange and Southwest Orange fared well. GAME OF THE WEEK. West Orange (2-0), 13. Apopka (1-1),...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Space-Themed Nightclub, Bar & Restaurant To Open in Cocoa Beach
The Cocoa Beach location will be the restaurant’s debut
407area.com
Up for Grillin’ and Chillin’ on Labor Day? Visit the Best BBQ Spots in Orlando
Finally, the last summer weekend is here. And with it comes the most special holiday – Labor Day. What do you have in mind for these glorious, relaxing days? Well, if you are in Orlando, there are several exciting activities you can engage in with your loved ones. Once...
floridapolitics.com
Orlando’s food scene gets the spotlight during Magical Dining deal
Most tourists haven’t heard of Magical Dining, but locals get serious about it. Tucked into the Orlando neighborhoods, away from the skyline, away from the theme parks corridor, is Maxine’s on Shine. The small, intimate restaurant has developed a buzz as the perfect kind of restaurant for a...
aroundosceola.com
Kissimmee News — Hear an update on downtown Kissimmee; fun on Labor Day weekend
The Osceola Chamber will sponsor an event next week to provide an update on what has been happening downtown Kissimmee. The Downtown Update 2022 with the Downtown Kissimmee Council will be held Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 8 a.m. at the Kissimmee Civic Center. Hear from County Manager Don Fisher and City Manager Mike Steigerwald at the Downtown Kissimmee Council’s first Downtown Update since 2019.
click orlando
Central Florida to see repeat summer rain pattern
ORLANDO, Fla. – Afternoon storms will fire up along the sea breezes on Sunday. Expect a 40% coverage of rain for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will go up to 60% by Wednesday. [TRENDING: NASA delays Artemis launch; new date to be decided | Man faces criminal charges...
Here's The Best Late-Night Restaurant In Florida
LoveFood found every state's best restaurant that's open late.
attractionsmagazine.com
‘Beauty & the Beast’ pop-up cocktail adventure is coming to Orlando
Fans of the “Beauty & the Beast” fairytale written by French author Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont can immerse in the story during a 90-minute escape room-style adventure at Orlando’s The Oliv Bar, from November 30, 2022-February 22, 2023. This isn’t the story of the beauty who tames...
WESH
Hurricane Danielle expected to speed up
ORLANDO, Fla. — As of Monday, Hurricane Danielle was still moving north-northeast in the Atlantic and there had been no change in strength. The storm was about 915 miles west-north-west of the Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph. "Danielle is moving toward the north-northeast near 8...
Comments / 0