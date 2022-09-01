ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WILX-TV

Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chicken lovers were treated to an event all weekend at the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival. Residents got to satisfy the appetite of a mouth-watering event which happened during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Not only did they have dozens of flavors, but they also had sweet treats, games for the entire family, and live music.
LANSING, MI
1240 WJIM

The Dishes That Make These Lansing Restaurants Famous

I used to like going out to eat more when I was younger. I think a lot of my reasoning was that I was too lazy to cook and I didn't want to clean up the mess. Nowadays I prefer eating at home with my family. It's a better environment for the family to talk about the day we had, it's cheaper, and oftentimes the food is much better. That all depends on who's cooking at home. Truth be told, my wife and I both cook well and we work as a team for cleanup. Wow, growing up has some positive attributes.
LANSING, MI
WWMT

Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
LANSING, MI
Salon

Jackson's water crisis is another Hurricane Katrina moment

It's a cruel irony that the same week of the anniversary of one of the worst disasters in our nation's history – Hurricane Katrina — there's another one unfolding in Jackson. About 160,000 people in and around the city – which is 82 percent Black – don't have any running water.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
THREE RIVERS, MI
