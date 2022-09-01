Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Old Town Temple Building scheduled to have major renovations completed by October
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The redevelopment of the Temple Building in Lansing’s Old Town has its completion date on the horizon. The former two-story church is being turned into a five-story mixed-use development and will have 31-apartments as well as an office space. Michigan Capital CEO Eric Hanna is...
Dozens more mastodon bones found at Kent County excavation site
KENT COUNTY, MI – The mastodon bones discovered by a Grand Rapids-area construction crew keeps on giving. Another 32 bones have been recovered from the excavation site, the Grand Rapids Public Museum reported. The bones were found in a pile of top soil and dirt, known as a “spoil...
Iconic diner from the 1950s relocated from Grand Rapids to Muskegon reopening
MUSKEGON, MI — A renovated 1950s pink-stripped diner will reopen to visitors from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 at a retro Bike Night at Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon. The diner, built in New Jersey in 1954 and originally operated as Pal’s Diner, was...
Prankster puts soap in East Grand Rapids fountain, city says
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of Labor Day weekend, a prankster got to work and put soap into the Gaslight Village fountain in East Grand Rapids. 13 ON YOUR SIDE discovered the suds outside of the parking garage Friday and asked the city about it. Officials said they...
WILX-TV
Lansing residents celebrate Michigan Chicken Wing Festival
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chicken lovers were treated to an event all weekend at the annual Michigan Chicken Wing Festival. Residents got to satisfy the appetite of a mouth-watering event which happened during the 2022 Labor Day weekend. Not only did they have dozens of flavors, but they also had sweet treats, games for the entire family, and live music.
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
The Dishes That Make These Lansing Restaurants Famous
I used to like going out to eat more when I was younger. I think a lot of my reasoning was that I was too lazy to cook and I didn't want to clean up the mess. Nowadays I prefer eating at home with my family. It's a better environment for the family to talk about the day we had, it's cheaper, and oftentimes the food is much better. That all depends on who's cooking at home. Truth be told, my wife and I both cook well and we work as a team for cleanup. Wow, growing up has some positive attributes.
wkzo.com
Road closures in Battle Creek area starting Tuesday due to ongoing storm cleanup
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of storm damage from this past Monday, August 29, resulting in the following road closures beginning Tuesday, September 6, and possibly lasting the remainder of the week through Friday, September 9. Watkins Road from Helmer Road...
WWMT
Grand Rapids man trapped inside SUV
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 70-year-old Grand Rapids man found himself pinned in his own vehicle that rolled over after he was struck by another vehicle Saturday afternoon, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. After the crash happened, the man's Jeep Cherokee turned over and he was trapped...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
Thief breaks into three businesses in one night
Three businesses, less than a mile from each other, all broken into the same night.
Michigan Marine veteran walks 900 miles around Lake Michigan to help fellow vets
HOLLAND, Michigan — The waves crash against the shore at Holland State Park. A crowd of hundreds takes in the scenery as a few of them walk along the water. It's something almost any Michigander would find relaxing. But try walking around Lake Michigan. Like, all of it. Travis...
Motorcyclist killed in Prairieville Twp. crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a Sunday afternoon crash in Prairieville Township.
Customer assaults 2 employees at Wyoming Burger King
A customer assaulted two teenage employees at a Burger King in Wyoming.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Heavy rain causes minor flooding in Kent Co.
Some areas of West Michigan received over an inch of rain within an hour as a result of a front dropping south Saturday evening.
WILX-TV
Waverly Road construction cause Lansing business woes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some businesses in South Lansing said they are having a hard time staying open because of construction. Now they are asking the city and the community for help. They are also asking for signage that tells drivers they’re still open for business during the road project.
Jackson's water crisis is another Hurricane Katrina moment
It's a cruel irony that the same week of the anniversary of one of the worst disasters in our nation's history – Hurricane Katrina — there's another one unfolding in Jackson. About 160,000 people in and around the city – which is 82 percent Black – don't have any running water.
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
