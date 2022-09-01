Read full article on original website
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Johnny Football: Johnny Manziel becomes latest former athlete to land Netflix documentary
Thanks to widespread access and growing popularity, the recent trend for both current and retired athletes is to team up
Andrew Luck is making his next move
Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is making his next move. In 2019, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprisingly retired at the age of 29. Across his six NFL seasons, Luck played at an elite level. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection, and he led the league in passing touchdowns in 2014 (40).
Cowboys in negotiations with former Pro Bowl OT
The Dallas Cowboys are working on their backup plans now that Tyron Smith is out. The Cowboys brought in veteran left tackle Jason Peters on Wednesday for a visit. On Friday, the Dallas Morning News’ David Moore said the team was negotiating a contract with Peters. Although he is...
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBC Sports
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks: Reasons for optimism in 2022
The Seattle Seahawks are starting over. The two main players from the past decade are gone. It’s time for a new era of Seahawks football. It’s a new era in Emerald City football. 2022 will be the first time in a decade that Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner are not starting for the Seattle Seahawks. Taking the place of the first icon will be Geno Smith.
NBC Sports
49ers told 15 'team leaders' about Jimmy G move in advance
While the rest of the world was completely out of the loop on the status of Jimmy Garoppolo, several players inside the locker room were made well aware of what was going on. When it was announced that Garoppolo agreed to take a pay cut to remain in the Bay as Trey Lance’s backup, it was like a meteor struck the NFL universe.
NBC Sports
With Mike Zimmer out and Kevin O’Connell in, the Vikings could be much, much better
As Labor Day weekend commences with what hopefully will be a relaxing Friday night, I write this item fully aware that, before too long, a stream of angry texts may begin to ping my phone. Again. Yes, former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has done it before. Specifically, on the night...
Mike Jackson Sums Up Seahawks Journey in 3 Words
Jackson's path to Seattle has been filled with bumps, bruises, and too many departures to count.
San Francisco 49ers legend says Jimmy Garoppolo should be ‘alarmed’ that no NFL team traded for him
One of the greatest quarterbacks in San Francisco 49ers history thinks former starter Jimmy Garoppolo should be quite concerned that
NBC Sports
2022 Thanksgiving Day Football Schedule
Family, food and football -- that's what Thanksgiving is all about. The NFL's Thanksgiving slate is something football fans look forward to every year. The league didn't disappoint with the trio of games scheduled for Nov. 24, 2022. The first of three games begins at 12:30, as the Detroit Lions...
NBC Sports
Young: Lack of interest as starter is referendum on Jimmy G
If you're Jimmy Garoppolo and not a single NFL team was interested enough to trade for you as their starting quarterback, that can't be a great sign. Hall of Famer and 49ers legend Steve Young joined KNBR 680's "Tolbert & Copes" on Friday to discuss Garoppolo taking a pay cut to remain on San Francisco's roster as the backup quarterback to first-year starter Trey Lance and the alarming message the rest of the league has sent him.
Veteran New England Patriots CB signs with division rival
On Tuesday the New England Patriots released veteran CB Justin Bethel, and shortly after he signed with a division rival, the Miami Dolphins. The New England Patriots’ veteran CB Justin Bethel didn’t make the cut this season for the 53-man roster. However, the Patriots will still see Bethel twice a season. Shortly, after being cut he was picked up almost immediately by the Patriots’ division rivals the Miami Dolphins, according to the Dolphins on September 1st.
Perryman Injury Turns the UW Cornerback Position Even More Vulnerable
The status for the Big Sky transfer was unknown after the Kent State game.
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
