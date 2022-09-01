Hop onto a trip to yesteryear this weekend

Related
St. Louis Park collectibles store receives potentially rare photo album
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. — St. Louis Park Gold and Silver became the unassuming place where history and TikTok met in a big way this week. The owner of the store, Evan Kail, said he did not expect what he had in possession to become an international phenomenon. Kail,...
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
scottcountymn.gov
Hidden History: Cleary Lake
Explore the hidden history of Cleary Lake Regional Park with a guided hike along park trails. Discover clues to the park’s past written on the landscape including the Credit River Catholic Cemetery and former St. Peter’s Church, the Continental Machine company, and the farmsteads and homes of early settlers like the Cleary family. Cost is $12 and reservations are required. Call 763-550-6700 to make a reservation. There is a 20 percent discount for groups of four or more. This program is for ages 12+.
mprnews.org
Making a more accessible fair experience
On Wednesday Jillian Nelson and Ellie Wilson of the Autism Society of Minnesota met MPR News’ digital producer Sam Stroozas and photojournalist Ben Hovland at the MPR booth at the Minnesota State Fair. The plan was simple — set out to record a video from the point of a view of an autistic person at the fair.
Why Is ANOTHER Quality Rochester Restaurant Closing?
The restaurant at the Eastwood Golf Course in Rochester, Minnesota is calling it quits. Owner David Nogosek made the announcement on his Facebook page, saying Eastwood Bar & Grill would be closing for good in November. With heavy heart I am here to announce that the Eastwood Grill will be...
Minnesota’s Most Charming Small Town is Just a Short Drive from Rochester
There are plenty of quaint small towns around southeast Minnesota. Lanesboro specifically gets shouted out quite a bit for being the best small town for this and that in the entire state. Surprisingly, though, they were not named the most charming small town in Minnesota. This is according to a...
Here are The Best Places to Get Waffles in Minnesota
Today is National Waffle Day and in celebration, I am naming the best places to get waffles in the state of Minnesota! I’m pulling from different sources, and unfortunately, while a majority of them are in Minneapolis (I was hoping for more variety than the cities) these are the best places for more extravagant and delicious waffles.
Family surprised with bench honoring their late daughter who loved the state fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. -- It's hard not to notice all of the rainbow benches around the fairgrounds every year. People or groups can purchase the benches with the money going towards the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.If you look closely at those benches, you'll see each bench is personalized with a name or fair memory. This year, a new yellow bench was added near the Kidway off Cooper St. to honor Kaydee Koch who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year at the age of 20.Kaydee was diagnosed with Ewings Sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, when she was 17. She lived...
Website Names “Minnesota’s Best Sandwich”, But it Isn’t a Sandwich At All
A food website has released a list of all the states and the best sandwiches that come from them. The item named for Minnesota is technically a sandwich, but also not at the same time. A sandwich is defined by Dictionary.com as an item of food consisting of two pieces...
ccxmedia.org
Thousands of Invasive Carp Pulled from Robbinsdale’s Crystal Lake
Crews removed more than 3,700 invasive common carp from Crystal Lake in Robbinsdale this summer. Add that to last year’s haul of more than 3,900 carp, and the group believes it has removed 65 percent of the carp in the lake. The city of Robbinsdale shared photos of the...
Gallery: P.J. Fleck's vacation home on Lake Minnetonka hits the market for $2.5M
3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound, Minn. Courtesy of Spacecrafting. A vacation home belonging to University of Minnesota football coach P.J. Fleck is on the market on the shores of Lake Minnetonka. Heather Hansen with Coldwell Banker has the listing at 3000 Highland Blvd. in Mound. The Flecks have listed the...
fox9.com
A toast to the end of an era: David Fong's restaurant closes doors in Bloomington
Wednesday marks the end of an era for popular Chinese restaurant David Fong's in Bloomington, Minnesota. For 64 years, the Bloomington eatery has been woven into the fabric of the community. In our Maury's Stories segment, we take a look at how generations of customers are saying so long to David Fong's.
Swelling deer herds are eating the profits of some Minnesota farmers: "It's a big problem"
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Farmers are used to dealing with different challenges from Mother Nature, but in some parts of Minnesota it's an animal that's taking over.Les Anderson knows all about the highs and lows of farming in Goodhue County. Over the years he's dealt with insects, drought and storms. But lately, it's a four-legged pest that's caught his attention."The corn right here should be way over my head right now," Anderson said. "As you can see there's no crop here now. There's not going to be any ears on any of this."Over knee high by the Fourth of July...
boreal.org
Duluth family seeks assistance locating missing Native American woman
Photo: Heather Lynn Olson has been missing for more than a month. Her family believes she is in Minneapolis. (Supplied) A Duluth family is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing for more than a month. Heather Lynn Olson, 28, stands 5’6" and weighs...
mprnews.org
78 farms in Minnesota have been owned by the same families for a century. Find out what their future looks like
The Minnesota State Fair is underway. And fair officials are honoring 78 century farms — those places where one family has fared the same land for 100 years or more. That got Cathy thinking about the history of homesteading and the future of family farms as agriculture changes in the region. Jill Nathe is deputy general manager of the agriculture and competitions department at the Minnesota State Fair, where this year, 78 Minnesota Century Farms are being honored.
Fisherman finds body on Lake O'Dowd in Shakopee
SHAKOPEE, Minn. -- Authorities say a fisherman discovered a body floating in a lake in Shakopee Sunday morning.The Scott County Sheriff's Office worked with the Shakopee police and fire departments to remove the man's body from Lake O'Dowd just after 7:30 a.m.The deceased man has not been identified. Officials do not suspect foul play. "The investigation is in the very early stages, so we have very little information to share at this time," Sheriff Luke Hennen said.
Officials Investigate Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout in Wisconsin Stream
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is investigating a fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout in a part of the state known for great fly fishing. According to a WDNR press release, the die-off occurred on Isabelle Creek—a small tributary stream that flows through the Kinnickinnic River Region.
ccxmedia.org
Animal Humane Society Launches Vet Tech Training Program
The Animal Humane Society is tackling the nationwide shortage of veterinary technicians by developing a new training program of its own. The program will have classroom lessons and hands-on practice in Golden Valley and in clinics around the metro. “With this program, it’s going to be pretty intense over seven...
WATCH: Massive light flashes captured from airplane near MSP Airport during Saturday storms
MINNEAPOLIS -- Stunning video was recently captured from a flight traveling into Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.During Saturday evening's storms, passenger Jonah Martinez recorded video of massive light flashes coming from the northwestern suburbs. WCCO Chief Meteorologist Chris Shaffer recently gave his thoughts on the light show."Those flashes, I would surmise, are arcing on the power lines as they are failing. I think that's because of the high winds and possibly those five EF-0 tornadoes that touched down in the southeastern part of the Twin Cities," Shaffer said. Damage included downed trees, but there were no reported injuries from any of the evening's tornadoes.
Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness
The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
