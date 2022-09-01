ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Gennaro Feast to return to Belmar for 10th year

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BELMAR — For its 10th year, the Feast of San Gennaro will be returning to Belmar in just a few weeks. This year’s sponsors for the event are Aperol Spritz and United Healthcare Community Plan.

The festival, which honors St. Januarius – the patron saint of Naples – and is also a celebration of Italian-American heritage, started in New York City in the 1920s.

It is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street between 10th and 12th avenues.

There will be a special Mass of San Gennaro at St. Rose Catholic Church starting at 10 a.m. After the Mass, which is expected to be delivered in Italian, the procession will take place along Main Street. Visitors will be able to see the Statue of San Gennaro that will be displayed in the center of Main Street.

Sponsored by the tourism commission, the Feast of San Gennaro will feature a number of vendors, including food trucks. Visitors can expect dozens of Italian goodies to be sold including zeppole, sausage and peppers and calamari.

As it does every year, the festival will feature the Son of San Gennaro of the Jersey Shore and a Daughter of San Gennaro of the Jersey Shore award, who will be announced by Mayor Mark Walsifer.

