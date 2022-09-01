Hop onto a trip to yesteryear this weekend

For the last 47 years, board members and supporters of the Rice County Steam a Gas Engines Show have been working to "preserve a bit of yesterday for tomorrow."

Those looking to take a trip back in time for a glimpse of what life was like years ago are encouraged to attend the 48th annual threshing show, which takes place Friday through Sunday.

The showgrounds open at 7 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. daily, with sights to see and activities to participate in for all ages. Admission is $10 for the weekend, and includes access to all events. Ages 12 and under get in free.

President Bill Becker said attendees can expect the same, traditional attractions this year like blacksmithing, grain and plowing demonstrations, corn shelling, threshing, sorghum processing, cutting logs at the saw mill and leather making at the log cabin.

Tours of the 1920s Dentlaw Farm House will be available, along with horse-drawn wagon rides and a flea market.

Attractions don't stop there, as dozens of antique tractors, classic cars and trucks will be on display, along with draft horses, horse machinery and farm machinery. A tractor parade takes place at noon each day for attendees to view. Hands-on demonstrations for children will be available in the farm area.

A highlight for many (adults and children) is the miniature train rides. The gas-powered miniature train can be ridden by the public with a Steam & Gas Engines volunteer in the engineer's seat.

Train cars run on a rail of more than 1,000 feet that was laid by the Rice County Steam and Gas Engines volunteer team. The train runs daily in the morning until noon, and resumes after the conclusion of the tractor parade.

An opportunity for kids to test their strength begins at 2 p.m. Saturday during the kids pedal pull.

Adults will be able to have their own tractor-pulling fun with a battle of horsepower during the Southeast Area Tractor Pullers' third to last pull of the season. The pull begins at 9 a.m. Sunday and includes farm stock, improved stock, sportsman and open classes. Registration for pullers begins at 7 a.m., with each hook costing $20.

The featured tractor this year is Massey Harris, so the three raffle prizes will be based around that tractor brand.

The purchase of a raffle ticket gives people an opportunity to win first prize of a Massey Harris 22 tractor (or $2,000 cash), second prize of a Massey Harris pedal tractor or third place prize of a model scale Massey Harris tractor.

Breakfast is served all three days at the show. Other food vendors will be on the grounds throughout lunch and dinner time.

A non-denominational church service takes place Sunday morning.

Musical entertainment is also included in the slate of activities. A bluegrass band called Steam Machine plays from 1-5 p.m., and a jam session is 7-9 p.m. Friday.

The vintage jazz and blues band, Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, performs from 1-5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Mary Gohman will entertain the crowd from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Though there aren't any new attractions added to this year's show, Becker said plans are in store for some new additions next year.

As president of the club, Becker has a hard time choosing just one favorite part of the show.

"I enjoy all of it," Becker said. "We expect the weather to be great, and expect a great crowd. Come out and have some fun."