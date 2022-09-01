ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

More Massachusetts schools ban cell phones in classrooms this year

By Breana Pitts
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnSKD_0hdow8AU00

More Massachusetts schools banning cell phones in classrooms this year 02:53

WILLIAMSTOWN - Some Massachusetts schools are giving cell phones a break this year.

Phones have been banned at the Buxton School in Williamstown in western Massachusetts. The boarding school will not allow students or teachers to have them on campus.

"I don't think we need to wait any longer to see enough evidence of the mental health toll these devices are taking on teenagers," senior director Franny Shuker-Haines told WBZ-TV.

She calls the apps addictive and thinks they create division.

"Social media, especially social media as its delivered by the smartphone, asks for exactly the opposite attributes," said Shuker-Haines. "You're meant to respond quickly and harshly. You're meant to extend conflict. You're meant to promote the most inflammatory or outrageous idea."

She believes the move will bring about a sort of retro escape that many teens seek out, but cannot manage to find on their own.

"I do think that the only way young people will be able to choose what kind of relationship they have with these devices is having some period of their year where they are not using them," she told WBZ.

And Buxton is not alone. Recently, Dartmouth High School decided students must give up their phones at the beginning of class each day.

And these types of moves may be coming at a critical time for young people. A survey by Common Sense Media found screen time was up 17% among teenagers since the pandemic began. And those numbers are even higher when it came to communities of color.

"Cell phone usage is really associated with a lot of negative things for all of us," notes psychologist Ellen Braaten. "But especially for teens."

Braaten agrees the focus needs to be on learning in the classroom and the research backs it up.

"It can worsen our mood. It can affect our attention, our emotional symptoms. How we feel about ourselves. And it just cuts into healthier activities," she told WBZ.

Marlboro High School Spanish teacher Gerry Padilla has implemented a so-called hotel in his classroom for the past few years. At the beginning of class, each student has a specifically numbered slot to put their phone in and they can retrieve it after the bell rings.

Padilla has found great success with the hotel.

"It just helps them stay more focused," Padilla told WBZ. "Before it was more social media or this one was texting. Or meet me in the bathroom or something's going on in the hallway. So, that has definitely helped students stay more focused."

Padilla also says he tries to make a game out of it to keep it fun for the students. He said he's willing to work with each student if they need to answer a call or text that could be from their families or work related.

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrkf.org

Isaac Fitzgerald in 'Dirtbag, Massachusetts' (Rebroadcast)

“My parents were married when they had me, just to different people.”. This is the first line of writer Isaac Fitzgerald’s new memoir in essays, “Dirtbag, Massachusetts.”. As he stumbles through young adulthood, leaving his poor town in Massachusetts and his Catholic faith behind, Fitzgerald continues to feel...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

"Don't Say Gay"

NEEDHAM, Mass. — In recent months the LGBTQ Community has found itself at the center of a political battle with legislation being pursued by conservative lawmakers across the country. Joining us areTre'Andre Valentine, the Executive Director of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition which has been advocating for and providing essential resources to transgender people across the Commonwealth and Dallas Ducar, a board member of the GLBTQ Legal Advocates and Defenders (also known as GLAD), as well as CEO of Transhealth Northampton.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
Williamstown, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
Williamstown, MA
Government
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Superintendents In Massachusetts

A school superintendent is in charge of the day-to-day running of a school district and its long-term planning. A superintendent is in charge of supervising school principals and district staff. They also work with school board members and run the district’s finances. This job requires a track record of leading a school and good communication skills.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Trinity Health at Home layoffs begin Monday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Monday, nearly 60 Trinity Health At Home employees will be laid off. The job cuts were announced in July. In a statement, President and CEO of Trinity Health at Home Mark McPherson explained the reasoning for the job cuts. he said quote:. The COVID-19 pandemic has...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

Smoked salmon sold in Massachusetts recalled

BOSTON – Smoked salmon sold in several states including Massachusetts is being voluntarily recalled.The FDA reported the fish has possible listeria contamination.St. James Smokehouse distributed the four ounce salmon packages between February and June.There have not yet been any reported illnesses. For complete details, click here. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense Media#Western Massachusetts#Smartphone#K12#The Buxton School#Wbz Tv#Dartmouth High School
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Vote Yes On Question 1 In November To Make Amherst and Massachusetts More Livable￼

There are three potholes on my street, each about two to three feet wide and four or five inches deep. The PVTA 33 bus route that runs through my neighborhood comes once every 40 minutes, so to get from anywhere on the route to the grocery store or to the Amherst Survival Center by bus is often a several hour round trip. Preschool teachers and para-educators in Amherst and across the state make little more than the minimum wage. I know because I taught preschool for five years locally. In an age of climate catastrophe that is causing unprecedented heatwaves and extreme drought, only 23 of the 180 buses in PVTA’s fleet are electric vehicles. The railings on the bridge where Route 116 crosses Fort River down by Groff Park are completely rusted through in several places.
AMHERST, MA
94.9 HOM

Here Are 12 Swimply Pools That You Can Rent in Massachusetts

Summer will soon be dwindling down, so now is the perfect time to take a much-needed swim in the relaxing waters of a swimming pool. Maybe you want to lay out on a floaty with some sunglasses and feel the sun's rays, or you may want to enjoy the good old fashioned backstroke. Afterwards, you can find a sunny nearby spot and stretch out, put on some sunglasses, and read a good book with a cold, refreshing beverage.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

From Massachusetts tax relief to fixing transportation, here’s where Maura Healey, Geoff Diehl and Chris Doughty stand on key issues

The three candidates for governor honed in on their final pitches to voters in MassLive candidate questionnaires, with Democratic candidate Attorney General Maura Healey saying she would appoint a transportation safety chief on her first day in office. Healey emerged as the immediate frontrunner in the race for governor in...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
CBS Boston

Mass. Audubon Society holding annual photo contest

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Audubon Society wants to see your best nature photographs, and they hope you get to know the beauty of the world around you in the process. The organization is holding its annual statewide photo contest."It's just amazing how passionate people are about nature photography and getting out in nature and how many people in the state just are so good at it," Mass Audubon Society education manager Sean Kent said. Kent said some of the best pictures are right in your own backyard."What's really neat about this is, this is an insect that in most people's gardens,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Keep climate in mind entering voting booth

FOR THE MILLIONS of Massachusetts voters who worry about the consequences of climate change and our role and responsibility in the Commonwealth to fight it, the 2022 primary and general elections will be our most important statewide elections in a generation. With open seats for all of our statewide constitutional offices, voters will have a rare opportunity to enter the voting booth and elect a new vanguard of climate leadership that can position us as a model for the nation, and put us on track to meet our climate goals.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newyorkupstate.com

Body of missing Upstate NY teacher found in woods in Massachusetts, police say

Lee, Mass. — The body of a woman presumed to be a missing Upstate New York teacher has been found in a wooded area in Massachusetts, police said. Meghan Marohn, a high school English teacher in the Capital Region, was reported missing March 29 after she went for a hike in western Massachusetts. Remains found Thursday evening in a thick patch of woods in Lee are believed to be the missing teacher’s, the Massachusetts State Police announced in a news release.
LEE, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
72K+
Followers
27K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy