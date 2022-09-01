Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Hometown Rally, Walworth County Fair, Shrekfest
We're marking the end of August and the start of September with a bunch of fun events happening across southeast Wisconsin this weekend. That includes the Hometown Rally, Walworth County Fair, Shrekfest and Wisconsin Highland Games!
Read events happening in southeast Wisconsin below:
FRIDAY
- Harley Hometown Rally
- Runs until 9/5
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- 400 W. Canal St.
- Milwaukee, WI
- Runs until 9/4
- 1000 Northview Rd. (Highway FT)
- Waukesha, Wisconsin
- Runs until 9/2
- 411 E. Court St.
- Elkhorn, WI 53121
- Multiple dates and times
- Milwaukee Mile
- 640 S. 84th St.
- West Allis, 53227
SATURDAY
- 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
- Humboldt Park
- 3000 S. Howell Ave.
- Milwaukee, WI
- 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
- Milwaukee Public Market
- 400 N. Water St.
- Milwaukee, WI
The First Wave - Summer Concert Series
- 6:30 p.m.
- Umbrella Bar
- 7900 S. Ballpark Dr.
- Franklin, WI
Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest
- Multiple weekends and dates
- The Bavarian Bierhaus
- 700 W. Lexington Blvd.
- Glendale, WI
SUNDAY
Harley Hometown Rally
- Runs until 9/5
- Harley-Davidson Museum
- 400 W. Canal St.
- Milwaukee, WI
- Runs until 9/4
- 1000 Northview Rd. (Highway FT)
- Waukesha, WI
- 10:00 am -5:00 p.m.
- Milwaukee Public Market
- 400 N. Water St.
- Milwaukee, WI
Comments / 1