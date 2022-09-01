ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Hometown Rally, Walworth County Fair, Shrekfest

By Adriana Mendez
 4 days ago
We're marking the end of August and the start of September with a bunch of fun events happening across southeast Wisconsin this weekend. That includes the Hometown Rally, Walworth County Fair, Shrekfest and Wisconsin Highland Games!

Read events happening in southeast Wisconsin below:

FRIDAY

  • Harley Hometown Rally
  • Runs until 9/5
  • Harley-Davidson Museum
  • 400 W. Canal St.
  • Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Highland Games

  • Runs until 9/4
  • 1000 Northview Rd. (Highway FT)
  • Waukesha, Wisconsin

Walworth County Fair

  • Runs until 9/2
  • 411 E. Court St.
  • Elkhorn, WI 53121

Battle of the Bagger

  • Multiple dates and times
  • Milwaukee Mile
  • 640 S. 84th St.
  • West Allis, 53227

SATURDAY

Shrekfest

  • 3:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m.
  • Humboldt Park
  • 3000 S. Howell Ave.
  • Milwaukee, WI

Third Ward Art Festival

  • 10:00 a.m. -5:00 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Public Market
  • 400 N. Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI

The First Wave - Summer Concert Series

  • 6:30 p.m.
  • Umbrella Bar
  • 7900 S. Ballpark Dr.
  • Franklin, WI

Milwaukee's Original Oktoberfest

  • Multiple weekends and dates
  • The Bavarian Bierhaus
  • 700 W. Lexington Blvd.
  • Glendale, WI

SUNDAY

Harley Hometown Rally

  • Runs until 9/5
  • Harley-Davidson Museum
  • 400 W. Canal St.
  • Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Highland Games

  • Runs until 9/4
  • 1000 Northview Rd. (Highway FT)
  • Waukesha, WI

Third Ward Art Festival

  • 10:00 am -5:00 p.m.
  • Milwaukee Public Market
  • 400 N. Water St.
  • Milwaukee, WI

