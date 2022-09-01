Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
RCAS announces early release for 13 schools due to high temperatures
RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Saturday, Rapid City Area Schools announced that 13 schools will have early release at 1 p.m. for September 6-8 due to expected high temperatures. RCAS also announced that there will be no after school activities for South Middle School and North Middle School, no afternoon preschool and that bus routes will be running early. RCAS advises that students leave their hoodies and jackets at home.
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City fire crews battle heat, house fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Hot temperatures made fighting a weekend fire difficult for crews in Rapid City. The Rapid City Fire Department says firefighters were called to the 3200 block of Broadmoor Circle around 5 p.m. Sunday for reports of a propane tank that exploded. On scene, they...
KELOLAND TV
Iowa man identified in fatal Deadwood crash
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the 51-year-old victim in a fatal ATV crash south of Deadwood last Friday. Chad Shaw of Garner, Iowa, was travelling east on Experimental Forest Road with two other passengers when the vehicle left the road and rolled. None of the passengers were wearing a seatbelt.
Persons of interest in South Dakota double homicide located
Two females wanted for questioning in connection to an Aug. 20 double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls, according to a release form the U.S. Marshall Service.
newscenter1.tv
Bond set for man accused in Rapid City double homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Bond is set for one man accused in the double homicide in the Knollwood Apartments in late August. Chase Quick Bear, 20, appeared in Pennington County Court on Thursday. He’s charged with conspiracy first-degree murder for the deaths of 29-year-old Joseph Standing Bear and 37-year-old Petan Milk.
KELOLAND TV
Fire chases 2 people from Box Elder home
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — A fiery start to the Labor Day weekend in western KELOLAND has left people in Box Elder without a home. Heavy smoke was billowing from the house located in the 22-hundred block of Sky Street when firefighters arrived on the scene late Friday afternoon. By that time, the fire had spread to the roof of the single-story home.
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs
A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Thousands gather for Studebaker car show in Custer
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Every year, the Sunday during Labor Day weekend marks the meetup day for dozens of Studebakers. Studebaker, the first vehicle manufacturer in the U.S., has been around since the 1750s. The company originally got its start by building horse-drawn wagons, and for over a century, the production of wagons brought in millions of dollars per year.
KELOLAND TV
Murder charge filed in connection with Rapid City investigation
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s an update on a double-murder investigation in Rapid City. One person, who was previously arrested, is facing charges. 20-year-old Chase Quickbear is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. The charge stems from the August 20 shooting deaths of Joseph Standing Bear and Petan Milk on Surfwood Drive.
KELOLAND TV
Nebraska man identified in fatal Custer County crash
HERMOSA, S.D. (KELO) — An 80-year-old Nebraska man has been identified as the man who died in an August 26 crash near Hermosa, South Dakota. Dannie Barcal was travelling north on South Dakota Highway 79 when he tried to turn into a parking lot, colliding with a southbound semi-truck and trailer. Barcal was taken to a Rapid City hospital where he later died.
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: August 29 – September 2
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KEVN
Teen wanted in connection to Surfwood killings is found
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City teenager wanted as a person of interest in the Aug. 20 double homicide on Surfwood Drive is now in custody. Rochelle Janis, 15, was found in a Sioux Falls apartment Wednesday, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service. Also taken...
KELOLAND TV
First medical marijuana dispensary opens in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The first dispensary in Rapid City for medical marijuana opened Thursday. The business is called Puffy’s, located on West Main Street. After years of working to get opened, co-founder Kittrick Jeffries says he’s excited for the future of the store. “It’s surreal,...
newscenter1.tv
Serious accident in Custer prompts road closure
CUSTER, S.D. — A serious accident on Highway 16/385 north of 3rd Street in Custer Wednesday has the road closed. The Custer County Emergency Management posted on their Facebook that flaggers will be present to direct traffic when the road partially reopens and the scene is being cleared. Huge...
KEVN
Rapid City pool goes to the dogs to support the Humane Society of the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s a paws-itevly good event. The Black Hills Humane Society is hosting its annual end-of-summer bash for your favorite dogs. Wags and Waves lets the dogs take over Jimmy Hilton Pool Sunday, September 4, from 1 pm to 4 pm. Just let your dog chill in the pool, listen to “Who Let the Dogs Out”, and show off their fetching skills with unlimited tennis balls.
Black Hills Pioneer
More private hangers coming to Clyde Ice Field
SPEARFISH — With the completion of a taxi lane extension on its eastern end, Clyde Ice Field at the Black Hills Airport is seeing an uptick in private hangers coming in. “They’re all privately owned but they’re on leased ground that they lease from the city,” Jilek said.”(That’s) typically a pretty big commitment from an owner’s standpoint.
KELOLAND TV
Box Elder man arrested for 1st degree murder
PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are investigating the death of a woman. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says police on Wednesday afternoon were called to the Valley Village Mobile Home Park for a report of a possible assault. On scene, the Box Elder Police...
newscenter1.tv
No bond for accused Box Elder murderer
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The man accused of killing a 61-year-old woman in her Box Elder home was denied bond in his initial court appearance on Friday. 43-year-old Jamie Hayes Prince was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree premeditated murder. Prince was caught attempting to flee the scene...
newscenter1.tv
Journeys moves to Rushmore Crossing
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Saturday marked the grand opening of Journeys at Rushmore Crossing. Previously located in the Rushmore Mall, Journeys is mainly a shoe store that also sells other apparel targeted towards youth and young adults. With the additional floor space, they are able to have a much...
