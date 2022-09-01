ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio State Highway Patrol Focused on Impaired Drivers for Labor Day

9/1/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, September 2...
17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
Don’t smash that spotted lanternfly, yet

By now, many of you have probably seen the news regarding the newest invasive pest in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly (SLF). This pest is so popular that there are videos all over Tik Tok showing people what to do about it!. The planthopper, Lycorma delicatula is non-native and was new...
