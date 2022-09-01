Read full article on original website
Driver rescued from quickly sinking car in NE Ohio
Canfield Firefighters were called to the scene on Blueberry Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m.
Flood Advisories have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND — Severe weather is making its way through the Northeast Ohio region today causing heavy rains that have a potential to cause flooding. According to the National Weather Service Flood Advisories have been issued for the following counties:. Medina until 10 p.m. Portage, Summit until 9:45 p.m. Cuyahoga...
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol Focused on Impaired Drivers for Labor Day
9/1/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: COLUMBUS – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is urging drivers to be safe this Labor Day weekend. Troopers will focus enforcement efforts on removing impaired drivers from Ohio’s roadways. The Labor Day weekend reporting period begins Friday, September 2...
wksu.org
A surge of electric powered vehicles is expected to come to new car lots in Ohio in next few years
A new law in California will ban the sale of new cars with gas-powered engines beginning in 2035. Other states are thinking about enacting similar legislation. Ohio lawmakers are not looking at passing a law like that here, but some of them think electric vehicles (EV) will be much more common in the Buckeye State by then.
townandtourist.com
17 Best Romantic Getaways in Northeast Ohio (Castles, Cabins, & More)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. There are many fantastic day outings and weekend getaways available in Ohio. Peaceful rural landscapes, lakes, castles, restaurants, wedding venues, and Ohio resorts with hiking trails are all nearby.
cleveland19.com
Woman asks Ohio sheriff sergeant for help with flat tire, gets arrested for OVI
FREMONT, Ohio (WOIO) - An attempt by the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office to do a good deed has ended with a woman under arrest. The sheriff’s office said the woman stopped by their dispatch center Saturday afternoon and asked a sergeant for help with a flat tire. When...
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Woman wanted in several Ohio counties captured following pursuit
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman wanted in several counties in Ohio has been apprehended following a high-speed chase in Perry County. According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, 52-year-old Cora Baker was wanted for outstanding warrants in Morgan, Noble, Washington, and Athens County. Reports say investigators obtained...
WSYX ABC6
Police officers working to complete 24 hours of state required training in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police officers across Ohio, now working to finish their required 24 hours of continuing professional training by the end of the year. "Legal updates are always coming out, it's important to stay on top of that," Sgt. Jamie Burr, with Clinton Township Police Department, said.
cleveland19.com
What to expect from gas prices in Ohio heading into holiday weekend
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The price of gas heading into the holiday weekend continues to decline, and believe it or not, you have paid more than you are now on past Labor Days. According to Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, the expected average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. on Labor Day will be around $3.79.
Ohio Government May Soon Kill a Solar Project in Gov. Mike DeWine's Backyard
State officials recommended against granting a permit to build a solar farm in Greene County capable of powering an estimated 34,000 homes per year.
townandtourist.com
29 Treehouse Rentals in Ohio (Spacious & Fully Furnished!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re looking to book unique accommodation on your next trip to the Buckeye State, treehouse rentals are an increasingly popular way to stay in Ohio. Nature lovers will enjoy the ambiance surrounding the property and families with young kids will enjoy creating lifelong memories by staying in the trees.
Northeast Ohio-based ‘911 Crisis Center’ season two starts tonight | How to watch for free (9/3/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The second season of “911 Crisis Center” – which chronicles calls handled by Chagrin Valley Dispatch – premieres Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9:30 p.m. eastern on Oxygen. The series follows the dispatchers and supervisors at the Northeast Ohio 911 call center as they...
Tournament winner shocks Lake Erie walleye anglers: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- There are a couple of traditional ways to catch Lake Erie walleye in summertime. Anglers cast with forward spinners or small spinner rigs tipped with a nightcrawler, or they troll a variety of diving plugs, spoons or spinner rigs. John Hoyer, of Orono, Minn., however, has pioneered...
cleveland19.com
Circle K offers 40 cents off per gallon at gas stations in Ohio during Thursday event
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Numerous Circle K gas stations across Ohio and the rest of the United States are expected to cut fuel prices for drivers during a special three-hour event on Thursday afternoon. The 40-cent discount will be offered from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday at participating...
Cleveland Air show Labor Day schedule
The Cleveland Air Show returns Saturday for the tradition of flying the skies of Northeast Ohio on Labor Day weekend.
Toddler identified in fatal Ohio Turnpike crash
Traffic is backed up along a portion of the Ohio Turnpike due to a crash, according to the OhGo traffic monitoring website.
dayton.com
Don’t smash that spotted lanternfly, yet
By now, many of you have probably seen the news regarding the newest invasive pest in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly (SLF). This pest is so popular that there are videos all over Tik Tok showing people what to do about it!. The planthopper, Lycorma delicatula is non-native and was new...
Are you prepared for a disaster? Ohio EMA offers tips
(WKBN) — September is National Preparedness Month, and the Ohio Department of Public Safety wants its residents to consider the importance of being prepared and resilient in the face of disaster.
Ohio plans $5 million restoration of Lonz Mansion, part of former winery on Lake Erie’s Middle Bass Island
MIDDLE BASS ISLAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio plans to spend up to $5 million to restore the former house of George Lonz, who ran a prominent winery on this Lake Erie island for nearly 50 years. The house, built in 1906, sits within Middle Bass Island State...
