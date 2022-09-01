ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

WNYT

Man drowns in Saratoga Lake

A man from Mechanicville drowned near Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake. The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a person in the water yelling for help, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body of 44-year-old Christopher Lavigne. The sheriff’s department says Lavigne...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Lansingburgh uses trickery to upend Hudson Falls

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle between class B foes – the Lansingburgh Knights and Hudson Falls Tigers – went down in Troy Friday night, as both teams aimed to start their 2022 seasons in the win column after posting sub-.500 campaigns last year. The visiting Tigers...
TROY, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Queensbury drug dealer tell-all

Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
QUEENSBURY, NY
travelyouman.com

The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake

The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track

After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Bowman Orchards ushers in the start of apple season

We are only about 3 weeks away from the beginning of fall. And apples are one of our favorite ways in upstate New York to welcome in the season. We went out to Bowman Orchards Saturday, where we checked in with families out picking their own apples of many varieties, for pies, strudels, jams and many more recipes.
REXFORD, NY
mynbc5.com

Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently

RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
RUTLAND, VT

Community Policy