Warren County Bikeway stretch to close for paving
If you're taking a bike ride from Lake George into Queensbury and back next week, take caution. A stretch of the Warren County Bikeway will be closed for re-paving next Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7-8.
The Mott’s connection to Saratoga County
The Mott's company is best known for its applesauce, apple juice, and fruit snacks. But did you know the apple empire actually started in Saratoga County?
WNYT
Man drowns in Saratoga Lake
A man from Mechanicville drowned near Brown’s Beach at Saratoga Lake. The sheriff’s office responded to a call of a person in the water yelling for help, around 9:30 Thursday morning. The sheriff’s dive team recovered the body of 44-year-old Christopher Lavigne. The sheriff’s department says Lavigne...
Autumn Series announced in Saratoga
The Saratoga Springs Preservation Foundation (SSPF) has announced its 2022 Autumn series. The Autumn Series includes tours dedicated to the heritage of Saratoga Springs.
NEWS10 ABC
Lansingburgh uses trickery to upend Hudson Falls
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A battle between class B foes – the Lansingburgh Knights and Hudson Falls Tigers – went down in Troy Friday night, as both teams aimed to start their 2022 seasons in the win column after posting sub-.500 campaigns last year. The visiting Tigers...
Canoeist drowns on Saratoga Lake, near Brown’s Beach
A search was underway Thursday morning after a canoeist drowned on Saratoga Lake, according to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.
Saratoga Lake drowning victim identified
The man who reportedly fell out of his canoe and drowned in Saratoga Lake on Thursday has been identified as a 44-year-old from Mechanicville.
Storm damage reporting tool launches in Warren County
The Warren County Office of Emergency Services unveiled a new online tool Saturday, to allow residents and visitors to easily report storm damage they spot in their neighborhoods or elsewhere in the county.
Ballston Spa seeking input for downtown revamp
The village of Ballston Spa is applying for NY Forward, a new state program aimed at helping revitalize small downtowns. Ballston Spa is looking for public engagement as a part of the grant application process.
SLIDESHOW: Pictures from NEWS10’s backpack giveaway
NEWS10 distributed 1,250 backpacks in five Capital Region communities this week! We started the week in Schenectady, then headed to Menands. We went to Lansingburgh on Wednesday, Amsterdam on Thursday and finishing off the week in Milton.
glensfallschronicle.com
Queensbury drug dealer tell-all
Eric Canori’s well-written, fast-paced new memoir Pressure is juicy and sensational enough to conceivably find a national audience, but it’s absolutely sure to hit the jackpot here. He’s a Queensbury High School grad who went to SUNY Plattsburgh and became a massively successful marijuana distributor along the way....
travelyouman.com
The 15 Best Restaurants Near Saratoga Lake
The amazing city of Saratoga Springs is well-known for its wonderful dining options, fantastic shopping, and mineral springs. Numerous quick food franchises, reasonably priced alternatives, gourmet dining venues, or locations with full-service bars, kid-friendly menus, or special occasion packages may all be found here. Whether you want to start your day with a delectable meal, have a leisurely lunch, or go on a dinner date with a special someone, this city has a ton to offer. From this article, we are looking forward to sharing more details with you on the best restaurants on Saratoga Lake. It is up to you to go through this list of lakes and then pick the best one to have a great time. See for yourself below and be ready to satiate all of your cravings!
WNYT
Businesses prepare for closing day at Saratoga Race Track
After a long summer to horse racing, beautiful hats, and memories made – closing day at the Saratoga Horse Track is two days away. With their feet to the pavement spectators and shoppers are making their way down Broadway in Saratoga Springs. Business owners said they expect people from...
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Smoothie King opening new location in Clifton Park
Smoothie King, a New Orleans area-based smoothie company, is opening its first location in the Capital Region. According to the Smoothie King website, the new location is opening soon at 9 Clifton Country Road.
DOT: Watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs
The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is asking drivers to watch for lane reductions on Route 50 in Saratoga Springs. The road will be reduced to a single lane in both directions on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. starting September 7.
Saratoga track announcer to retire full-time duties
While retaining announcing duties at Belmont Park, John Imbriale will retire as the full-time announcer at the New York Racing Association at the end of 2022, the organization said Sunday.
WNYT
Bowman Orchards ushers in the start of apple season
We are only about 3 weeks away from the beginning of fall. And apples are one of our favorite ways in upstate New York to welcome in the season. We went out to Bowman Orchards Saturday, where we checked in with families out picking their own apples of many varieties, for pies, strudels, jams and many more recipes.
mynbc5.com
Seward Family Restaurant in Rutland set to close permanently
RUTLAND, Vt. — A staple in the Rutland community is closing its doors on Sunday, after 75 years of business. Tom Seward, the owner of the Seward Family Restaurant, announced his retirement earlier this week. Originally opened in 1947 by his father, the restaurant started as a dairy and...
Saratoga’s jewel, Palazzo Riggi comes to market
The infamous Saratoga estate has entered the housing market. Julie A. Bonacio (Julie & Co. Reality, LLC) and Margie Philo (Berkshire Hathaway Premier Properties) have announced their joint venture of presenting the extravagant home.
