Mosaics unveiled at Natrona trail, complete connection to community park

Eighty-six-year-old Helen Strzesieski grew up on Chestnut Street in Natrona, one block from what is now the community park.

She was among those who gathered Wednesday for the reveal of a 13-set mosaic panel installed along the Harrison neighborhood’s newest asset, a 100-foot concrete trail that connects to the Allegheny River.

“The mosaics are out of this world,” Strzesieski said. “The pictures of our little birds and animals are just fantastic.”

The artwork, designed by professional artist Stevo Sadvary, depicts the wildlife native to the Allegheny River Valley. Each piece of art is made of up to 800 colorful bits of broken glass.

There’s beaver, blue heron and butterfly milkweed, among other animals and plants meticulously outlined with the mishaped shards.

The trail, only about 10 feet wide, opened in mid-August and provides a critical connection for walkers, bikers and fishermen who previously had to trek a couple of blocks to the kayak launch for river access.

It will ultimately be part of the Three Rivers Heritage Trail, a 33-mile path that extends from Pittsburgh on both sides of the river, when adjoining sections are complete.

Sadvary brought three unfinished mosaics to the unveiling Wednesday to allow residents the chance “to get their hands on them.” A group of about 15 people glued the glass into place to complete them.

Kelsey Ripper, executive director of Friends of the Riverfront, said she was thrilled about the thoughtful connection between the shoreline and the park — which is also filled with Sadvary mosaics.

“I visited the park about two years ago and was amazed by the beauty,” Ripper said. “Our kayak launch two blocks down is also beautiful, but there was a disconnect.”

The mosaics, each about 2-by-3 feet, promote community investment, Harrison Commissioner Chuck Dizard said.

“It’s a great way to involve the community and give them ownership,” Dizard said. “The mosaics are breathtaking, and they each have a description which makes the trail such an education.”

Resident Patty Walters, 85, said the event Wednesday was a long time coming. As part of the advocacy group, Natrona Comes Together, she and group president Bill Godfrey met early on with Carlow College architectural landscape students to draft a concept and design.

Walters said she has attended hundreds of trail meetings over the past dozen-or-so years.

“I’m proud to be a river rat,” Walters said. “It’s a sin to not take care of our river, and this helps people do that.”

While Strzesieski moved from Natrona to Tarentum, she said she’ll always show up for her hometown.

“If it’s for Natrona, I’m gonna make it,” she said.