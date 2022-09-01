Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Highway 1 closures for construction
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Construction will be causing a section of Highway 1 to close starting Tuesday. An information release from the Arkansas Department of Transportation says that on Tuesday, Sept. 6, crews will close single lanes as needed to perform asphalt patching and placement on Highway 1 from Caraway Road to the Craighead/Poinsett County line.
Kait 8
‘Wild Tales’ for developing minds
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Looking for a Saturday morning activity to spend with your kids? The Nature Center in Jonesboro has you covered. Wild Tales is hosted by the Jonesboro Public Library and features readings targeted toward younger kids. They get to learn about the wild while being surrounded by the wild.
lrtrojans.com
Old Conference Foes Clash When Little Rock Takes on Arkansas State This Sunday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a brief home stand in which Little Rock defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff and tied with Oral Roberts the Trojans now head up to Jonesboro, Ark. this Sunday for a match with the Red Wolves of Arkansas State. Matchup History. Arkansas State leads, 13-8-5 | Last...
Kait 8
Kitchen fire leaves one burned
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A kitchen fire at a Jonesboro home burned one person. The Jonesboro Fire Department told us the fire happened around 6 p.m. at a home in the 5000 block of Summer Place. We’re told the person burned would be okay, and the family would be able...
Kait 8
Child found alone at park in DHS custody
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville Police Department identified the young boy found alone Sunday. The boy was found Sept. 4, at Riverside Park. He was possibly at a birthday party at the park. According to Batesville Police, the identity of the boy has been confirmed. The boy’s father came...
Kait 8
1 dead, 1 arrested following early morning homicide
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An early morning homicide is under investigation. The Jonesboro Police Department public information officer, Sally Smith, confirmed with Region 8 News there was a recent homicide in North Jonesboro. According to Smith, a JPD officer was patrolling near Spruce and Warren when the officer saw a...
Kait 8
Marshallese softball tournament attracts hundreds
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over a thousand people from one particular community gathered in Paragould Friday to celebrate culture, family, and softball. The Marshallese community has grown in Paragould, and now they are making their mark by bringing the National Marshallese Softball tournament to the city. Around 22 softball teams...
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
Kait 8
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/2/22)
An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 2nd, 2022. Nettleton (Curtez Smith go-ahead TD) Nominee #1 is Nettleton. Nominee number 1 is Nettleton. Curtez Smith keeps it for the go ahead touchdown with 3 minutes...
Kait 8
Deputy with decades of service lost cancer battle
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A deputy that served the Randolph County community for decades lost his battle with cancer Sunday. Randolph County Police Chief Kevin Bell shared the death of Randolph County Deputy Wilburn Dean Kimble Jr., known as Willie, on Sept. 4. Kimble served the community for over...
neareport.com
Man found murdered in Jonesboro; suspect arrested
Jonesboro police are investigating an early morning homicide that happened Sunday in Jonesboro. Authorities learned of the incident when an officer patrolling the area of Spruce and Warren located Kevin Oden, 39, lying on his back in the roadway, a release posted to Facebook said. When the officer approached Oden, he found what appeared to be a gunshot wound. No pulse was found. The coroner arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.
Kait 8
Changes coming to A-State gameday presentation
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Since hiring the new Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics, Jeff Purinton, Arkansas State University has looked at ways of improving the football gameday experience for fans. Purinton went around to students, alums and players and asked what they could do to enhance the gameday experience, and...
Kait 8
Multiple injuries following pedestrian crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Multiple people are injured after a crash on Highway 18. According to Jackson County Sheriff, Jason Tubbs the crash happened Saturday afternoon. One vehicle and one pedestrian were involved in the crash on Highway 18 near county road Jackson 47, it is not clear how many people were involved.
Kait 8
A-State soccer ties Little Rock in Sunday non-conference tilt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State’s soccer team out-shot rival Little Rock 18-5 on Sunday afternoon at the A-State Soccer Park, but neither team found the net in a scoreless draw. Summit Dann led all players with five shots, including a pair on target, as A-State (1-2-2) fired five...
Kait 8
Jonesboro murder suspect trial pushed back
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The trial for a murder suspect in a 2021 Jonesboro murder was pushed back. Online court records said a trial for Dangelo Lewis would take place on Nov. 28. Lewis was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Devonte Wesson in Nov. 2021. Jonesboro...
Kait 8
Missing woman found safe
LAWRENCE CO., Ark. (KAIT) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they had found the missing woman. Just after 11 a.m., Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Yates said Victoria Norton was found safe in Osceola, Mo. Sgt. Jaime White told us they were looking for Victoria Norton. Norton went missing...
Kait 8
Concert crowd brings weekend safety concerns
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend full of festivities at Many Islands brought in hundreds of eager concertgoers and some safety concerns. Over 500 tickets were purchased for “The Float” which led to some possible safety concerns approaching the holiday weekend. Labor Day weekend is about spending time...
Kait 8
Golf tournament to honor KAIT legend
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Second Annual Dick Clay “That’s Sports” Scholarship Golf Tournament was hosted at Ridgepoint Country Club as a way to honor the local sports legend. The tournament brought out several members of the community and family members of Dick Clay, including his son...
Kait 8
Police investigate shots fired call
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police investigate a report of shots fired Thursday evening. The Jonesboro Police Department told us shortly after 9 p.m. that it was looking into a report of shots fired near Belt Street and Melrose Street., north of East Johnson Avenue. Region 8 News is following this...
Kait 8
New safety measures following gun scare at school
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Following a recent scare, a Mississippi County school system is taking steps to keep your kids safe. The Blytheville School District announced Wednesday everyone entering the high school must go through a metal detector after a student was caught on campus with a gun. Superintendent Dr....
