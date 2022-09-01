CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new crime concerns in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on busy LaSalle Streeet. It happened Saturday night as many people were either leaving restaurants or just walking downtown. That man was recovering Sunday after he was shot in the cheek. The River North Residents Association says what Near North Side residents are experiencing has been commonplace in many other Chicago communities. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving southbound on LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and a male suspect fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. Video shows the...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO