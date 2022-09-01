ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Man shot in the eye in South Shore

CHICAGO - A man was shot in the eye early Monday in South Shore. At about 12:44 a.m., a 40-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton when he was shot in the left eye, Chicago police said,. He was taken to U...
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose

CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
River North Crime: Man shot in face drive-by on busy street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new crime concerns in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on busy LaSalle Streeet. It happened Saturday night as many people were either leaving restaurants or just walking downtown. That man was recovering Sunday after he was shot in the cheek. The River North Residents Association says what Near North Side residents are experiencing has been commonplace in many other Chicago communities. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving southbound on LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and a male suspect fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. Video shows the...
Man shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening

Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening. The victim, 38, was heading south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when at least one gunman shot at him from a black Jeep Cherokee around 8:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers...
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds

CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop

A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
Suburban man, 62, shot in the South Loop

A suburban man was shot as he stepped out of his car in the South Loop overnight. Chicago police offered little information about what happened. The 62-year-old was getting out of his silver Dodge Magnum in the 1900 block of South State when he heard about four gunshots around 1:15 a.m. He realized he had been shot in the right leg, so he ran to Michigan Avenue and called 911. The victim lists a home address in southwest suburban Palos HIlls.
Man shot, killed at South Side gas station

CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
