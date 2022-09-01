Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
Some of the Best Pizza in the Midwest Can be Found Inside this Unassuming Eatery in IllinoisTravel MavenChicago, IL
What are the 5 'hidden gems' menu items at Portillo's?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
What is the Harvest Moon? How and when to watch for it in the Chicago area this SeptemberJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Man shot in the eye in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the eye early Monday in South Shore. At about 12:44 a.m., a 40-year-old man was a passenger in a vehicle in the 7500 block of South Paxton when he was shot in the left eye, Chicago police said,. He was taken to U...
fox32chicago.com
Murder by car: Chicago police say man was run over on purpose
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that someone deliberately ran over a young man on Sunday, killing him. The victim, 22, was walking on the sidewalk on North Ogden near Washington in the West Loop around 5:15 a.m. when he was hit by a dark-colored sedan. He died at the scene.
River North Crime: Man shot in face drive-by on busy street
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There are new crime concerns in Chicago's River North neighborhood after a man was wounded in a drive-by shooting on busy LaSalle Streeet. It happened Saturday night as many people were either leaving restaurants or just walking downtown. That man was recovering Sunday after he was shot in the cheek. The River North Residents Association says what Near North Side residents are experiencing has been commonplace in many other Chicago communities. Police say the 38-year-old man was driving southbound on LaSalle when a black Jeep approached and a male suspect fired four shots into the victim's vehicle. Video shows the...
Chicago police impound 7 cars, identify 44 more to be seized for illegal drag racing, drifting
CPD said they impounded seven vehicles in connection to the dangerous activities. Since then, they said they have also identified an additional 44 vehicles to be seized under the new ordinance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox32chicago.com
Suspect fires shots at two people arguing in Loop parking garage: police
CHICAGO - A suspect fired shots at a man and woman who were in an argument in a parking garage in the Loop Sunday night. At about 11:31 p.m., a man and a woman were in a parking garage in the first block of South Wacker and engaged in a verbal altercation, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged after security witnessed him smoking while loading a gun on CTA train
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with loading a gun while riding a CTA train Sunday night. Marvin Floyd, 31, was charged with one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon. According to Chicago police, private security witnessed Floyd...
cwbchicago.com
Man shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening
Chicago police are investigating after a man was shot while driving in River North on Saturday evening. The victim, 38, was heading south in the 400 block of North LaSalle when at least one gunman shot at him from a black Jeep Cherokee around 8:55 p.m., according to CPD. Officers...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Man, 27, found on ground with gunshot wounds
CHICAGO - A man was found on the ground with gunshot wounds in Englewood Sunday night. At about 9:54 p.m., Chicago police officers responded to a call for shots fired in the 5600 block of South Seeley. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man laying on the ground with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago shootings: 44 shot, 7 fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across city, police say
A least 44 people have been shot, seven fatally in Labor Day weekend violence across Chicago, police said.
cwbchicago.com
Carjacker drags woman, steals her dog in West Loop
A carjacker dragged a 54-year-old woman with her vehicle and stole her dog in the West Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police. The woman was seriously injured but is recovering, police said. It happened around 5:13 p.m. in the 1100 block of West Van Buren. Police said the...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police investigating eight homicides, dozens of shootings over Labor Day weekend
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is investigating eight homicides and dozens of shootings that have already rocked the Windy City over the Labor Day weekend, according to preliminary reports by law enforcement. Six of the homicides involved firearms, while one was a stabbing and one victim was fatally struck...
Chicago crime: Person stabbed during argument at CTA Green Line station in West Town, police say
A person was stabbed during an argument at a CTA station on the city's Northwest Side, police said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police say 2 young men were shot dead and 2 others wounded in South Chicago Sunday night
CHICAGO - Chicago police said that two young men were killed, and two others wounded, in shootings in the city's South Chicago neighborhood on Sunday night. Police said that an 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were killed, and two young men of the same ages were wounded. At least two shooters...
cwbchicago.com
Suburban man, 62, shot in the South Loop
A suburban man was shot as he stepped out of his car in the South Loop overnight. Chicago police offered little information about what happened. The 62-year-old was getting out of his silver Dodge Magnum in the 1900 block of South State when he heard about four gunshots around 1:15 a.m. He realized he had been shot in the right leg, so he ran to Michigan Avenue and called 911. The victim lists a home address in southwest suburban Palos HIlls.
Chicago shooting: 2 shot, critically hurt during argument in the Loop, police say
Two men were shot during an argument downtown, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Indiana man fatally stabbed his uncle, injured his dad: sheriff
MICHIANA SHORES, Ind. - A 42-year-old man has been charged with stabbing two people, one fatally, last week in northwest Indiana. Kyle K. Early, of Michiana Shores, has been charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of attempted murder. According to the La Porte County Sheriff's...
fox32chicago.com
Man shot and killed at gas station in Chicago after arguing with someone else
CHICAGO - A man in Chicago went to a gas station on Saturday, got into an argument, and ended up being shot dead. The shooting happened around 3:50 p.m. on the 700 block of East 103rd Street near South Cottage Grove in Chicago's Pullman neighborhood. Police said the victim, 28,...
Man shot, killed at South Side gas station
CHICAGO — A 28-year-old man is dead after being shot several times at a South Side gas station. Police said the victim got into an argument with an unknown offender at a gas station in the 700 block of East 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. The offender then pulled out a handgun from a […]
fox32chicago.com
Illinois State Police investigate after suspect fires shots at vehicle on I-55
CHICAGO - A vehicle was fired upon on Interstate 55 Monday morning. At about 5:30 a.m., Illinois State Police District Chicago troopers responded to the Summit Police Department for a report of a shooting on I-55 near Pulaski Road. Troopers spoke to the victim, who said his vehicle was fired...
Comments / 4