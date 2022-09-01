Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Increased security at Westlake-Cedar Grove football game due to 'disturbing social media post'
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — School district officials in DeKalb County confirmed Friday evening the Westlake-Cedar Grove football game had increased security following a "disturbing social media post." A DeKalb County School District spokesman said parents had seen the post earlier and reported it to officials in the Fulton County...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Popeyes calls police on student trying to buy homeless man food
ATLANTA - A Georgia State University student says workers at an Atlanta Popeyes called the police on her after she tried to buy food for a man experiencing homelessness. Video of the whole ordeal has been seen by more than 5 million people on TikTok. GSU senior Jo Ortega told...
fox5atlanta.com
Landlord frustrated with court backlogs, missing thousands in rent payments
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Oritha Scoggins says it’s been nearly a year since his tenant has paid rent at his Clayton County property. But whenever Scoggins calls the court to evict the tenant, he says he’s told they are backed up from COVID. "Just fix the system. Get...
2 Killed, 1 Injured in Two Vehicular Crash in Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
Police responded to a motor vehicular crash in Fulton County, Georgia, that resulted in the death of two people and injured one other. The crash occurred on the Old National Highway, before 6 p.m, on Tuesday.
CBS 46
Two people shot in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
Extra police expected at high school football game after shooting threats
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — High School football fans in Fulton County will see “increased security parameters” at Friday night’s game between Cedar Grove High School and Westlake High School after officials learned about threatening messages posted to social media. A spokesperson for Fulton County Schools confirmed...
East Point to host ceremony honoring life of lynching victim Warren Powell
EAST POINT, Ga. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Warren Powell's soil collection ceremony. East Point is honoring a life taken while recognizing its history this Labor Day weekend. The City of East Point Public Art Division is partnering with the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition to commemorate...
Final 8 p.m. sunset in Atlanta until April happens this weekend
ATLANTA — The days are getting shorter. The final 8 p.m. sunset until April is Saturday, Sept. 3. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The next sunset at 8 p.m. or later is not until Apr. 4, 2023, according to Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan.
Man killed in shooting in SW Atlanta neighborhood
A man was killed Thursday after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta, police said.
CBS 46
Teenaged girl injured in ‘drug-related’ shooting in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A teenage girl was seriously injured in a shooting after police officials say a drug deal went bad on Saturday evening. Officials say officers responded to a person shot call on Bouldercrest Lane around 9:43 p.m. A female in her late teens was located with...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
Police: Metro Atlanta teen girl shot in leg during drug related incident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police told Channel 2 Action News they are investigating a shooting the left a teen girl with a gunshot wound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday around 9:40 p.m. DeKalb County police arrived to Bouldercrest Lane after getting a...
7-year-old killed in hit and run accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving a 7-year-old. Police said they got a call between 2:15 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. about a hit and run at Tara Blvd northbound at Southside Commercial Pkwy in Jonesboro, Georgia. When officers got to...
CBS 46
Man injured in Midtown shooting ‘would have died’ if AMC was closed sooner
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The family of a man who was critically injured in a triple shooting in Midtown that left two others dead has spoken out, saying if the Atlanta Medical Center that he was rushed to was closed, he “would have died.”. The shooting spree started at...
saportareport.com
AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper
Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes
ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff
DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
AccessAtlanta
Saucy, crispy and flavorful: 10 of the best wing spots in metro Atlanta
Drums or flats? No matter which one you prefer, chicken wings in the city of Atlanta are unlike anywhere else in the world. We take our wings very seriously and there are many incredible spots to discover and visit around town. Although there are many options and extraordinary varieties to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
