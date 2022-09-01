ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

CBS 46

Two people shot in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in southwest Atlanta on Saturday afternoon. Police responded to 259 Rosser St. SW in response to a person shot call around 4:33 p.m. Upon arrival, officers located one male who was shot in the arm. A short time later, officers say they located another man who was grazed about a block away.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

AJC plans to discontinue daily print editions, but will keep a Sunday/weekend newspaper

Updated: this story now includes an email from AJC’s general manager sent to the staff Friday afternoon in response the story in SaportaReport. See below. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will discontinue its daily print edition and go to a weekend print edition, but it will continue its digital news operation seven days a week, according to interviews with a half dozen people close to the newspaper.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police reviewing cold case murder of Princella Eppes

ATLANTA - For more than three decades, Princella Eppes' family has had to wonder who shot and killed the 22-year-old inside her apartment. Now, an investigator with the Atlanta Police Department is reviewing the case to try to find them answers. "This right now is everything. I need this," said...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Volunteers needed for new program launched by sheriff

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said she has multiple goals with the start of a new volunteer program – including bridging the gap between the community and law enforcement. “I believe this new program will help educate citizens on the role of responsibilities of the sheriff’s office, but we...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
