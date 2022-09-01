Read full article on original website
OHP: 1 Killed In Crash On Turner Turnpike In Lincoln County
One person was killed in a crash early Saturday morning on the Turner Turnpike in Lincoln County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The crash happened eastbound at mile marker 166 in Chandler, OHP said. Troopers said they are still investigating what happened. A 17-year-old female driver and her...
KTUL
2 injured after double shooting in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were injured during a shooting Monday morning in a south Tulsa neighborhood. Tulsa police say the double shooting happened at a residence near 77th and Yale around 5 a.m. One person was shot in the arm and pistol-whipped and another was shot in...
Four-year-old boy involved in Pryor crash dies from his injuries, family says
TULSA, Okla. — A four-year-old boy who was involved in a car accident in Pryor last week has died from his injuries, his family said on Sunday. Sevyn Nelson, 4, died on Saturday at a Tulsa hospital, a family spokesperson told FOX23. Three other children and the children’s mother were also involved in the crash on Aug. 30.
Two wounded in shooting, home invasion in south Tulsa, police say
TULSA, Okla. — Two people were wounded in a shooting and home invasion early Monday, Tulsa police said. Tulsa police responded to a shooting at a home near 81st and Yale around 5 a.m. The residents in the home told police that two people broke into the home and...
KTUL
OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 22-year-old man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for 22-year-old Tyreyon Taemarco Hurt. Hurt is said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Hurt is believed to have been abducted and is...
Broken Arrow man arrested on multiple counts of molestation
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A Broken Arrow man has been arrested on five counts of Lewd Molestation and one count of Lewd or Indecent Proposal to a Child. On Saturday morning, Michael Burdett was arrested by Broken Arrow Police Department. According to OSCN, the alleged crimes occurred in a...
KTUL
1 dead after alleged burglar breaks into south Tulsa residence
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting call near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue on September 4 just before 2 a.m. The caller told police he had shot a burglar as he was entering his residence. When officers arrived they found the adult male victim...
Tulsa police searching for truck involved in fatal hit & run
When officers arrived they found the deceased victim but the suspect who struck her with their blue pickup truck fled the scene.
1 Injured After Boat Hits Sandbar On Lake Eufaula
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was injured following a crash on Lake Eufaula. According to troopers, the boat hit an underwater sandbar ejecting two people from the vessel on Friday. Only one passenger was hurt, they were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition. Troopers...
KTUL
2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
News On 6
Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20
A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
Man shot, another arrested in Fort Smith shooting
Fort Smith Police responded to call to a shooting where officers found a 25 year old with a gunshot wound. One man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
KTUL
Silver Alert cancelled after Haskell Co. woman was located
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancelled the Silver Alert after Moore was found. The Haskell County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Betty Moore. Moore is was last seen in Stigler. Her most recent phone ping came from north of...
TPD investigating fatal attempted burglary
When officers arrived on scene they found an adult male at the bottom of the stairs dead from a gunshot wound.
Two men killed in Osage County crash
At this point, the cause of the crash is under investigation.
OHP: Silver Alert CANCELLED for an at-risk Haskell County woman
The Haskell County Sheriff's Office is looking for 79-year-old Betty Moore.
Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
One killed in Sequoyah County crash
Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that claimed the life of an Oklahoma woman.
Man in critical condition after being struck by a van in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was struck by a van near 49th and Peoria. Officers at the scene told FOX23 a man was crossing the street, and the van tried to swerve to avoid hitting him. The back of the van struck the man in the road.
Eufaula woman shares story about being hit by impaired driver ahead of Labor Day
Amber Graham’s life changed forever 21 years ago. She said she was driving back from the grocery store with her boyfriend when a man under the influence of alcohol hit her vehicle head on.
