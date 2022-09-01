ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

2 injured after double shooting in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two people were injured during a shooting Monday morning in a south Tulsa neighborhood. Tulsa police say the double shooting happened at a residence near 77th and Yale around 5 a.m. One person was shot in the arm and pistol-whipped and another was shot in...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory issued for 22-year-old man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for 22-year-old Tyreyon Taemarco Hurt. Hurt is said to have the mental capacity of an 8-year-old child and takes several medications to control a bleeding disorder. Hurt is believed to have been abducted and is...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

1 dead after alleged burglar breaks into south Tulsa residence

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers responded to a shooting call near East 68th Street and South Peoria Avenue on September 4 just before 2 a.m. The caller told police he had shot a burglar as he was entering his residence. When officers arrived they found the adult male victim...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

2 dead after head-on crash in Osage County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Two men are dead after a head-on crash on State Highway 20 Thursday morning, OHP says. Cameron Clark, 33, of Vinita was driving west on Highway 20 near Hominy when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck a vehicle going in the opposite direction, troopers said.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Woman Dies From Injuries Sustained In Head-Crash Along Highway 20

A third person has died from injuries sustained in a deadly head-on crash along Highway 20 in Osage County early Thursday morning. According to a family member of Priscilla and Joe Drummond, Priscilla died on Friday evening. OHP Troopers say Joe Drummond was pronounced deceased on the scene following the crash.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert cancelled after Haskell Co. woman was located

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: Oklahoma Highway Patrol cancelled the Silver Alert after Moore was found. The Haskell County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma Highway Patrol have issued a Silver Alert for 79-year-old Betty Moore. Moore is was last seen in Stigler. Her most recent phone ping came from north of...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Highway 169 lanes back open after pursuit ended in crash

TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE (09/01; 7:33 p.m.) — Two people are in custody after a police chase that started at an Owasso Sam’s Club and ended in a crash on Highway 169 in east Tulsa. Owasso Police Department Lt. Nick Boatman said a witness reported to police...
TULSA, OK

