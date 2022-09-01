Read full article on original website
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
hypebeast.com
The Nike Dunk Low Gets Cozy with a "Fur & Bling" Makeover
Has made it clear that it will continue to push out new Dunk Low iterations until everyone has a pair on their feet. The silhouette continues to hit shelves weekly, from classic color-blocked styles to wacky iterations adorned with diverse material options. Nike has recently revealed a slew of pairs with seasonal detailing and now adds one more to its list, this time exuding winter holiday cheer.
hypebeast.com
NIGO Releases Second Drop of HUMAN MADE "STORM COWBOY DENIM" Collection
Following the first drop of NIGO‘s HUMAN MADE “STORM COWBOY DENIM”, the Japanese designer has released yet another iteration of vintage-inspired pieces. The second drop features a selection of Type 1954 products, arriving in three new items, the Storm Cowboy Denim Jacket Type 1939 and two pairs of the Storm Cowboy Denim Pants Type 1939. The denim jacket is designed to be a relaxed, box-cut fit and features two front chest pockets, detailed with a button in the signature heart-shaped branding for HUMAN MADE. The back of the jacket sees the words “HUMAN MADE DRY ALLS” stitched as a graphic in red. As for the denim pants, this release debuts two silhouettes including the slim-cut and the straight-leg. All three items are dressed in light-wash selvedge denim that mimics the vintage, worn aesthetic.
hypebeast.com
Take an On-Foot Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "MX Grey"
Building on the early imagery we have already received, we now have an on-foot look at the. YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey.” The upcoming release builds on the “MX” pattern series with a gray-toned focus throughout. The adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “MX Grey” features...
hypebeast.com
Ye Drags adidas, Promising To Bring the Wrath
Ye has once again taken to Instagram to share his thoughts on the current. and YEEZY operations. In the past few months, Ye has been vocal about how the German sportswear giant has not been gaining his approval for certain brand activations including YEEZY Day. It comes as no surprise that Ye continues to express his criticism on social media. After months of slander in a series of family-related posts that see him slamming his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Ye is now focusing his attention on adidas execs, namely its Senior Vice President/General manager Daniel Cherry III.
hypebeast.com
KSUBI Celebrates Its 23rd Anniversary With a Limited-Edition Capsule and Huge Advertising Campaign
KSUBI’s presence in the global streetwear market has been undeniable, and since 1999 the brand has become recognizable for its unique approach to denim. To celebrate its 23rd anniversary, the brand is launching a limited-edition capsule and a huge advertising campaign – titling the new drop ‘KSUBI 23.’
hypebeast.com
BSTN and Autry Buckle Up for 01 Low Collaboration
Autry, the tennis-centric footwear brand based Stateside, is back from the ’80s with a bang. With its resurgence that came for Fall/Winter 2021 to the roster of sleek styles that dropped in April, the brand has made a big comeback as it continues to appear on the feet of sneakerheads around the globe — and now BSTN grabs a slice of the action with its Autry Action Shoes collaboration.
hypebeast.com
Jordan x Bephies Beauty Supply Blends Femininity and Fierceness
Jordan and Bephies Beauty Supply have come together to create a collection made for the bold — for those who are not afraid to be unapologetically themselves no matter the situation. The ‘90s hoops scene was about celebrating color and joy and incorporating these elements into the sport, blending the worlds of femininity and fierceness. Jordan and Bephies Beauty Supply followed suit, as the collection is directly inspired by this era.
hypebeast.com
Alaïa's Pieter Mulier Reinterprets Superga's Classic Italian Sneakers
Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier has infused Superga‘s signature Italian footwear silhouettes with a pinch of Parisian design codes. Invented in Turin in 1925 by entrepreneur Walter Martiny, the Superga 2750 has received myriad updates and collaborative iterations throughout its almost-decade-long history, proof of its standing the test of time as a footwear staple. Building on that heritage, enter Alaïa’s take — punched with emblematic double “A” stitches and perforated eyelets, the sneaker appears in both an off-white canvas and a dark-printed reptilian leather. Seated above the silhouette’s usual low-top sole, the aforementioned fabrications align with the two houses’ shared ideals — “purity of the line” and “ease of fit” — while maintaining an elevated, day-to-night appeal.
hypebeast.com
Audemars Piguet Drops a Trio of New Royal Oak Timepieces
Audemars Piguet has dropped a trio of new pieces, including two US exclusives and its first 41mm Royal Oak Chronograph in black ceramic. Customers in the US have the 41mm Royal Oak Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon with a ‘smoked blue-green dial with Grande Tapisserie pattern’ to look forward to. A limited edition of just 50 pieces, the titanium watch houses Audemars Piguet’s automatic 3Hz Caliber 2950 and opts for two baguette-cut diamond hour markers at the 12 o’clock position, while the others are applied white gold. The brand is listing the watch as price on application.
