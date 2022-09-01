Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: OVERREACTIONS
As we head throughout this 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish season, I will be compiling and explaining away my takes after seeing some WILD OVERREACTIONS to the game. These will mostly come from takes, emotions, and thoughts I see or hear during the games or immediately following games. On Saturday...
Freeman looks back on Irish’s loss to Ohio State
Notre Dame will look to bounce back in their home opener on Saturday against Marshall.
landgrantholyland.com
I-70 Football Podcast: No. 2 Ohio State survives a rock fight against No. 5 Notre Dame
Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.
Yardbarker
Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio
Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
What is Ohio State football’s massive point spread over Arkansas State? College betting lines
COLUMBUS, Ohio — If your bet on Ohio State football to cover the spread against Notre Dame did not come through, you have another chance Saturday against Arkansas State. This one, though, will require more help from the Buckeye offense. Ohio State opened as a 44-point favorite over the...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State opens as 45.5-point favorites over Arkansas State
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Betting Line: Ohio State -45.5 | Over/Under: 68.5. Coming off the heels of a hard-fought 21-10 win over Notre Dame in the season opener, Vegas expects Ohio State fans to be able to breathe a bit easier next weekend. With Arkansas State coming to town in Week 2, the Buckeyes open up as a whopping 45.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves in Columbus.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: It’s past time for Ryan Day to pass the play-calling sticks
I am just a humble college football blogger. The amount of actual football knowledge that I possess could not fill up even the first few pages of a tiny Moleskin pocket journal when compared to the libraries of profundity contained in Ryan Day’s giant, football-expert brain. So, I am saying this with the utmost respect, not only for what Ohio State’s head coach has already accomplished, but also out of the acknowledgment of what I know that I don’t know.
landgrantholyland.com
Hangout in the Holy Land Podcast: Ohio State’s defense leads the way in 21-10 win over Notre Dame
The latest episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s flagship podcast ‘Hangout in the Holy Land’ is here! Join LGHL’s co-managing editor Gene Ross alongside his co-host Josh Dooley as they cover everything from football to basketball to recruiting and more!. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe:...
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum addresses Ohio State's Week 1 win over Notre Dame: 'The pressure of the moment got to them'
Paul Finebaum made an appearance on ESPN’s SportsCenter Sunday morning to tackle all of the action from the Week 1 action. He addressed what went down in Columbus as Ohio State battled Notre Dame but didn’t put the Irish away until late in the game. According to Finebaum,...
landgrantholyland.com
In Conversation Podcast: LGHL legend Alexis Chassen talks excitement of OSU vs. ND, college football’s return
On Land-Grant Holy Land In Conversation, we talk to people in and around Ohio State athletics, and the sporting world at large, to bring you a different insight and perspective to the teams, athletes, and university that you love. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
Grading C.J. Stroud in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- C.J. Stroud didn’t have his best performance in Ohio State football’s 21-10 win over Notre Dame, but that didn’t keep him from being satisfied with the outcome, let head coach Ryan Day tell it. Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes for 232 yards and...
Watch: Ohio State pregame band show, including Navy SEAL paratroopers
We have video of the pregame band show prior to Ohio State's season opener against Notre Dame. This 20-minute video begins with members of the U.S. Navy SEAL paratroopers unit parachuting into Ohio Stadium. Eight members of the unit landed safely on the stadium turf, much to the delight of the sellout crowd of over 104,000.
landgrantholyland.com
Bold Predictions: Unexpected rushing touchdowns and zero vomiting
Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
landgrantholyland.com
Ask LGHL: What the hell is Malik Zaire talking about? Honestly, he doesn’t even know.
Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance
Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
HometownLife.com
Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader
Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
landgrantholyland.com
Instant Recap Podcast: Ohio State’s physical second half helps them pull away from Notre Dame
Ohio State won their season-opening top-5 matchup against Notre Dame by a score of 21-10 in a hard-fought Week 1 victory. Jordan Williams is joined by Chris Renne to bring you the Land-Grant Holy Land “Instant Recap Pod.”. Listen to the episode and subscribe:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple |...
landgrantholyland.com
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in Week 1
It has been over nine months since the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have taken to the football field, but that changes tonight as they welcome the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a primetime matchup that is arguably the biggest non-conference game of the 2022 season. Both teams...
13abc.com
OSU football fans celebrate a win: Local bar celebrates sports betting license approval
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Football fans tuned into Saturday night’s Ohio State vs. Notre Dame season opener on 13abc, and although they had some people show up to watch the game, owner of local bar Downtown Johnny’s, Dan Martinez, says he is hoping his new sports betting license will bring in even more people next season.
landgrantholyland.com
You’re Nuts: Who will lead Ohio State men’s basketball in assists this season?
After a brief foray into Ohio State history and discussing the best athletes to don the scarlet and gray from around the state, we’re returning to present day this week. While scoring is sexy and fun, assists are important too, and we want to know who will dish out the most dimes this season.
