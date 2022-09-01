ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

onefootdown.com

Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: OVERREACTIONS

As we head throughout this 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish season, I will be compiling and explaining away my takes after seeing some WILD OVERREACTIONS to the game. These will mostly come from takes, emotions, and thoughts I see or hear during the games or immediately following games. On Saturday...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

I-70 Football Podcast: No. 2 Ohio State survives a rock fight against No. 5 Notre Dame

Welcome to a new episode of Land-Grant Holy Land’s I-70 Podcast. On this show, we talk all things Big Ten football and basketball. After every week of action, we will get you caught up on all the conference’s games and look ahead at the matchups, storylines, and players that you should be paying attention to in the next week. My name is Jordan Williams, and I am joined by my co-host Dante Morgan.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Hunter Dickinson Takes Shot At Ohio

Hunter Dickinson is known for a lot of things, mostly for being a phenomenal basketball player. He's is also known for not biting his tongue when it comes to speaking his mind, whether it's his stance on things like NIL, or - in this case - the Ohio State Football program.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State opens as 45.5-point favorites over Arkansas State

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Betting Line: Ohio State -45.5 | Over/Under: 68.5. Coming off the heels of a hard-fought 21-10 win over Notre Dame in the season opener, Vegas expects Ohio State fans to be able to breathe a bit easier next weekend. With Arkansas State coming to town in Week 2, the Buckeyes open up as a whopping 45.5-point favorite against the Red Wolves in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Column: It’s past time for Ryan Day to pass the play-calling sticks

I am just a humble college football blogger. The amount of actual football knowledge that I possess could not fill up even the first few pages of a tiny Moleskin pocket journal when compared to the libraries of profundity contained in Ryan Day’s giant, football-expert brain. So, I am saying this with the utmost respect, not only for what Ohio State’s head coach has already accomplished, but also out of the acknowledgment of what I know that I don’t know.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: Unexpected rushing touchdowns and zero vomiting

Before each Ohio State game this year, LGHL is going to bring you some “bold predictions”. This will include somewhere a few hot takes for the game, whether it be passing yards, points scored, sacks, or some other things that we could see happening during the game. We’d...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ask LGHL: What the hell is Malik Zaire talking about? Honestly, he doesn’t even know.

Every day for the entirety of the Ohio State football season, we will be asking and answering questions about the team, college football, and anything else on our collective minds of varying degrees of importance. If you have a question that you would like to ask, you can tweet us @LandGrant33 or if you need more than 280 characters, send an email HERE.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jack Harlow performance: College football fans react to College GameDay appearance

Jack Harlow’s hyped College GameDay appearance started with a performance of his song, “First Class.”. Harlow was announced as this week’s guest picker, and it was announced that he would also perform during the pregame show’s appearance at Ohio State for the Notre Dame game. Well, his performance happened during the 11 a.m. ET hour of the show, and the crowd was relatively lifeless.
COLUMBUS, OH
HometownLife.com

Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Ohio State’s season began Saturday night with a win against Notre Dame — and quarterback C.J. Stroud firmly in the spotlight. Much is expected of the No. 2 Buckeyes this year, and of Stroud, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns Saturday. He entered last season as a redshirt freshman not having thrown a collegiate pass and became a Heisman Trophy finalist after throwing for 4,435 yards and 44 touchdowns.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

How to watch Notre Dame vs. Ohio State in Week 1

It has been over nine months since the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes have taken to the football field, but that changes tonight as they welcome the No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a primetime matchup that is arguably the biggest non-conference game of the 2022 season. Both teams...
COLUMBUS, OH

