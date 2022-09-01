ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by car in Boston

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hg99X_0hdomf5e00

BOSTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Boston on Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street in the city’s Roxbury section, according to the Boston Police Department.

The name of the person who was struck has not been released.

Commuters are being urged to avoid the area as police work to reroute buses and vehicles around the crash scene.

Video from the scene showed a large area roped off with crime scene tape.

There were no additional details immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

41-year-old Randolph man killed in serious crash on Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose

MELROSE, Mass. — State police are investigating a fatal crash that happened late Sunday night on Lynn Fells Parkway near Linden Road in Melrose. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2015 Mercedes CLS sedan was westbound on the Parkway, traveling at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, and then hit a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta with two occupants inside. The driver and a passenger in the Jetta have minor injuries.
MELROSE, MA
WPRI 12 News

Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police respond to motorcycle accident in Quincy

State police responded to the scene of a crash in Quincy after a car struck a motorcyclist Sunday night. An official at the scene told Boston 25 that the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Quincy Shore Drive from Hollis Avenue but overlooked the motorcyclist. The operator of...
QUINCY, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Cars
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Roxbury, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Boston, MA
Accidents
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify victim of fatal Roxbury shooting

Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred in Roxbury last Wednesday. At approximately 8:20 p.m., officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury after receiving a report of a spot shooter activation. Police found Damonte Darcy, 29, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The Roxbury man was pronounced dead at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Boston Police Dept#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly pedestrian accident in Cambridge parking lot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police and fire officials responded to a deadly pedestrian accident in a Cambridge parking lot Thursday night. Matthew Baker, 29, of Boston, was hit by a box truck registered to a nearby restaurant in a parking lot near State Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 8:30 p.m., according to the Middlesex District Attorney. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Teens arrested on firearms charges Saturday

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested two 17-year-olds in Roxbury on firearms charges Saturday. Officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force recovered two loaded firearms from teens while out on patrol in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Washington Street following an earlier report of shots fired. Police...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cars
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s

QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person remains in serious condition following a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Quincy. Police responded to the Mcdonald’s on Hancock Street just after 12 p.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
QUINCY, MA
liveboston617.org

Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm and Arrest Suspect After a Call for Shots Fired in Dorchester

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Two dead after early morning shooting in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police said that two people are dead after a shooting in the area of Melbourne Street in Dorchester around Sunday. Police responded to the incident around 3:00 a.m. and located three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim was pronounced dead by authorities on scene, while...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify 75-year-old man stabbed to death on Manchester, N.H. walking trail

Police have released the name of the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death near a popular Manchester, N.H. walking trail on Friday. According to Attorney General John Formella, Daniel Whitmore was fatally stabbed to death on the western edge of Nutt Pond Friday morning. According to Formella, police responded to the area shortly after 10:30 a.m. and administered medical treatment to Whitmore. The Manchester man was pronounced dead at the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dangerous ride: Police trying to find ‘reckless’ dirt bike riders in Sandwich

SANDWICH, Mass. — Police in Sandwich are looking to catch up with several dirt bike riders who are putting themselves and others at risk, according to police. Investigators posted a video of three riders on Route 130 in the Forestdale section of town. Two riders are seen going off the road, and another is shown drifting into the lane of oncoming traffic. The video was taken on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m.
SANDWICH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
118K+
Followers
125K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy