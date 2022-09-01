Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: A beautiful holiday weekend despite storms on the horizon
BALTIMORE-- The beautiful holiday weekend continues with Sunday being pleasantly warm and slightly humid. Persistent moisture is streaming from the south and will result in scattered to numerous showers and possible thunderstorms; especially this afternoon and evening in far western counties.Monday, the holiday will start off beautifully but more clouds will roll in as the day goes on, increasing the chance for storms.Wet weather will stick around until Wednesday. Sunshine is expected to roll back in as the work week comes to a close; making way for a stunningly sunny weekend.
Maryland Weather: Expect rain showers over Labor Day Weekend
BALTIMORE -- Saturday was the dry start to the Labor Day holiday weekend.There were a few high clouds across the area, with temperatures in the upper 1980s. Sunday should be dry for most of the day. But there will be the potential for a late-day storm north and west of Baltimore as a front drops into the region. The front will park itself over the area on Labor Day. So, rain chances will increase Sunday night into Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 90 degrees with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before drying out late in the week.
Bay Net
Maryland Migratory Game Bird Hunting 2022-2023 Begins
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the state’s 2022-2023 migratory game bird hunting seasons. Bag limits, season dates, and shooting hours can be found in the Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. “Maryland hunters wait for September with anticipation as this month marks...
Maryland Weather: A stunning start to September
BALTIMORE-- Warm temps and low humidity will make for a comfy Thursday. Temps are expected to top off in the high 80s and dwindle down into the mid-60s tonight as the sun goes down. The sunshine will stick around on Friday and Saturday as we kick off the weekend. Thunderstorms are expected to make an appearance Sunday afternoon and may carry on into our next work week.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
WTOP
Maryland historians need your recipes this Labor Day weekend
To celebrate the 60-year anniversary of “The Hammond-Harwood House Cook Book,” historians are searching for some of the best recipes across Maryland. The search is known as the Great Maryland Recipe Hunt, and its website asks that people “help revitalize the effort to collect, document and preserve the diversity of Maryland’s continually evolving cuisine.”
Wbaltv.com
11 TV Hill: Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival to benefit Claire Marie Foundation
Some of Maryland's best food trucks will roll into Baltimore County later this month for the sixth annual Trifecta Food Truck and Music Festival. Aside from the food and the bands, the festival is also raising awareness about something we often don't always think about. Marianne Banister, co-founder of the Claire Marie Foundation, explains how the festival is unique to Baltimore County and it benefits the foundation, which works on adolescent and young adult melanoma prevention.
FOX43.com
An invasive species may be playing a role in the summer's high crab prices
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. — Seafood lovers enjoying the traditional summer Chesapeake crab feast have suffered remarkable sticker shock this year with prices as high as $90 to $100 a dozen for crabs. One reason for the astronomical prices is that the crab population is down, and crabs are scarce, according to commercial fisherman and seafood marketers.
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Maryland State Police Ready For Impaired, Aggressive, Distracted Drivers Over Labor Day Weekend
(PIKESVILLE, Md.) — As the unofficial end to summer approaches with the Labor Day weekend, Maryland State Police are urging those who plan to celebrate with alcohol to be safe and smart and avoid impaired, distracted, and aggressive driving. In preparation for the expected high volume of traffic and the potential for many more impaired […]
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
Maryland Au Pair Missing After Ordering Ride Share To Dulles Airport For Flight She Didn't Make
Law enforcement agencies in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old Au Pair who disappeared a week ago under curious circumstances. In Montgomery County, an alert was issued by police for Fanisa Mthembi, who was last seen shortly before 11:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 as she was leaving her employer’s home in Bethesda.
Bay Net
Gov. Hogan Announces Launch Of Applications For Maryland’s Global Gateway Program
ANNAPOLIS, Md.—Governor Larry Hogan announced that applications for the new Maryland Global Gateway program are now available. At the World Economic Forum in Switzerland earlier this year, the governor announced an inaugural $2 million investment in this innovative program, which helps attract more international businesses and eases their transition into the U.S. market by connecting them with local incubators and accelerators.
abc27.com
Pa. Health Dept. to give iodide tablets to residents near Peach Bottom Power Plant
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health has announced they will be offering free potassium iodide (KI) tablets on Thursday Sept. 15 to residents who are within 10 miles of the state’s four active nuclear power plants, including Peach Bottom Atomic Power Station, located in York County.
Wbaltv.com
Marylanders encouraged to get new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine
COLUMBIA, Md. — Marylanders are encouraged to get the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine to protect against the virus and its variants. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. Maryland health officials formally authorized new single-dose bivalent boosters for COVID-19 following approval...
Passengers can ride VRE for free in September
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: This video is from April 2022. Riders of the Virginia Railway Express (VRE) can hop on board and travel fare-free during the month of September. VRE's Operation Board proposed an initiative in June to increase ridership and provide cost-saving solutions by providing free rides...
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man charged for possessing coyote, man charged with poaching at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland Natural Resources Police have charged a Baltimore County man for possessing a coyote and charged another man with poaching fish in Gunpowder Falls State Park. Authorities say a Baltimore County man was charged for possessing a coyote that was brought from Pennsylvania into Maryland. In early July,...
WJLA
SEE IT: Severe storm in Virginia sends 25 power poles crashing into street near school
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A severe storm with powerful winds tore through a portion of Frederick County, Virginia, on Tuesday afternoon, sending a string of power poles crashing into the street. Power crews from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) were on site and reported damage similar to what occurs...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man shares $325K in lottery winnings with friend after spotting lucky number during stroll
WASHINGTON - Talk about a good friend! An Upper Marlboro man shared his $325,000 in lottery winnings after he won on a lucky number he spotted while he and his friend took a neighborhood stroll. The 57-year-old said he and the friend were on a walk last Saturday when a...
