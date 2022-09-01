ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years. Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list...
SPORTS
Golf Digest

As LIV Golf's top player, World No. 2 Cam Smith doesn't disappoint in his debut

BOLTON, Mass — The question was whether Cameron Smith would add legitimacy to LIV Golf after leaving the PGA Tour and signing on as the World No. 2 and reigning Open Championship winner. While that may take time, one thing was immediately clear in the Smith’s first round on the lucrative rival tour—the mullet-wearing Australian adds considerable entertainment.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Golf.com

The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season

A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
GOLF
SkySports

LIV golfers barred from renewing PGA Tour memberships for 2022-23 season

A letter sent on Thursday to 22 players who had yet to resign from the PGA Tour said their LIV contracts prevent them from meeting membership requirements for the 2022-23 season that begins in two weeks. Among the players who chose not to resign from the PGA Tour upon joining...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman

LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
GOLF
thecomeback.com

PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players

If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
GOLF
The Associated Press

Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career LPGA Tour victory, and her first since the Tournament of Champions to start the 2020 season.
GOLF
Fox News

Fox News

