PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others
The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
Phil Mickelson Has Honest Admission After Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson rubbed a lot of people the wrong way by joining LIV Golf earlier this year. He opened about that decision during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. Mickelson, who made his LIV Golf debut in June, was asked if there's any part of his situation that he wishes he handled differently.
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
Golf Digest
Six players receive PGA Tour cards for 2022-23 after tour officially suspends Cam Smith and latest group of LIV defectors
The domino effect of the latest LIV Golf signings was felt on Friday when six tour pros hoping to somehow keep their status on the PGA Tour for the 2022-23 season became the beneficiaries of the latest round of defections. After hitting their opening tee shots in the first round...
Dustin Johnson jars eagle putt to win LIV Golf Invitational Boston event on first playoff hole
Dustin Johnson’s putt was coming in hot. He smashed an eagle putt up the hill on the 18th green at The International in Bolton, Massachusetts, knowing if it went in, he would win. It carried speed when hitting the back of the hole, bounced up and them tumbled in.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Course Outfit
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac continues to make waves with her golf course outfits. Spiranac, who played collegiately at the University of Arizona and San Diego State, has millions of followers across social media platforms for a reason. This weekend, Spiranac went viral for her golf...
Look: Olympic Star's Top 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos
The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue has featured some notable Olympians over the years. Several swimmers, skiers and other athletes have been featured in the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Some of those athletes have taken part in the iconic "Body Paint" swimsuit photoshoots. Olympic swimmer Natalie Coughlin joined that list...
Golf.com
On Sunday, LIV Golf delivered the chaotic finish it has been promising
It’s taken months for LIV Golf to deliver what it has long promised to bring to the golf world, but it finally arrived Sunday: the first LIV Golf playoff, a highlight for one of the best golfers in the world and, before that, an hour of absolutely chaotic golf.
Golf Digest
As LIV Golf's top player, World No. 2 Cam Smith doesn't disappoint in his debut
BOLTON, Mass — The question was whether Cameron Smith would add legitimacy to LIV Golf after leaving the PGA Tour and signing on as the World No. 2 and reigning Open Championship winner. While that may take time, one thing was immediately clear in the Smith’s first round on the lucrative rival tour—the mullet-wearing Australian adds considerable entertainment.
Golf.com
The irons used by the top 5 pros on the PGA Tour last season
A reliable (and long) driver can give pros a massive advantage off the tee, but it still doesn’t guarantee a hefty paycheck. As we continue to look back at the gear used by the top pros in each statistical category on the PGA Tour, the list of the five best in SG: Approach the green confirms one thing — picking up strokes on the field each week with the irons will always pay dividends.
Martin Kaymer skipping event due to tension from LIV defection
Martin Kaymer was initially listed among the field for next week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. However, he will not be in attendance and has no plans on competing. Because tensions continue to rise between PGA players and those who jumped ship to LIV, Kaymer opted to sit this one out.
SkySports
LIV golfers barred from renewing PGA Tour memberships for 2022-23 season
A letter sent on Thursday to 22 players who had yet to resign from the PGA Tour said their LIV contracts prevent them from meeting membership requirements for the 2022-23 season that begins in two weeks. Among the players who chose not to resign from the PGA Tour upon joining...
Golf.com
These 6 pros are getting their PGA Tour cards and they have LIV Golf to thank
Five weeks ago, Justin Lower gave one of the most raw and candid interviews of the PGA Tour season. The rookie three-putted the 72nd hole at the Wyndham Championship to fall outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings and lose his PGA Tour card for the 2022-2023 season.
Golf instruction: Keeping it simple with your setup will lead to better shots
It’s incredibly important to be comfortable over the golf ball to hit quality shots, and that all starts with setting up to the ball correctly. This week, our fitness guru Averee Dovsek is out on the golf course to show you how to simplify the setup process. If you...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf players allowed to wear shorts, says Greg Norman
LIV Golf endeavours to be different and provide a unique experience for the players at each event and they have strived to do this with a brand-new innovation at the Boston Invitational. At the conclusion of the first round at The International, Greg Norman announced on social media that LIV...
thecomeback.com
PGA Tour sends strong message to LIV Golf players
If any LIV Golf defectors were hoping that they’d be able to play in PGA Tour events next year, those hopes were dashed on Friday. The Tour confirmed that it won’t allow those affiliated with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf to renew their memberships for the 2022-23 year. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated, which said that letters were sent to golfers such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, as well as all other players who had not officially resigned their memberships when they joined LIV.
Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open
SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career LPGA Tour victory, and her first since the Tournament of Champions to start the 2020 season.
Wolff makes an ace and leads LIV Golf event over newcomers
BOLTON, Mass. (AP) — Matthew Wolff became a footnote in LIV Golf history with the first hole-in-one, an ace that carried him to a 7-under 63 and a one-shot lead over a pair of newcomers Friday in the LIV Golf Invitational-Boston. One of those newcomers was British Open champion...
Nick Kyrgios upsets defending US Open champ Daniil Medvedev to advance to quarterfinals
Unsure of the relevant rule, Nick Kyrgios lost a point by running around the net to hit a ball that was going to land way out. He yelled at his guest box. He argued with the chair umpire. Most importantly, and has happened more recently for him than ever, Kyrgios...
