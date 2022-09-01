ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom Slain In South Jersey Was Advocate For Women, Children

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Sheila Maguire Photo Credit: Sheila Maguire Facebook

Friends of a woman slain at her South Jersey home this week are coming together to raise money for her daughters.

Sheila Maguire's body was found Monday, Aug. 29 at her home in Florence, and the cause of death was later ruled a homicide.

Christine Conklin organized a GoFundMe page to help the family, which had raised more than $7,100 as of Wednesday, Aug. 31.

"Sheila was a light! She was fun, positive, uplifting and supportive," Conklin writes.

"She was an advocate for women, children and families with an unmatched passion. Unfortunately, she was senselessly taken from all of us, but her daughters will carry the weight of this traumatic event forever.

"They lost their mom, who they loved dearly. Please help to make this easier for them by donating whatever you can to support them moving forward."

