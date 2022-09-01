Poem of the Day: ‘Annabel Lee’

What are we to do with Edgar Allan Poe (1809–1849)? “Annabel Lee” is singsongy, like so much of Poe’s work. It’s sentimental. It’s long for its purpose. It’s twee in places. It’s got that gauzy 19th-century veil of fairyland that palls after a stanza or two. It should be unbearable — except that it isn’t. Poe pulls off work that no one else can get away with. Think of “The Raven,” “The Bells,” “Eldorado,” or even many of his famous short stories. Poe is an earworm that tunnels into our brain and won’t let go. The repeated end words, the cadences fed by internal rhymes, the speed of the three-beat feet with two-beat substitutions, the faux-childish phrasings: Each overwrought device melds with all the others to create something classic. “In her sepulchre there by the sea — / In her tomb by the sounding sea.”

Annabel Lee

by Edgar Allan Poe



It was many and many a year ago,

In a kingdom by the sea,

That a maiden there lived whom you may know

By the name of Annabel Lee;

And this maiden she lived with no other thought

Than to love and be loved by me.



I was a child and she was a child,

In this kingdom by the sea,

But we loved with a love that was more than love —

I and my Annabel Lee —

With a love that the wingèd seraphs of Heaven

Coveted her and me.



And this was the reason that, long ago,

In this kingdom by the sea,

A wind blew out of a cloud, chilling

My beautiful Annabel Lee;

So that her highborn kinsmen came

And bore her away from me,

To shut her up in a sepulchre

In this kingdom by the sea.



The angels, not half so happy in Heaven,

Went envying her and me —

Yes! — that was the reason (as all men know,

In this kingdom by the sea)

That the wind came out of the cloud by night,

Chilling and killing my Annabel Lee.



But our love it was stronger by far than the love

Of those who were older than we —

Of many far wiser than we —

And neither the angels in Heaven above

Nor the demons down under the sea

Can ever dissever my soul from the soul

Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;



For the moon never beams, without bringing me dreams

Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;

And the stars never rise, but I feel the bright eyes

Of the beautiful Annabel Lee;

And so, all the night-tide, I lie down by the side

Of my darling — my darling — my life and my bride,

In her sepulchre there by the sea —

In her tomb by the sounding sea.

