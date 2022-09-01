ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

‘Juvenile’ Arrested After Girl, 10, Found Slain in Abandoned Lot

By Dan Ladden-Hall
 4 days ago
Getty

Police have arrested a juvenile in connection with the homicide of a 10-year-old girl who was found dead just hours after being reported missing, authorities said. The search for Na’Mylah J. Turner-Moore, of Saginaw, Michigan, began after she was reported missing on Tuesday evening. Her body was then found in an abandoned lot on the same block from where she disappeared just a few hours later. Michigan State Police Lt. Kimberly Vetter said police arrested a juvenile male in connection with the killing on Wednesday morning. Vetter did not disclose the boy’s age or his connection to Turner-Moore, and she could not say how the victim was killed. She added that no other suspect is believed to be at large.

Comments / 3

Rebecca
4d ago

Praying for this New Generation So Sad She was Beautiful and had her Whole Life to Live

Reply
4
 

