NEWSBTC
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What The Different Price Models Say
The bitcoin bear market has continued on recently as the crypto has failed to keep up any upwards momentum. How low can the price go before a bottom is in?. Bitcoin Price Models Put Different Targets For The Cycle Bottom. A recent post by CryptoQuant has discussed about the various...
NEWSBTC
How To Become A Millionaire? Invest In Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Polygon (MATIC)
Many people move into crypto because they dream of future riches. It’s an understandable dream. But it’s important to note that this isn’t as far-fetched as it might seem. Countless normal people have already been turned into millionaires thanks to savvy investments at the right time in the crypto world. A new generation of millionaires has been created out of almost nothing. Some think that because of the current market downturn, these dreams are over. Far from it—there will be more millionaires made from crypto in the future. And now could be the time to shore up your portfolio with some of the best investments the space has to offer. You’re actually getting discounts on all-time highs and the chance to enjoy massive gains when the markets finally start moving in the right direction. And when they do start moving in that direction, they could move in a big way, quickly. So you will need to have invested in the right tokens before that point. And experts think the right tokens could be GLO, BTC and MATIC. Let’s have a look at why…
NEWSBTC
Become a millionaire with Flasko (FLSK) predicted to overtake Polygon (MATIC) and Solana (SOL) in 2023
Blockchain protocols Solana (SOL) and Polygon (MATIC) have risen to prominence. Both have had strong performances since their respective launches, but this bear season has brought about unfavorable price movement. With a few notable exceptions, that has generally been the case for crypto. It is anticipated that one presale token will increase by 4,000% by the end of this year and for a good reason: Flasko (FLSK).
NEWSBTC
BudBlockz provides the opportunity to invest Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and BNB into the cannabis industry
As cryptocurrencies see a return to growth and cannabis legalization continues worldwide, investors are seeking exposure to both markets. Of course, this could be achieved in numerous ways, such as individual ETFs, buying blockchain tokens, or backing respective companies. But there is an alternative. BudBlockz is an ecosystem that is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Open Interest Climbs Up, Price To Break Sideways Trend Soon?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin open interest has been slowly growing recently, something that could lead to more volatility in the price of the crypto. Bitcoin Open Interest Goes Up While Funding Rates Approach A Neutral Value. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC open...
NEWSBTC
Are Stakenomics, Vechain, and Ethereum Set For 10x Gains?
The bear market isn’t the most enjoyable time in the bear market. Many traders dread its occurrence and often flee the market when it happens. It doesn’t help that 2022’s bear market is the most difficult in crypto history; it’s turned the market upside down and made weak-kneed investors vanish.
NEWSBTC
Which One Is the Better Option in This Bear Market: Metamortals, Ethereum, or Cardano?
Cryptocurrency markets have entered a period of depreciation with the effect of data from US stock exchanges. It is emphasized that the markets are under great pressure due to the expected recession on a global scale, fear of war, and disruptions in supply chains. In particular, this contraction, triggered by...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Bullish Despite Recent Chop; What Could Propel it to $1,700
Ethereum is consolidating above $1,550 against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if there is a clear move above the $1,620 resistance zone. Ethereum is trading in a positive zone above the $1,520 and $1,500 support levels. The price is now trading above $1,550 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
NEWSBTC
A Date For The Mt. Gox Repayment Is Set, How Will This Affect Bitcoin?
The Mt. Gox Bitcoin payments have been long anticipated. The process has lasted several years, and finally, in 2021, there is now recourse in sight for all who were affected. Attorney-at-law Nobuaki Kobayashi has been appointed as the Rehabilitation Trustee and will be in charge of the repayment process. This is expected to happen over a number of months, and a concrete date has now been set for when repayments may commence.
NEWSBTC
Chainlink (LINK) Price Struggles Underwater, Can Price Go To $10?
In past weeks, the Chainlink (LINK) price showed so much strength against tether (USDT) as the price of Chainlink broke out of a range as price rallied to a high of $10. The price of LINK has recently faced resistance to trend higher as the price eyes weekly support. (Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
Why Axie Infinity (AXS) Could Rally After Hide And Seek, Eyes $20
Axie Infinity (AXS) has recently shown significant strength against tether (USDT) as the price prepares for a rally to the $20 mark. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price continues to fluctuate, despite occasional surges. The price of Axie Infinity (AXS) has been difficult to break above $15, but it could be set to make the difference.(Data from Binance)
NEWSBTC
WATCH: Weekend At Bitcoin’s: Will The Dead Crypto Make A Comeback? BTCUSD September 2, 2022
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we are going to look at the weekly timeframe on Bitcoin BTCUSD in anticipation of the weekend and weekly close. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 2, 2022. With the monthly open now out of the way and Friday here,...
NEWSBTC
BIB Exchange Provides an Exquisite User interface for Crypto Traders
Blockchain has had a remarkable run of form so far. Its dominance and evolution of the financial sector have been exemplary, alongside its impact on the daily activities of humankind. Crypto was designed in 2009 by Satoshi to thrive on the blockchain as a means of exchange. It’s the dawn...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Slowly Retests $0.06 As DOGE Is Seen Moving Higher Over The Next Days
Dogecoin (DOGE) price looks bullish with the $0.06 support maintaining its stance and could potentially reverse the market overnight. Dogecoin unable to hover lower as observed in the past few hours. DOGE/USD pair might revert and offshoot the $0.0625 key resistance and go higher in the coming days. The general...
NEWSBTC
Crypto Market Remains Extremely Fearful As Bitcoin Struggles At $20,000
The crypto market has found itself at odds since the price of bitcoin had fallen to $20,000. This remains an important technical level for the digital asset because it is right above its previous cycle peak. As such, investors across the space watch with bated breaths to see if bitcoin will be able to hold this level. This has, in turn, led to a decline in investor sentiment during this time, causing the Fear & Greed Index to plunge low.
NEWSBTC
MetalSwap’s Hedging Swap Tool is Live on Ethereum Main Chain
Protect yourself against market volatility while contributing to the liquidity of the decentralized commodity market. MetalSwap, a decentralized platform that allows hedging swaps on financial markets with the aim of providing coverage to those who work with commodities, announced that its much-awaited Hedging Swap Tool is now Live on Ethereum Main Chain, read all about it here! Team has also announced that a Swap Competition is coming very soon with exciting rewards, so keep an eye on their socials for that.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Whales Increase Selling, BTC Rejected From $20,000
Bitcoin has been experiencing some volatility over today’s trading session as the price of BTC touches critical resistance levels. The number one crypto by market cap positively reacted to macroeconomic factors, but as the weekend approaches, low levels might lead to sudden price movement. At the time of writing,...
NEWSBTC
The Zompot Token Is Taking Over The Metaverse
The world of cryptocurrency is booming, with new coins and tokens constantly emerging. In the last few months alone, we have seen a massive boom in the popularity of virtual currencies as people become aware of their existence and potential as investments. This article will look at three virtual currency...
NEWSBTC
Cradles’ New SIN System Allows You To Earn By Staking Into NFTs Of Elite Players
The play-to-earn (P2E) industry had been enjoying a boom, rising to prominence amid a hype-fueled crypto bull market. It has benefitted from the success of the gaming industry, which has managed to remain recession-proof even through the worst of economic crises. This industry continued to pull in billions of dollars when companies in other sectors were going bankrupt by the day, and this ability to bring in a steady stream of money seemed to have spilled over into the P2E space.
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Prediction As The Hideaways Pre-Sale Takes Off
With The Hideaways pre-sale in full swing and investors looking extremely likely to be handsomely rewarded, many are looking at price predictions for Bitcoin. As the dominant force in the market, investors are conscious of how it can influence the entire crypto market. While there is no certainty with any prediction, analysts have made their best guesses based on current market activity and general market trends.
