ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

The US and its allies are getting close to a price cap on Russian oil - which could slash Moscow's revenues yet send crude soaring

By Harry Robertson
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40zmao_0hdok06o00
Oil prices have risen sharply in 2022. Tetra Images - Dan Bannister
  • G7 finance ministers are set to meet on Friday to thrash out a US-led plan to cap Russian oil prices.
  • Officials will approve the details of the plan in a virtual meeting, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • Some analysts warn Moscow could retaliate by shutting down oil production, which could send prices soaring.

The US and its G7 allies plan to meet Friday to discuss putting a limit on the price of Russian oil, a move that could cut the revenue flowing into Moscow's coffers — but risks sending crude prices soaring.

The countries' finance ministers are expected to endorse the US-led price-cap plan and sign off on the details at a virtual meeting, Wall Street Journal reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

In recent months, US officials have been pushing for the G7 allies — Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK — to adopt the price cap, saying it would damage Russian President Vladimir Putin's war machine and bring down global inflation.

"This is the most effective way, we believe, to hit hard at Putin's revenue and doing so will result in not only a drop in Putin's oil revenue, but also global energy prices as well," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

However, some analysts warned the plan could prompt Russia to slash its oil production in retaliation, which could send crude prices soaring.

The meeting of the G7 finance ministers comes as Russian oil exports remain strong, thanks to a successful pivot toward India and China.

Its oil exports averaged 7.75 million barrels a day in the first seven months of 2022, according to data from the International Energy Agency in August. That's up from the 7.5 million average seen in 2021 as a whole.

The idea of the price-cap plan is that G7 countries would not allow refiners, traders, and financiers to handle Russian crude oil unless it was traded below a set price. The exact price level is likely to be under discussion Friday.

The UK has by far the most important market for shipping insurance in the world. That gives the G7 a certain amount of leverage over the global oil market, as does the economic power of the US and European Union.

However, analysts have questioned whether China and India will abide by any US-led plan, given their willingness to keep buying Russian oil even after the invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Some on Wall Street have warned crude prices could jump, if the cap doesn't play out as expected. JPMorgan said oil could even hit $380 a barrel in a worst-case scenario, although it said a jump to $180 is more likely.

Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded 2% lower at $93.60 a barrel Thursday.

Comments / 12

Mike Howell
4d ago

part of the new green deal that nobody read in the bill,going to put us in electric cars no matter what or cause a world wide rebellion against the new world order, they are trying to hurt us all to gain control..

Reply(3)
7
TJ Dearing
3d ago

based on what we have heard. there are quite a few in Russia who are not happy with Putin. who has no intention of pulling back. until putin gives up. we are at stand still

Reply
2
me
3d ago

Not sure Russia could last without the oil revenue. The alliance would be better if agreed would stop shipping Russian oil and countries like India and Turkey would stop buying Russian oil, but baby steps I suppose.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, The Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine fall flat. In the days leading...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Explosions at a Russian base knocked out over half the Black Sea fleet's combat jets, crippling its warfighting ability, Western officials and intelligence say

Recent explosions at a Russian base in occupied Crimea damaged multiple combat aircraft. Over half Russia's Black Sea fleet's combat jets are knocked out, Western intel and officials said. Ukraine did not immediately claim public responsibility for the apparent attack, but it has celebrated it. Recent explosions widely considered to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Crude Oil Prices#Petroleum#Business Industry#Russian#G7#The Wall Street Journal#White House
Daily Mail

Taxi for Putin! Hackers bring gridlock to Moscow by sending hundreds of cabs to fake pick-up in Russian capital (but was it revenge for Ukraine invasion?)

Hackers targeted a Russian taxi app on Thursday, sending hundreds of drivers to the same Moscow address causing huge traffic jams in the city centre. Yandex Taxi, a Russian app similar to Uber that allows users to order cabs to their location, was reported to have been targeted in the morning. The company later confirmed the incident in a statement.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
The Hill

Putin’s on the brink

In Vietnam, Afghanistan and many other conflicts, the stronger power lost because it could not win, and the weaker power triumphed simply because it did not lose. So shall it be in Ukraine, where the same process is playing out rapidly. In less than six months, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s...
POLITICS
rigzone.com

Top Headlines: Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find and More

Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

74K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy