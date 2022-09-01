I Believe that the labor tracker of production that follows individuals performance that is set to maximize production which is supposed to be outlined by an engineer in a time study with certain parameters included in the equation are in at least some instances not correctly overseen by the proper personal. I believe that production targets are set higher than warehouse workers ability to perform in a safe atmosphere (the production out paces the ability of the warehouse loaders and they are pushed to perform in other words they are out of time with production. Most cases there are 1000's of production workers and eight pit workers.
Comments / 6