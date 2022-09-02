How to spend a day in Glasgow’s southside, the city’s foodie hotspot

Our microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.

The southside of Scotland ’s largest city has become a haven for foodies. A weekend spent here wouldn’t be complete with a trip to one of the many bakeries, a cup of the finest coffee and the best brunch this side of the Clyde.

While there are many other reasons to visit this vibrant, leafy part of the city, it’s the gastronomical delights that’ll stay with you long after you’ve dried out your clothes and slept off the food coma.

As well as having some incredible fine dining options, artisan bakeries and low-key scran spots, the Southside is incredibly vegetarian and vegan friendly – and furry friends are welcome in most pubs and cafes.

What to do

Park Lane Market

This colourful local market , hidden down a picture-perfect cobblestone alley, showcases local crafters, artists and businesses and always has a healthy turnout no matter the weather (which in Glasgow is predictable in its unpredictability – in short, always pack sunglasses and an umbrella). It’s a great spot for sourcing a unique gift, adding to the houseplant collection or picking up a Sunday treat.

Visit the Burrell Collection

Having opened its doors after a six-month, £68m refurbishment, the Burrell Collection is a seriously impressive museum that’s back open for business. Visitors can take in the art collection of Sir William Burrell and Lady Burrell and also enjoy the temporary exhibitions.

Tour Pollok House

Set within the sweeping grounds of Pollok Country Park, Edwardian National Trust property Pollok House boasts a beautiful library, a Spanish art collection and a fantastic café. Adventurous visitors might want to book themselves into the on-site escape room for a historic challenge.

Where to eat

Deanston Bakery

Deanston Bakery , in the heart of Shawlands, made headlines recently when their fundraiser for those affected by the war in Ukraine raised more than £20,000 and had customers congregating in endless queues down the street.

Two Eight Seven

Keeping things simple but delicious, popular Govanhill bakery Two Eight Seven knows how to showcase local ingredients. The rye sea salt cookies alone will have you setting an alarm to beat the queues.

Big Bear Bakery

If there’s one thing you need to know for Big Bear Bakery , it’s to get there early. Their scrumptious brookies and legendary Korean beef pies aren’t around for long. A real-life hunger games but swap the violence for hangry passive-aggressive queue etiquette.

Café Strange Brew

While the centre of Shawlands is lousy with delicious brunch spots, Café Strange Brew is consistently delicious and always showcases a drool-worthy specials board. The pancakes in particular are hard to beat.

Julie’s Kopitiam

A tiny, Michelin-guide-noted Malaysian and South East Asian spot, Julie’s is an absolute gem. Every dish is a taste sensation and the nasi goreng is a sure-fire crowd pleaser.

Big Counter

With descriptions so vague it could have been composed by Boris Johnson’s speechwriter, the menu at Big Counter is something of a mystery. You really don’t know what you’re going to get. But you do know it’ll be delicious.

Upmarket picks

For a more formal affair, the fine dining options are endless, from small-plate-loving hangout The Dapper Mongoose to classic Italian at Oro , a hearty steak dinner at The McMillan or a six-course tasting menu at the small yet perfectly formed Southside branch of Six by Nico .

Where to drink

Frankie’s

While coffee lovers in the Southside will be spoilt for choice, this Australian haunt serves up a cup of “magic” – their twist on a flat white – which will cast its caffeinated spell on any customer.

Curious Liquids

A wine bar with such a relaxed vibe it’s hard to tear yourself away – or is that the enthusiastically-glugged vino talking? The venue has also recently relaunched its wine tasting nights, which are themed around a different country each week. Oenophiles might also want to make a day of it (why not, you’re on holiday) and visit Marchtown and Sinclair’s , two more very popular local wine bars.

Where to shop

Stephen O’Neil

When it comes to souvenirs you can’t do better than this family-run gift shop . You can snap up an iconic woolly hat or gift someone you love a print featuring local Glasgow landmarks.

Merry-go-round

Not just a shop, this social enterprise is also a community space for families to come together. It specialises in pre-loved toys and clothes for children, and also supplies free goods to agencies around Glasgow.

Neighbourhood

A low-impact lifestyle store, Neighbourhood offers refills of daily essentials, gorgeous locally crafted homeware and beauty products, and a killer cup of coffee.

Charity shops

There’s also a scattering of fantastic charity shops in the area, with Kilmarnock Road, in particular, offering a huge selection of places to hunt for a pre-loved treat. The Cats Protection boutique on Pollokshaws Road is an ideal place to find your next wedding guest outfit on a budget.

Where to stay

Sherbrooke Castle Hotel

If it’s a little bit of Scottish luxury you’re looking for, Sherbrooke is the answer. This Baronial seat, complete with striking red sandstone and rooms nestled at the top of turrets, is a popular favourite and is famous for its traditional mouth-watering menu. sherbrookecastlehotel.com

Number 10 Hotel

Boasting a seriously impressive beer garden, Number 10 Hotel is a prime pick for a stay where you can stroll in Queen’s Park, be within a stone’s throw of some of the best eateries and bars, and toast the hazy summer evening around a fire pit. 10hotel.co.uk