Belmar, NJ

Belmar celebrates 150 years with clock dedication

By Jack Slocum
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
BELMAR— Dozens of borough residents turned out on Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the long-awaited Founders Day, a commemoration of Belmar’s sesquicentennial.

The mayor, council members, distinguished guests and residents gathered on Main Street to witness the dedication of a brand new municipal clock, which is meant to honor Belmar’s 150 years.

The clock, along with a commemorative plaque, was paid for with funds raised from Mayor Mark Walsifer’s Mayor’s Ball last December. According to the borough, over $70,000 were raised in donations at the ball for the purchase of the commemorative clock.

Kicking off the event was a special rendition of “God Bless America” played by the Jersey Shore Pipes and Drums Band, with the help of the St. Rose Pipes and Drums Band.

The pipe bands’ performance was followed by a speech from the mayor, in which he thanked all those who made the clock dedication possible including the Belmar Fire and EMS departments, the council and the Belmar Historical Society, an organization his administration worked closely with to prepare for the sesquicentennial.

“They did an excellent job… and they’ve been working really hard,” the mayor said. “I want to thank all of them for being here.”

Belmar Historical Society President Spencer Heulitt gave remarks about the history of Belmar and  the significance of the Main Street timepiece.

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone, Commissioner Nick Dirocco, Commissioner Ross Licitra, County clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon and Sheriff Shawn Golden presented Mayor Walsifer with proclamations commemorating this 150th anniversary.

The ceremony was capped with a release of doves into the sky, officially dedicating the clock to Belmar and its 150 years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy