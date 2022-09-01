Inaugural fall festival coming to Robertson Park Oct. 28-30

SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Mayor Christopher Campion and the Spring Lake Heights borough council announced that from Oct. 28 to 30, the borough will host the inaugural Spring Lake Heights Fall Festival at Joseph E. Robertson Park on Allaire Road.

“The governing body and I have spoken in the past about having our own festival in Spring Lake Heights, but we had to delay it due to COVID concerns along with some construction issues at our revamped parks,” Mayor Campion said. “I am very excited that we are able to bring this dream to fruition and we look forward to a great community gathering during the Fall season.”

The town is seeking vendors and sponsors for the festival, which is expected to include camping, outdoor movies at night, along with other activities that will be enjoyable to all members of the community. More information will be available on the borough’s webpage at www.springlakehts.com .

The borough has invested in Joseph E. Robertson Park over the past few years, including the renovation of the snack shack with the use of grant funds along with capital funds from the borough.

“Our parks are a great asset of our community and I am happy that this festival will be a great use for our park as it has been most recently during National Night Out,” Mayor Campion continued. “We look forward to the community gathering once again for a multi day celebration.”

Currently, the borough anticipates the event being open to the public at 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28 and continuing through Sunday, Oct. 30, until 1 p.m.

