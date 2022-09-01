Back in Time Cafe raises $30,000 for Bradley Beach Food Pantry

BRADLEY BEACH — To celebrate Back in Time Cafe’s 25th anniversary, Reenie Van Buren, the owner of the breakfast restaurant, wanted to give back to the community by hosting a fundraiser on behalf of the Bradley Beach Food Pantry.

Bradley Beach Business Community Alliance members Little Dog Brewing and Bradley Brew Project donated beer for the event. Shore Wine and Liquors and Opici also donated wine. Back in Time Cafe served appetizers while the Chuck Lambert Band performed jazz music, attracting over a hundred residents curious about the commotion.

In total, they raised about $30,000 in donations to the Bradley Beach Food Pantry, which will be used to supply groceries to a rising number of individuals suffering from food insecurity.

Mayor Larry Fox introduced U.S. Rep. Frank Pallone and State Senator Vin Gopal, who thanked the Bradley Beach Community for its participation in the fundraiser and highlighted problems around food security.

“We’ve seen food insecurity, unfortunately, rise right now, at the greatest of levels. We see it, and we get it every day in our Senate office. I’m sure Congressman Pallone gets in his congressional office. I’m sure Mayor Fox gets it here. People that are working two, sometimes three jobs just trying to make things work are facing rising costs, inflation and rising food prices. These are really troubling times, and it’s organizations like this food pantry that truly do God’s work. That’s what is lifting each and every person up and making sure we can make things a little better,” said State Senator Gopal.

Congressman Pallone echoed Senator Gopal’s sentiments, stating, “We cannot exaggerate the demands on food banks and a lot of people think COVID is over, so there’s not as much of a need, but there is. I think a lot of people don’t realize, and that’s why it is so important to support this volunteer work because the federal government really doesn’t do that much.”

Founded in 1982, the Bradley Beach Food Pantry, which is the second largest of its kind in Monmouth County, is celebrating its 40th anniversary, but according to its members, the coming year will prove to be one of its most significant challenges yet.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.