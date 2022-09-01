ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Beach, NJ

Michael Heidelberg named to head Bradley Beach school

By Corey Rothauser
Star News Group
Star News Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46mNfD_0hdojOAm00

BRADLEY BEACH — Michael Heidelberg, the newly appointed superintendent of the Bradley Beach School District, received a warm welcome from BOE members during a special meeting Tuesday night.

Mr. Heidelberg comes to Bradley Beach from the Perth Amboy Public School district, where he served as the Principal of Perth Amboy High School. He also has been the Principal of Samuel Shull Middle School in Perth Amboy, and was the Director of Curriculum and Instruction in Perth Amboy.

“I’m excited to be superintendent of Bradley Beach because it’s such a unique role where you get to be a school principal and the superintendent. And I loved being a school principal in Perth Amboy,” said Mr. Heidelberg.

He added that he hopes to continue academic achievement within the district, Mr. Heidelberg emphasized the challenge of having a significant number of second-language learners in Bradley Beach. Bradley Beach Elementary has roughly 62 percent second-language learners.

In Mr. Heidelberg’s 20 years of experience working in schools, he has been a fifth-grade teacher at a private Catholic school and an English teacher in a public middle school and high school. While teaching, Mr. Heidelberg became an Apple Distinguished Educator, Google Certified Teacher and a Microsoft Innovative Educator.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star —on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition .

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star , get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocscanner.news

LACEY: WOMAN INJURED BY PROPELLER IN TICES SHOAL

Emergency rescue units are responding to Tices Shoal to render aid to a woman who was struck and injured by a propeller. Responding water emergency units are coming from Seaside Heights. Ocean County sheriff’s office will be meeting rescue units and victim at Fisherman’s Walk for transport to hospital.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Bradley Beach, NJ
Government
City
Bradley Beach, NJ
Outsider.com

Fox Bites 5 Kids in One Day in New Jersey Town

One New Jersey town is facing a string of frightening incidents as a fox that is believed to be rabid has attacked five children…and possibly a sixth. The frightening attacks started at a playground in the central New Jersey town of Lakewood, notes the Ocean County Health Department. According...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic School#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Boe
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: ACCIDENT PARKWAY SOUTHBOUND

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident blocking the left lane of the Garden State Parkway SB just before the Toms River tolls. Traffic is building in the area.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Looking for a home in Jackson or Howell

[COMMUNICATED] Attention Jackson, Howell home/landowners,. Being that residents don’t appreciate when random people knock on their doors, I decided to try something different. We are currently looking for a spacious home and/or property in Jackson or Howell, but instead of knocking on doors, we decided to pay for an...
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report

A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Italian Restaurants in New Jersey

- If you're looking for a great Italian restaurant in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. There are many great choices, from Carluccio's Coal-Fired Pizza in Northfield to La Cambusa in Wyckoff. Here are five recommendations. Enjoy authentic Italian food in an elegant setting. Carluccio's Coal Fired Pizza...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
ocscanner.news

SEASIDE HEIGHTS: BEAUTIFUL SAND SCULPTURES – AMAZING TALENT

While visiting Seaside Heights today one of our reporters captured photos of these beautiful works of art. We thought it would be nice to share some of the great talent with everyone. If you are one of the artists, thank you for creating these beauties and congratulations on a job well done.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
ocscanner.news

POINT PLEASANT: TWO ADULTS AND A DOG ON A BURNING BOAT

Emergency personnel were working to reach a boat in distress, due to a fire on board, in the channel east of Gull Island. Two adults and one dog was on board at the time the fire started. The fire has been extinguished and everyone is safe. Per first responders the boat is in Manasquan waters at this time.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy