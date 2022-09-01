ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body cam video released of Fort Worth Police shooting

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyWZJ_0hdojKds00

Fort Worth police released video of a dramatic confrontation with a man who had taken a hostage.

It happened Sunday when police in Troy, Texas started chasing a car north on I-35. The chase ended more than 100 miles away in Fort Worth after the vehicle crashed near downtown.

The officers were told the hostage, a woman, had been shot in the stomach. When Fort Worth officers approached the car, they heard another gunshot.

Police say the officers' bodycams showed the man using the woman as a human shield, with the gun on her.

This is a statement from Chief Noakes providing an update and body camera footage for the Aug. 28, 2022, officer involved shooting.

Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Officers repeatedly ordered the man to drop his gun, but he refused. Two officers opened fire, killing the man.

The hostage was quickly removed from the car and rushed to the hospital by police officers but she died on the way.

The police identified the woman as 31-year-old Shaelan Hill, of Austin, and the man who held her hostage as 38-year-old J’Qunnton Hopson.

