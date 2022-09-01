ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

Oshkosh PD: Virtual reality simulator is proving to be a useful tool

By Kelsey Dickeson
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7MrW_0hdoidBM00

In a room on the lower level of the Oshkosh Police Department is a device that takes officers inside a screen.

Over the last six months, the department has been using a virtual reality simulator to train its police force.

"The value of it is being able to create - in a virtual reality environment - virtually any scenario, any environment, any event that we encounter on the street," said Sgt. Todd Wrage, Oshkosh Police Department professional development.

Situations can include active threats, riots, building searches and traffic stops. An instructor controls the real-life scenarios, changing the weather, threat level and reaction of people they're responding to.

It's all done in a safe environment where responses can be tested and evaluated.

"It's not just for cadets. It's not just for our patrol officers or our detectives. It's for everybody," Wrage said. "We used it this spring for taser and user re-certification during our in-service groups. So we had every officer go through and encounter the threat level that would demand deployment of a taser."

Police demonstrated the simulator Tuesday with the private donors who provided the $62,000 needed for the simulator, along with members of the Oshkosh Area Community Foundation, which helped secure the funding.

"It was amazing being in the experience of how police get trained. It was really cool," said Bill Wyman, Oshkosh Area Community Foundation president & CEO. "It was just like it was real."

We also suited up. Our scenario was on a rooftop in the rain, where an intoxicated man came at us with a knife.

It's the type of situation police need to be prepared for.

"We can do things in here that they're going to encounter out on the street," Wrage said. "Have them encounter it in a VR world first, so they get the practice, they get the training, they get the repetition, so the first time they do it on the street isn't the first time they've done it."

The virtual reality simulator isn't replacing any other training OPD does. Wrage said it's simply an additional tool on the belt.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown police looking for tool thief

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oshkosh, WI
97ZOK

Wisconsin Man Drinks Four Beers, Ends Up In Jail

It's not merely having four beers that ended up getting this man tossed in jail, it's what he was doing WHILE he drank those four beers that got him in trouble. Ahh, Wisconsin. Its official state slogan is 'America's Dairyland,' but maybe America's Drunkland' might be more appropriate. And I saw that as a proud Wisconsin native, by the way. Even though I've been a fully naturalized Minnesota resident for the last decade, I was born and raised behind the Cheddar Curtain.
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Wyman
Fox11online.com

One person dead in Oshkosh, after pedestrian vs. train accident

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian vs. train accident. It occurred near the area of Pioneer Drive just before 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The pedestrian was an 18-year-old male. If anybody has any information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

River North Apartments Just Months Away From Completion

Manitowoc’s new River North Apartments along North 10th Street at River Point Drive is only months away from completion. During an appearance on Welcome Home with Brandon Bartow this week on WOMT and WCUB Radio, Peter Allie of Park Regency Management gave us a project update. “Right now we...
MANITOWOC, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Reality Simulator
wearegreenbay.com

Face of Fentanyl: Green Bay man shares story of recovery

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The American Addiction Center says 150 people die each day from overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids, like Fentanyl. It’s one of the reasons Brown County has declared a community health crisis. It’s a statistic that hits close to home for a Green...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man trying to evade FDL police jumps from balcony

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – In an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the police, an 18-year-old man jumped from a second-floor balcony in Fond du Lac county. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, officers worked together to arrest 18-year-old Devin Schmitz who was wanted for Fleeing/Eluding, 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Operating a Vehicle Without Consent.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

18-year-old man killed in pedestrian vs. train accident in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating the death of an 18-year-old man involved in a pedestrian vs. train accident. Police say the incident happened near Pioneer Dr. around 2:13 a.m. Sunday. Anyone with any information regarding the case, is asked to contact the Oshkosh Police Department...
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
97ZOK

Midwest Wildlife Sanctuary Shares Video of White Tiger Mom & Cubs

You won't see moments like this every day. A Midwest wildlife sanctuary has shared video of a white tiger who is a new mom with 5 of her cubs. Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary is located in West Bend, Wisconsin. Their white tiger Ginger has been working overtime taking care of her new children (cubs). Here's their most recent update and video just shared on Facebook.
WEST BEND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy