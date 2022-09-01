Residents demand information on NYC officials’ plans for opening Staten Island homeless shelters

Read full article on original website
Isabel Morales
4d ago
De Blasio is no longer Mayor .The new Mayor is Adam's and this program was approved by both Republicans and Democratic politicians. ITS certainly a concern but attempting to look at the positive and not in a negative way .They will receive social services and treatment and hopefully get a better outcome. 🙏 Its also the Christian Jesus thing to do to help humanity.
Department of Sanitation to pick up trash in NYC on Labor Day
NEW YORK -- The Department of Sanitation is changing things up this Labor Day. It will collect trash on the holiday.The city is advising residents who normally receive Monday trash collection to place their material at the curb Sunday night to be picked up Monday.DSNY says it's able to provide this service because many employees volunteered to work.The changes apply to trash only. Recycling will be picked up the following Monday, Sept. 12, and composting will be picked up this Tuesday.
NYCHA finds arsenic in water 2 weeks before tenants find out, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Traces of arsenic in tap water were discovered in the Jacob Riis Public Houses in the East Village section of Manhattan two weeks before tenants learned, The City reported. The discovery came after New York City Housing Authority managers learned that tests indicated traces of arsenic...
Is this now the most useless traffic light on Staten Island? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Silver Lake Park Road, a shortcut for drivers going between Forest Avenue and Victory Boulevard, has been permanently closed to traffic. The closure started during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to give people a chance to get out of their houses and breathe some fresh air.
Labor Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, is Monday, Sept. 5. The federal holiday is always celebrated in the United States on the first Monday in September to mark the contributions of American workers. It also honors and recognizes the American labor movement. Here’s a look...
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
Staten Island obituaries for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The following is a roundup of obituaries published on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Candace (Candy) Sussman, 72, a longtime Children’s Playhouse teacher and grandmother of nine, died Friday. She taught at the New Springville school for 27 years and worked as a property and office manager at a New Brighton business. “She was an empath who never failed to recognize and acknowledge people who touched her life,” said her family. “Whether the tellers in her local bank branch or the familiar servers in her local restaurants or any professional with whom she made contact, Candy made sure to let them know they were appreciated.”
Hey New Yorkers, You Can Leave Your Trash Out on Labor Day
Breaking from years of tradition, New York City will offer trash pickup on the Labor Day holiday as part of a new pilot program. The Department of Sanitation announced last week its plan to provide the holiday service thanks to hundreds of workers who volunteered to clear the sidewalks of the five boroughs. An estimated 1,600 workers are expected to be on the streets Monday.
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
Cops arrest NYC assessor with Staten Island ties in overnight melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A New York City assessor with strong Staten Island ties was arrested late Saturday night in connection with a fight in Manhattan that left an “unintended” victim with injuries, according to police and law enforcement sources. Christopher Matusiewicz, 31, who works for the...
New York Police Searching for Machete-Wielding Man on Staten Island’s South Shore
New York, NY -The New York City Police Department is searching for a man who...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
‘Next phase of the new normal’: UFT president weighs in on 2022-2023 academic year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s nearly the start of a new school year as New York City public school children prepare to return to campus during what the city’s teacher union president is calling the “next phase of the new normal.”. Michael Mulgrew, president of the...
High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor
Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
The 42nd Richmond County Fair and its rides, games and food continue Labor Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 42nd Annual Richmond County Fair will continue Labor Day this Monday, closing out the three-day festivities in Historic Richmond Town. This year’s family fundraising event, located at 441 Clarke Ave., began on Saturday and runs from noon to 7 p.m. Entrances gates for the event are situated at the corners of Richmond Road and St. Patrick’s Place, and Arthur Kill Road and Center Street.
City warns East Village public housing residents not to drink water after unsafe arsenic levels found
City officials responded on Friday night after unsafe levels of arsenic were detected in drinking water at the Jacob Riis Houses. NYC officials are warning tenants of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village not to drink the tap water after testing revealed unsafe levels of arsenic, Mayor Eric Adams’ office confirmed. [ more › ]
2022-2023 NYC school year: Student MetroCards return; OMNY cards planned for next year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite the MTA’s new contactless payment method being installed throughout the entire New York City transit system, students will still be swiping MetroCards during the upcoming school year. OMNY, the MTA’s new contactless fare payment, has been rolled out in phases over the past three...
'24 Hours of Peace' hopes to keep Newark streets free of violence
There was a huge turnout of people hoping to take a break from violence for 24 hours. The 24 Hours of Peace event is meant to engage the community and encourage dialogue and conflict resolution. Starting at 6 p.m. they came together.
Speeding-limiting car bill more proof of speed camera, Vision Zero failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Remember when speed cameras and other Vision Zero measures were going to eliminate all the mayhem on our roads?. It hasn’t worked out that way. The year 2021 turned out to be the deadliest in the city since before Vision Zero was put in place.
Kingsbridge Armory braces for new battle
Pigeons nest in its ceiling trusses while powdery white efflorescence fans out across its masonry — a sure sign of too much moisture. The Kingsbridge Armory has been vacant, more or less, since it was decommissioned by the New York National Guard and handed over to the city in the 1990s. Plans to redevelop the former home of the Guard’s Eighth Regiment have foundered under a succession of mayors, culminating with the failure of the private Kingsbridge National Ice Center venture late last year.
Neighbors fed up with speeding cars, hit-and-runs in North Shore community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— In the days following a recent hit-and-run crash in West Brighton involving a pickup truck nearly rolling over a Volkswagen sedan, neighbors said they’re fed up with speedsters on their block. “This is a constant problem around here,” lamented one man, who asked to be...
