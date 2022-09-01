Read full article on original website
Staten Island Home of the Week: Custom-built, adjacent to Blue Heron Park, Anndale, $3.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This five-bedroom, five-bathroom, custom home is located on 257 Poillon Ave., Annadale, and it is priced at $3,200,000, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is “situated adjacent to Blue Heron Park, with picturesque scenic pond views, an indoor state-of-the-art swimming pool with a...
Man fatally electrocuted by third rail at Penn Station
A man was killed on Sunday morning when he touched the electrified third rail at Penn Station, according to police. The man was at LIRR Track 21 around 4:52 a.m. when he was electrocuted, officials said.
Is this now the most useless traffic light on Staten Island? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Silver Lake Park Road, a shortcut for drivers going between Forest Avenue and Victory Boulevard, has been permanently closed to traffic. The closure started during the COVID-19 pandemic in order to give people a chance to get out of their houses and breathe some fresh air.
Coney Island tourism inching closer to pre-pandemic levels, business owners say
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Coney Island business owners say tourism levels still aren’t what they were pre-pandemic, but the size of the crowds has been increasing each summer since 2020. PIX11’s Magee Hickey has the story from Coney Island. Watch in the video player above.
Speeding-limiting car bill more proof of speed camera, Vision Zero failure (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Remember when speed cameras and other Vision Zero measures were going to eliminate all the mayhem on our roads?. It hasn’t worked out that way. The year 2021 turned out to be the deadliest in the city since before Vision Zero was put in place.
Catalytic converter thefts up 670% on Staten Island; victims lash out: ‘Throw the book at this a--hole’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD’s top brass tweeted a photo last month of a cordless saw, spare blades and a catalytic converter seized by police in Manhattan’s 9th Precinct. A starter kit of sorts for what’s become a massive headache for New Yorkers. “There is...
Labor Day 2022: A guide to what’s open and closed in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Labor Day, the unofficial end of summer, is Monday, Sept. 5. The federal holiday is always celebrated in the United States on the first Monday in September to mark the contributions of American workers. It also honors and recognizes the American labor movement. Here’s a look...
The 42nd Richmond County Fair and its rides, games and food continue Labor Day
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The 42nd Annual Richmond County Fair will continue Labor Day this Monday, closing out the three-day festivities in Historic Richmond Town. This year’s family fundraising event, located at 441 Clarke Ave., began on Saturday and runs from noon to 7 p.m. Entrances gates for the event are situated at the corners of Richmond Road and St. Patrick’s Place, and Arthur Kill Road and Center Street.
PLANetizen
New York MTA Cuts Bus Service
“New York City bus riders are in for more pain as Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials [in August] quietly cut service across the five boroughs,” reports Clayton Guse in a paywalled article for the New York Daily News. The changes are intended to address the transit agency’s ongoing fiscal crisis,...
intheknow.com
See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van
Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
NBC New York
Farewell MetroCard. Classic MTA Machines Are Getting Replaced Next Year
It's the end of another era in New York City. Straphangers in the Big Apple will soon spot the slow disappearance of the classic MTA machines recognizable by their bright colors. One by one, the MetroCard machines that have populated subway stations since 1999 are expected to be removed and...
Neighbors fed up with speeding cars, hit-and-runs in North Shore community
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— In the days following a recent hit-and-run crash in West Brighton involving a pickup truck nearly rolling over a Volkswagen sedan, neighbors said they’re fed up with speedsters on their block. “This is a constant problem around here,” lamented one man, who asked to be...
How many moving violations were issued on Staten Island in July?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- There were 2,146 moving violations summonses issued on Staten Island in the month of July, according to NYPD traffic data.
2022-2023 NYC school year: Student MetroCards return; OMNY cards planned for next year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Despite the MTA’s new contactless payment method being installed throughout the entire New York City transit system, students will still be swiping MetroCards during the upcoming school year. OMNY, the MTA’s new contactless fare payment, has been rolled out in phases over the past three...
Holiday 2022: Check out these 10 picks from Walmart’s recently released top toy list
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Walmart has unveiled its highly anticipated 2022 Top Toy List to help families plan ahead and save on their children’s wish lists this holiday season. Walmart’s 2022 Top Toy List highlights 55 of this holiday season’s hottest toys, with more than half the toys...
Supplementary Security Income recipients will get 2 checks worth up to $1,682 in Sept.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive two payments in September. The second payment is not “extra” but it is due to scheduling issues. SSI payments are typically sent out on the first of every month. In the months that the first falls on...
NYC issues full-vacate order to temporarily shutter businesses at strip mall after massive fire
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Buildings Department temporarily closed business in a popular strip mall on Richmond Avenue that was ravaged by four-alarm fire. A firefighter has been released from Staten Island University Hospital in Ocean Breeze after suffering injuries that were serious, but not life-threatening, in the blaze that started shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday. Flames spread throughout all of the attached storefronts in a large building at 3579 Victory Boulevard near Travis Avenue.
amny.com
53-foot truck stuck under track of uptown subway line
An oversized truck got stuck underneath the elevated subway tracks in northern Manhattan Thursday, Sept. 1. The heavy hauler’s trailer got caught on the underside of the above-ground tracks at 10th Avenue and W. 207th Street in Inwood, according to a witness, which carries subway trains on the No. 1 line.
Why cities are banning gas stoves
The fight to reduce emissions may be coming into your kitchen next.
NYC weather: Labor Day forecast has rain on way to Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- After a dry August, Staten Island is set to get rain beginning Sunday night and extending into early next week. The National Weather Service’s forecast indicates there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight as temperatures fall to a low around 71 degrees.
