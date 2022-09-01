ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
