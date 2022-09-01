CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.

