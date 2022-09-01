Read full article on original website
hoiabc.com
Juveniles arrested, handgun seized after vehicle stolen in Peoria
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stolen vehicle led to the arrests two male juveniles who were allegedly in possession of a handgun Friday morning. Just before 5:00 a.m. police located a reported stolen vehicle in the area of Griswold and Lincoln Streets. Officers followed and attempted...
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
hoiabc.com
Victim identified in Peoria’s 17th homicide of the year
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The victim killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Peoria has now been identified. According to a release by the Peoria County Coroner, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired on West Adrian G. Hinton Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, beginning life saving measures.
hoiabc.com
Second suspect arrested in connection with Aug 27 stabbing
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police arrested a second suspect connected to a early-morning stabbing in Peoria last Saturday. 31-year-old Kendall A. Howard was arrested Attempted First Degree Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Mob Action. Just before 5:00 a.m., police responded to the 2100 block of North Linn Street -...
25newsnow.com
Male victim shot and killed in Peoria’s 17th homicide of 2022
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Police say a male victim was shot and killed early Saturday morning, marking the River City’s 17th homicide of 2022. Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to a Shot Spotter alert of 12 rounds fired in the 1600 block of West Adrian G Hinton Avenue - near North Grove Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Man facing attempted murder charges following Peoria stabbing
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A second suspect has been arrested following an investigation into a stabbing last weekend in Peoria. Kendall Howard, 31, was taken into custody Friday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and mob action. He is being held at the Peoria County Jail. The...
Men arrested for stealing police weapons throughout Central Illinois
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Nearly a year of police car break-ins is coming to a close for Central Illinois. Macon County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three men for breaking into and stealing guns from police vehicles. During an August 25th theft, a pair of Apple air pods were taken. Authorities were able to track those […]
1470 WMBD
PPD: Male victim found shot off West MLK Drive, later dies at hospital
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police are announcing details in their latest homicide case, reportedly tracing back to a multiple shots fired call from just before sun-up this morning. In a news release issued Saturday, Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth says a Shotspotter alert went out at 6:24...
Man dead in motorcycle vs. pedestrian collision
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Bloomington died over the weekend after he was hit by a motorcycle as a pedestrian. The collision happened on Friday in the area of Veterans Parkway and Empire Street. Officers were dispatched there just before 9:30 p.m. and found two victims: the driver of the motorcycle and the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Sheriff asking for help to identify burglar
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s office is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person who broke into and stole from Shelton’s Bar early Thursday morning. Security video from Shelton’s Bar shows a person walking through the kitchen. According to police reports, this...
1470 WMBD
Update: LaSalle County explosion leaves two dead, one identified
PERU, Ill. – Two people are dead after a house exploded this weekend in northern LaSalle County, Illinois, according to local authorities. A post on the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page says multiple local, state and federal agencies are investigating, including the Illinois State Fire Marshal and the ATF.
Central Illinois Proud
Police recover stolen car and firearm, arrest 2
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two individuals in relation to a stolen car and firearm Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle, with the assistance of the license plate reader system, near Shipman Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
1470 WMBD
Another teen is arrested in connection with a fight at Peoria Stadium
PEORIA, Ill. — Another teenager has been arrested for the brawl at Peoria Stadium last Friday night during Peoria High School’s season opener football game with Metamora. Peoria Police say on Thursday, detectives arrested a 16-year-old male for Mob Action. The juvenile is a District 150 student. He...
bradleyscout.com
Police Reports: September 2, 2022
At 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, a campus Safety Cruiser driver noticed a fire had erupted in a dumpster at the south side of Williams Hall. The fire was producing large amounts of smoke and flames. The Peoria Fire Department was called, arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames. There was no major structural damage to the building and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
wglt.org
One man critically injured in a shooting in Bloomington
Police say one man was critically injured in a shooting Friday night in Bloomington. It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive. That's just a few blocks from Bloomington Junior High and near the David Davis Mansion. Bloomington Police say there is believed to be no danger...
Central Illinois Proud
Man in critical condition after Bloomington shooting
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One man was sent to the hospital after a shooting near Kenyon Court and Woodruff Drive at approximately 7:34 p.m. Friday. According to a Bloomington police press release, upon arrival on the scene, officers located a man who sustained gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Ninth and tenth juvenile, students, arrested in connection with Aug. 26 fight at Peoria Stadium
UPDATE: 5:09 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says a 10th juvenile, a 16-year-old male student of Peoria Public Schools, has been arrested for mob action. He was transported to the juvenile detention center. More arrests are expected, Roth said. PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man convicted of 2021 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been found guilty for his role in a May 2021 homicide in Peoria. Arenza Brown was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021...
1470 WMBD
Man shot in the leg Thursday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. — Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, Peoria Police were called to W. Marquette, near S. Griswold, on a ShotSpotter alert indicating six rounds were fired. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg upon arrival. He was transported to a hospital for his injuries.
wglt.org
Bloomington Police may expand use of license plate reading software
Flock Safety's license plate-reading cameras have been a success in Bloomington, says Assistant Police Chief Chad Wamsley, who updated the Public Safety and Community Relations Board (PSCRB) meeting Thursday evening. Wamsley reported eight stolen cars have been recovered, including one with a rifle inside, since the cameras’ recent installation. He...
