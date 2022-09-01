Could Penn State or Michigan State follow a Michigan path to the playoff? College Football Survivor Show

Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
How the Top 25 in cleveland.com’s 2022 high school football rankings fared in Week 3
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 3.
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
No. 8 Highland gets defensive, stays unbeaten with 27-6 win vs. Brunswick
MEDINA, Ohio -- A dynamic run game and stellar defense kept Highland’s undefeated season intact against the Brunswick on Friday, 27-6. Highland (3-0), ranked No. 8 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, led throughout, taking a 13-0 lead into halftime and leading 27-0 before Brunswick (0-3) added a late score.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland Heights claws back vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Heights didn’t hold a lead until the final 29 seconds, when Darreon Fair fell into the end zone on a 2-point conversion Saturday night for a 22-21 win against Benedictine. The play capped a final comeback by the Tigers (3-0), who are 12th in...
Principals close Shaw, Collinwood game to fans because of ‘heightened tensions’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Collinwood High School’s first football game of the season tonight will be played without spectators. The game against East Cleveland’s Shaw High School will be at 7 p.m. at the Collinwood Athletic Complex. A note from Cleveland school officials said that because of “heightened tensions,” principals of the schools closed the game to fans as a precaution. The district did not release details as to why the decision was made.
Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
82K+
Followers
79K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0