ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

These New Pagani Sim Pedals Make It Feel Like You’re Driving a Real-Life Huayra R

By Rachel Cormack
Robb Report
Robb Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XHVdm_0hdoeytt00

Want to drive a multimillion-dollar hypercar for a fraction of the price? Asetek can help with that.

The Danish company, which started producing immersive gear for sim sports in 2021, has partnered with Pagani to create a pair of limited-edition pedals that promise to make it feel like you’re flooring it in a bona fide Huayra R .

The pedals feature plates and arms based on the exact parts used in the high-speed track car, which have been ever so slightly tweaked for sim racing. The elastomer finish, meanwhile, is designed to give the feel of the actual Huayra pedals.

In terms of tech, the THORP (Twin Hydraulic Opposing Rapid Pistons) brake system allows for two-stage race car braking with minimum pedal travel. Asetek says the brake pedal is also rock hard just like its real-life muse.

The intuitive plug-and-play setup is paired with special Pagani-tailored RaceHub software that allows you to quickly and easily customize the pedal settings, from the calibration of the dead zones to the throttle curves. You can even control the built-in ARGB lighting.

To top it off, Asetek claims the pedals have been tried and tested over hundreds of hours by real-world Formula 1 racers, GT drivers and sim racing pros.

For the unversed, the Huayra R is quite the land missile. Tipping the scales at just over 2,300 pounds, the lightweight ride is fitted with a six-liter naturally aspirated V-12 mated to 6-speed sequential gearbox. It is capable of churning out 850 hp at 8,250 rpm and roughly 590 ft lbs of torque for a top speed of 238 mph. Oh, and only 30 examples exist, so it’s not exactly easy to drive one—unless, of course, you opt for a virtual experience with the pedals.

The Asetek SimSports Pagani Huayra R Sim Racing Pedals will set you back $1,999. Not bad considering the actual four-wheeler is priced at $3 million. You can pick up the pedals at Asetek’s online shop and reseller network or directly from Pagani.

More from Robb Report Best of Robb Report

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet’s New Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar Is a Bonkers Smurf Blue

The world’s most famous sports watch is ready for its blue period. Since its debut way back in 1972, the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch has been released in a dizzying array of ceramic cases. The Swiss watchmaker has now unveiled the first Royal Oak Perpetual Calendar to be crafted entirely in vibrant blue ceramic. The new model—Ref. 26579CS—dons the Smurf-like hue across its 41 mm case and matching bracelet. The color also saturates the signature Royal Oak grande tapisserie dial, with day, date, month, moon phase and leap-year indicators. Even the inner bezel is highlighted with the shade. For a touch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
Robb Report

Audemars Piguet Adds Two More Royal Oak 50th Anniversary Watches to the Party

Audemars Piguet leans into its ongoing 50th-anniversary celebration of the mighty Royal Oak with two new limited editions that reinterpret the model in up-to-the-minute livery and materials. There is a titanium Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon and another new all-black introduction in a ceramic chronograph with pink gold hands and markers. The Royal Oak anniversary lineup has so far been flush with tourbillons—in January, we saw a new Flying Tourbillon, followed by an openworked version of the complication, and then the Selfwinding Flying Tourbillon Extra Thin RD#3 in the spring. The new ref. 26730TI.OO.1320TI.04 stands out because of two outstanding elements combined for the...
APPAREL
Top Speed

This Custom-Tuned Aventador SVJ Puts Every Other Lamborghini to Shame

If you like Lamborghini supercars, you might know a thing or two about Underground Racing. If you don’t, let us shine some light on the subject. Underground Racing is a U.S.-based tuning company responsible for creating the world’s fastest and most powerful Lamborghinis. Pretty much all its models deliver way over 1,000 horsepower - with quite a few of them easily going above 2,000. As an example, this Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. delivers 759 horsepower from the factory, but the tuner took the final output up to an impressive 2,000 horsepower!
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pedal#Sim Racing#Travel Trailers#Vehicles#Danish
ohmymag.co.uk

Man jumps on a Lamborghini, car owner makes him regret it (VIDEO)

Loud, gleaming, powerful sports cars are eye-catchers. After all, that's what they're made for and their owners know it (it's probably even part of the pleasure of owning a prestigious vehicle). But like many luxury items, sports cars can make some people jealous. In San Francisco, a man showed his jealousy (or disgust, we don't know) in a rather peculiar way after coming across a superb Lamborghini...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
SlashGear

The Cadillac That's Worth Over 50 Times Its Original Cost Now

Cadillacs have always been the name of the game when it comes to expensive American luxury cars. When you need to tow a dressage horse trailer and compete in a drag race, a brand-new Cadillac Escalade ESV-V is well over $150,000 with all the options. The supercharged 668 horsepower CT5-V is a hair under six figures when optioned out. The Cadillacs of today are fast, comfortable, and come with a price tag to match.
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Young driver is branded 'a moron' after he took a thumbs-up selfie next to the red Mustang he'd just flipped coming down a difficult mountain bend

Fired-up locals have branded a teenage driver a 'moron' after he posed for a selfie next to his flipped car on a busy mountain highway. The driver flipped his Ford Mustang at about 10am on Monday while coming down Clyde Mountain on the Kings Highway between Canberra and Batemans Bay, about 300km south of Sydney.
ACCIDENTS
CarBuzz.com

Yet Another Small Van Is Being Killed Off In America

If you're the owner of a small business (a florist or plumbing company, for example), there's no need to get a large and expensive truck or van. A compact alternative like the Ford Transit Connect is a great buy. But there's a slight problem - the Blue Oval has elected to discontinue its affordable commercial vehicle.
SMALL BUSINESS
komando.com

Car recall warning: Ford, Jeep, Toyota, Nissan, and BMW models affected

Following various recalls late last month, several vehicle manufacturers are again recalling thousands of models that can put you in danger. In addition, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put out several notices to owners, urging them not to drive certain recalled cars. If you own any affected models, immediately...
CARS
Robb Report

This Over-the-Top Log Cabin in Montana Just Hit the Market for $17 Million

This rustic Montana retreat may have all the perks of mountain living, but it’s far from your average cabin in the woods. Surrounded by towering pines and set against 24 acres of unspoiled forest, a dramatic log-framed home dubbed Noble Lodge just hit the market for $17 million. And noble it is. The Big Sky Country compound includes a seven-bedroom main house, a guest residence, a 10,500-square-foot heated barn and a myriad of amenities. Nature lovers will take pleasure in the waterfall and creek that run through the property, in addition to an on-site greenhouse and gardens. And that’s before you even get...
MONTANA STATE
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy