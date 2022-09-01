Read full article on original website
If you carry a purse, it's hard to argue that there are many items that you carry with you in public that are more valuable. Usually it holds your money, valuables, and precious items all in one concise place. Which is unfortunately makes it one of the easiest and highest target items for thieves. And recently, Grand Rapids police have reported that purse snatching are on the rise for the area.
Mattawan’s The Cake Boutique Owner Competing on New Food Network Show
There seems to be no stopping the owner of The Cake Boutique in Mattawan after she became a Food Network champion placing first in the network’s “Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown: Stop Till You Drop" competition. Now it looks like Beth Meyer and her newly assembled team from The Cake Boutique will be making their way back to the Food Network for a more haunting show, as she just revealed they'll be on The Big Bake Halloween:
Beware This Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Scam From Michigan Phone Number
The world is full of absolute trash people, so it should come as no surprise that scammers are already trying to capitalize on student loan debt forgiveness. Last week, the Biden administration announced $10,000 in student loan forgiveness for federal loan borrowers who make up to $125,000 per year. The scam calls started within just a matter of hours of that announcement.
