West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing
After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
Fire breaks out at Kalamazoo business
Fire officials are investigating what started a fire at a Kalamazoo business on Saturday. The fire broke out at 8:17 p.m. on East Cork Street.
This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant is Known for its Legendary Burger
Michigan is filled with great burger joints but there's one particular spot that’s worth seeking out from any corner of the state. This unique dining experience combines local history with incredible fare and a healthy dose of charm. If you're looking for one of the most legendary burger joints in Michigan, look no further than Schlenker's Sandwich Shop in Jackson.
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Argument over truck turns into shots fired in Van Buren Co.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — No one was injured after an argument turned into shots fired in Arlington Township, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office says. Deputies were called to a home in the 46,000 block of M43 around 6 p.m. Friday on the report of an argument. While police were en route, shots were fired.
Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot
An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience
Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway
Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Michigan movie theaters hope $3 tickets get you to the cinema
For the first time since 1982, movie tickets will cost $3. More than 3,000 theaters are teaming up Saturday, Sept. 3 to coax moviegoers to the silver screen on a typically slow holiday weekend. The Cinema Foundation created the first ever National Cinema Day to mark a “record-breaking” summer and welcome people back to the theater.
Michigan State Police find missing 16-year-old safe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — UPDATE: Michigan State Police say a 16-year-old boy who went missing from the Greenville area has been found safe Friday. The teenager was believed to be in the Grand Rapids area. Authorities wanted to thank the public for sharing tips to help find him safe...
Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County
WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road
QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
Has crime fallen after two Michigan counties stopped charging for certain crimes?
Lansing — A year after prosecutors in Ingham and Washtenaw counties announced plans to address racial disparities in the criminal justice system by declining to issue some gun and drug charges, the impact of the policies remains unclear, in part because the prosecutors have not released certain crime data.
Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching
THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
Police release names of Bay County homicide victim and suspect killed by deputy
BANGOR TWP, MI — Police have released the names of a Bangor Township mother killed in her apartment and her alleged killer, who was in turn shot to death by a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy. The Michigan State Police confirmed 27-year-old Bethany K. Taylor was killed inside her...
