Battle Creek, MI

West Michigan Brewery and Restaurant Permanently Closing

After nearly a decade in business, a Grandville brewery and restaurant is shutting its doors for good. Osgood Brewing shared news of its closure to Facebook, saying,. Nine years ago, with much hope and optimism, we opened our doors for business. Today this chapter of our lives is coming to an end.
GRANDVILLE, MI
Morning Sun

Body of Alma native missing in Grand Rapids found shot

An Alma native and mother of five who was missing 10 days is being mourned by family and friends after her body was found Wednesday. Mollie (O’Meara) Schmidt had left her Grand Rapids home on Aug. 21, telling her children she was heading to work, and never returned. Massive...
ALMA, MI
MLive

Wanted man escapes standoff with police in Southwest Michigan

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, MI – Authorities are searching for a wanted man who barricaded himself inside an apartment during a standoff with police before later escaping. The suspect, who was not identified, is not believed to be a threat to the general public, according to the Three Rivers Police Department. Police did not give a description of the man.
awesomemitten.com

8 Best Apple Festivals in Michigan to Experience

Looking for the best fall apple festivals in Michigan? We’ve got you covered!. When the apples on the trees become ripe, red, and crisp, there’s cause for celebration in Michigan. This fruit is a big deal in the Great Lakes State, as there are nearly 15 million apple trees across the state, as well as about 775 family-owned apple farms and orchards.
MICHIGAN STATE
Travel Maven

The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
94.9 WMMQ

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
MLive

Fatal crash closes Lake Michigan Drive in Kent County

WALKER, MI – A stretch of busy westbound Lake Michigan Drive is closed Thursday morning as police investigate a fatal crash. The temporary closure Thursday, Sept. 1, on westbound Lake Michigan Drive is between Wilson and Ferndale avenues. The closure stems from a fatal crash in the roadway in front of the Standale Meijer.
WALKER, MI
WLNS

Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer

UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
GRAND LEDGE, MI
WLNS

Michigan man on a mission to ‘redeem’ cannabis offenders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One Lansing man is turning his painful past that sent him to prison into a motivational tool to help those affected by what he calls the war on cannabis. Ryan Basore was like many in 2008 who wanted to make a career in cannabis when it was first legalized for medical […]
LANSING, MI
wtvbam.com

Montgomery man dies in two vehicle crash on U.S. 12 at Maple Road

QUINCY TOWNSHIP, MI (WTVB) – A Montgomery man was killed Thursday afternoon when his motorcycle was hit from behind by a car on U.S. 12 at Maple Road. The Branch County Sheriff’s Department says the crash happened at 4:38 p.m.. They say 58-year-old Jed Vanhoosear of Montgomery was...
MONTGOMERY, MI
threeriversnews.com

Suspect escapes standoff, police actively searching

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers police are searching for a suspect who escaped a standoff situation that lasted for several hours Saturday night and Sunday morning. According to the Three Rivers Police Department, police were called to an apartment at Riverside Apartments and Townhomes in the 1200 block of Hov Aire Drive around 5:33 p.m. Saturday. Police claim they located a wanted suspect, who barricaded themselves inside the apartment of a third party.
THREE RIVERS, MI
